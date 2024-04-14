Explosions in skies and sirens across Jerusalem amid Iranian attack - as Israel warns of 'significant response'

Iranian drones and missiles have arrived in Israel with explosions in the skies - as officials warn of a "significant response" to the massive attack. Picture: Alamy/Getty/IDF

By Chay Quinn

Iranian drones and missiles have arrived in Israel with explosions in the skies - as officials warn of a "significant response" to the massive attack.

Air raid sirens have been sounded across Israel to warn civilians of the threat from above - with air defence systems working to intercept killer Shahed drones above Jerusalem.

Israel's sophisticated Iron Dome and other defences have been seen intercepting drones and missiles - including parts of the disputed West Bank region.

Iran launched a massive drone and missile attack on Israel on Saturday evening in a revenge strike which is feared will trigger a major escalation of the war in the Middle East.

The IDF claims that more than 200 Iranian weapons were fired at Israel.

The Israeli army ordered residents of the Golan Heights in the north and Nevatim, Dimona and Eilat in the south to stay close to a protected space - such as a shelter, stairwell or inner room - until further notice.

The attack was warned of in recent days since the Israeli Defence Force killed two Iranian generals in an air strike on the regime's consulate in Damascus, Syria.

As of 1.30am local time (11.30pm BST), the Israeli ambulance service reported that there had been no casualties reported because of the attack to that point.

An Israeli official vowed a "significant response" to the unprecedented direct attack by Iran, Reuters news agency reported.

Interceptors missiles are launched into the sky early Sunday, April 14, 2024, in Jerusalem. (AP Photo/Sam Mednick). Picture: Alamy

More than 200 killer drones and cruise missiles began entering Israel around 2am local time (midnight BST).

After the confirmation of the incoming attack, Israeli, British and American forces have worked to down the weapons in Jordanian and Syrian airspace.

Reuters news agency also reported a "first wave of ballistic missiles" have also been launched citing Iranian state news.

Iranian media also confirmed at 10pm BST that they have launched "drones and missiles" towards "specific targets" in Israel.

Iran's ally Hezbollah has also been firing rockets into northern Israel during the Iranian onslaught - as it has done frequently since the war in Gaza began in October 2023.

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has convened his war cabinet in Tel Aviv in response to the attack. Picture: IDF

The hostile state's Revolutionary Guard said that the attack dubbed "Operation True Promise" is a "punishment for Israeli crimes".

In a televised address Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel was prepared for a "direct attack from Iran" following its threats of retaliation for a deadly air strike on its Damascus consulate on April 1.

He said: "We are ready for any scenario, both defensively and offensively. The State of Israel is strong. The IDF is strong. The public is strong.

"We appreciate the US standing alongside Israel, as well as the support of Britain, France and many other countries."

The strong warning came after Iran seized a container ship linked to Israel in the Gulf, and as Israel announced it was closing schools nationwide for security reasons.

The Iranian Mission to the United Nations said on X: "Conducted on the strength of Article 51 of the UN Charter pertaining to legitimate defense, Iran’s military action was in response to the Zionist regime’s aggression against our diplomatic premises in Damascus.

"The matter can be deemed concluded. However, should the Israeli regime make another mistake, Iran’s response will be considerably more severe.

"It is a conflict between Iran and the rogue Israeli regime, from which the U.S. MUST STAY AWAY!"

Israeli aviation authorities said they were closing the country's airspace to all flights as of 12.30am local time (10.30pm BST).

The attack is the latest escalation in tensions in the Middle East since the October 7 Hamas attacks on Israel - and will heighten fears of a full-scale regional conflict breaking out.

In Israel schools were cancelled and public gatherings limited to gatherings to no more than 1,000 people.

The Iranian attack has been widely condemned by allies of Israel and other world leaders.

After a meeting with security officials, Joe Biden tweeted: "I just met with my national security team for an update on Iran’s attacks against Israel. Our commitment to Israel’s security against threats from Iran and its proxies is ironclad."

Biden and Netanyahu are expected to talk on the phone imminently.

Netanyahu said: "We are ready for any scenario, both defensively and offensively. The State of Israel is strong. The IDF is strong. The public is strong.". Picture: Alamy

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said: “I condemn in the strongest terms the Iranian regime’s reckless attack against Israel.

