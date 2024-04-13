Breaking News

Iran launches massive drone and missile attack on Israel as war in Middle East escalates

13 April 2024, 21:13 | Updated: 13 April 2024, 22:56

Iranian attack drones are 'en route to Israel', according to an Israeli Defence Force spokesperson.
By Chay Quinn

Iranian drones and missiles are en route to Israel in a massive attack on the country after the IDF air strike on Iran's consulate in Damascus.

Israel's Channel 12 is reporting more than 100 killer Shahed drones and cruise missiles are expected to arrive around 2am local time (midnight BST).

The channel also reported that some of the weapons had already been shot down above Syria and Jordan by the Israeli air force.

Reuters news agency reports that the "first wave of ballistic missiles" have also been launched citing Iranian state news.

Iranian media also confirmed at 10pm BST that they have launched "drones and missiles" towards "specific targets" in Israel.

The hostile state's Revolutionary Guard said that the attack dubbed "Operation True Promise" is a "punishment for Israeli crimes".

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has convened his war cabinet in Tel Aviv in response to the attack
Israeli aviation authorities said they were closing the country's airspace to all flights as of 12.30am local time (10.30pm BST).

The attack is the latest escalation in tensions in the Middle East since the October 7 Hamas attacks on Israel - and will heighten fears of a full-scale regional conflict breaking out.

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu said: "We are ready for any scenario, both defensively and offensively. The State of Israel is strong. The IDF is strong. The public is strong.

"We appreciate the US standing alongside Israel, as well as the support of Britain, France and many other countries."

He added that he is convening Israel's war cabinet in Tel Aviv.

The attack was first confirmed on Saturday evening by the IDF - saying that the Shahed drones were expected above Israel "within hours".

It is unknown which warheads are aboard the unmanned aerial vehicles.

The drone attack is the first time Iran had ever launched a full-scale military assault on Israel, despite decades of enmity dating back to the country's 1979 Islamic Revolution.

The attack is widely interpreted as a revenge strike for an IDF assault on Iran's consulate in Damascus on April 1 where two generals were killed.

Iraq and Jordan have also shut down air space during the alert - with the attack expected to pass through Iraqi airspace.

Jordan has vowed to shoot down any aircraft illegally entering its airspace - with the Middle East kingdom declaring a state of emergency in response to the launch.

The IDF posted on X around 11pm local time (9pm BST): "Iran launched UAVs from within its territory toward Israel a short while ago.

"The IDF is on high alert and is constantly monitoring the operational situation.

"The IDF Aerial Defense Array is on high alert, along with IAF fighter jets and Israeli Navy vessels that are on a defense mission in Israeli air and naval space. The IDF is monitoring all targets."

The confirmation comes after the US implemented 'force posture changes' earlier on Saturday, deploying extra military assets near Israel, as it prepared for 'real and credible' threats from Iran.

The Wing of Zion, the Israeli prime ministerial plane, is reported to be in the sky for "operational reasons".

President Biden has rushed back to the White House Situation Room from his holiday home in Delaware to monitor the situation.

He arrived at around 5pm EST (10pm BST).

The White House National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said: "Iran has begun an airborne attack against Israel.

"President Biden is being regularly updated on the situation by his national security team and will meet with them this afternoon at the White House.

"His team is in constant communication with Israeli officials as well as other partners and allies. This attack is likely to unfold over a number of hours.

"President Biden has been clear: our support for Israel’s security is ironclad. The United States will stand with the people of Israel and support their defense against these threats from Iran".

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said: “I condemn in the strongest terms the Iranian regime’s reckless attack against Israel.

"These strikes risk inflaming tensions and destabilising the region. Iran has once again demonstrated that it is intent on sowing chaos in its own backyard."

“The UK will continue to stand up for Israel’s security and that of all our regional partners, including Jordan and Iraq. Alongside our allies, we are urgently working to stabilise the situation and prevent further escalation. No one wants to see more bloodshed.”

Earlier on Saturday, the Israeli military said it was cancelling school and limiting public gatherings to no more than 1,000 people as a precaution.

Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said Israel is "prepared and ready" with defensive and offensive actions. He also said there was "tight" co-operation with the US and other partners in the region.

The head of the US Central Command, General Erik Kurilla, has been in Israel in recent days to co-ordinate with Israel about the Iranian threats.

Israel has a number of layers of air defence capable of intercepting everything from long-range missiles to UAV's and short-range rockets.