"These strikes risk inflaming tensions and destabilising the region. Iran has once again demonstrated that it is intent on sowing chaos in its own backyard."

“The UK will continue to stand up for Israel’s security and that of all our regional partners, including Jordan and Iraq. Alongside our allies, we are urgently working to stabilise the situation and prevent further escalation. No one wants to see more bloodshed.”

RAF planes have been confirmed to be involved in the defence of Israel - alongside US and Israeli aircraft.

Foreign Secretary David Cameron added: "Iran's reckless attacks on Israel will only further inflame tensions in the Middle East.

"The UK calls on the Iranian regime to stop this serious escalation, which is in no one’s interest."

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said: “We condemn the Iranian regime’s decision to subject Israelis to these unacceptable attacks.

“The international community has been united in urging restraint and we regret that yet again Iran has chosen a different, dangerous path.

“Our thoughts are with all those in the region who want peace and security not the fear and instability being generated by Iran.

“We continue to stand up for Israel’s security and that of our other partners in the region, including Jordan and Iraq. We support all measures designed to restore calm as we must do all we can to prevent a wider regional war.”

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said: “I condemn in the strongest terms the Iranian regime’s reckless attack against Israel. "These strikes risk inflaming tensions and destabilising the region. Iran has once again demonstrated that it is intent on sowing chaos in its own backyard.". Picture: Alamy

I strongly condemn the serious escalation represented by the large-scale attack launched on Israel by Iran.



I call for an immediate cessation of these hostilities.



UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres tweeted: "I strongly condemn the serious escalation represented by the large-scale attack launched on Israel by Iran.

"I call for an immediate cessation of these hostilities.

"Neither the region nor the world can afford another war."The attack was first confirmed on Saturday evening by the IDF - saying that the Shahed drones were expected above Israel "within hours".

It is unknown which warheads are aboard the unmanned aerial vehicles.

The drone attack is the first time Iran had ever launched a full-scale military assault on Israel, despite decades of enmity dating back to the country's 1979 Islamic Revolution.

The attack is widely interpreted as a revenge strike for an IDF assault on Iran's consulate in Damascus on April 1 where two generals were killed.

Iraq and Jordan have also shut down air space during the alert - with the attack expected to pass through Iraqi airspace.

Jordan has vowed to shoot down any aircraft illegally entering its airspace - with the Middle East kingdom declaring a state of emergency in response to the launch.

Iran launched UAVs from within its territory toward Israel a short while ago.



The IDF posted on X around 11pm local time (9pm BST): "Iran launched UAVs from within its territory toward Israel a short while ago.

"The IDF is on high alert and is constantly monitoring the operational situation.

"The IDF Aerial Defense Array is on high alert, along with IAF fighter jets and Israeli Navy vessels that are on a defense mission in Israeli air and naval space. The IDF is monitoring all targets."

The confirmation comes after the US implemented 'force posture changes' earlier on Saturday, deploying extra military assets near Israel, as it prepared for 'real and credible' threats from Iran.

The Wing of Zion, the Israeli prime ministerial plane, was reported to be in the sky for "operational reasons".

President Biden rushed back to the White House Situation Room from his holiday home in Delaware to monitor the situation.

He arrived at around 5pm EST (10pm BST).

The White House National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said earlier: "Iran has begun an airborne attack against Israel.

Israel reports that dozens of Shahed drones (file photo) were launched by Iran alongside a barrage of missiles, both cruise and ballistic. Picture: Alamy

"President Biden is being regularly updated on the situation by his national security team and will meet with them this afternoon at the White House.

"His team is in constant communication with Israeli officials as well as other partners and allies. This attack is likely to unfold over a number of hours.

"President Biden has been clear: our support for Israel’s security is ironclad. The United States will stand with the people of Israel and support their defense against these threats from Iran".

Former army officer Major General Tim Cross has told LBC he thinks Tehran is doing something it feels it has to do.

He said: "I don't think Iran really wants a major conflict with Israel, but it had to be seen to be responding to that Israeli attack on their consulate as there were some major casualties."