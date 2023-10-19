'We want you to win': Rishi Sunak says he 'supports Israel's right to defend itself' and 'go after Hamas'

19 October 2023, 12:19 | Updated: 19 October 2023, 13:12

Rishi Sunak spoke to Israel's PM and president
Rishi Sunak spoke to Israel's PM and president. Picture: Social media/Alamy/Getty

By Emma Soteriou

Rishi Sunak has said he "supports Israel's right to defend itself" and "go after Hamas" in a joint conference with Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Prime Minister arrived in Israel on Thursday as part of a wider two-day trip to the Middle East, during which he will visit other regional capitals.

He spoke to Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog during his visit, appearing in a joint conference with the PM.

Mr Netanyahu said Hamas "are the new Nazis" and the war in the Middle East was a "battle for the free world".

"We have two forces here. One is an act of evil led by Iran which want to bring the Middle East back to the middle ages," he said.

"The other force is a force of progress and humanity."

Speaking to Mr Sunak, he said Israel needs the UK's support and "unity across the board".

Mr Sunak said he "supports Israel's right to defend itself in line with international law" and "go after Hamas".

"I know you are taking every precaution to avoid harming civilians in direct contract to the terrorists of Hamas which seek to put civilians in harms way," he said.

Mr Sunak concluded the conference saying: "I'm proud to stand here with you in Israel's darkest hour, as your friend.

"We will stand with you in solidarity, we will stand with your people. And we also want you to win."

Addressing the meeting between the pair before the conference, a Downing Street spokesperson said: “[The PM] underscored the UK’s firm belief in Israel’s right to self-defence in accordance with international humanitarian law, as they work to end the threat of Hamas and secure the freedom of hundreds of Israeli hostages.

He "thanked Prime Minister Netanyahu for his support for the British nationals who have been taken by Hamas and both leaders agreed to work closely together to secure their freedom".

The spokesperson added: “Both leaders underscored the need to prevent any regional escalation in the conflict and the importance of restoring peace and stability to the region.”

Mr Sunak also spoke to President Isaac Herzog whereby he "expressed his personal condolences for the horrific loss of life in Israel as a result of Hamas' terrorism".

He told the president he had "not just a right" but a "duty" to "restore security to your country".

Following a meeting with the head of state, he said: "We will stand with you in solidarity with your people and your right to defend yourself to bring security back to your country, to your people, to ensure the safe return of the hostages that have been taken and I know we will talk further about that later on."

He added: "You have not just a right to do that, I think you have a duty to do that, to restore that security to your country."

A Downing Street spokesperson added: "The Prime Minister and President Herzog agreed on the importance of getting urgent humanitarian support to ordinary Palestinians in Gaza who are also suffering.

"The Prime Minister welcomed yesterday’s announcement that Israel would not stop aid from entering Gaza. He expressed his sincere hope that further progress could be made on delivering crucial food, water and medicine.

"The Prime Minister conveyed his gratitude to President Herzog for the support Israel has provided to British nationals caught up in the attacks, including to the families of those who have been taken hostage. The leaders agreed to continue working tirelessly to secure their release.

"The Prime Minister and President Herzog stressed the imperative need to avoid further escalation of violence in the region. They agreed to continue working together to that end."

It comes after Mr Sunak posted on X after he touched down: "I am in Israel, a nation in grief. I grieve with you and stand with you against the evil that is terrorism. Today, and always."

Speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast as the Prime Minister arrived in the country, Security Minister Tom Tugendhat said the UK government recognises the right of Israel to "defend themselves against such vicious barbarism".

"Let's make it clear, this is a war against Hamas, and one that the Israeli government has the right to fight. And, indeed, for all our sakes we hope they win," he told Nick.

'For all our sakes we hope Israel wins the war against Hamas': Security Minister tells LBC

Egypt agreed on Wednesday night to let 20 lorry-loads of aid into southern Gaza via the Rafah crossing on its border, following a visit to Israel by US president Joe Biden.

Israel has said it would not stop the aid getting to the hundreds of thousands of Palestinians in need, provided the materials do not find their way into the hands of Hamas.

Read more: Mo Salah calls for end to 'slaughter of innocent souls' in Gaza, as Egypt to let 20 lorryloads of aid across border

Read more: Livestream footage claims to prove rocket fired from Gaza killed hundreds at hospital

Rishi Sunak has arrived in Israel
Rishi Sunak has arrived in Israel. Picture: Alamy
Palestinian paramedics treat wounded Palestinians,
Palestinian paramedics treat wounded Palestinians,. Picture: Alamy

Mr Sunak also condemned the loss of life from a blast at a hospital in Gaza City on Tuesday, as he said it should provide a "watershed moment" in the conflict.

Ahead of his trip, the Prime Minister said: "Every civilian death is a tragedy. And too many lives have been lost following Hamas's horrific act of terror.

"The attack on al Ahli Hospital should be a watershed moment for leaders in the region and across the world to come together to avoid further dangerous escalation of conflict. I will ensure the UK is at the forefront of this effort."

Rishi Sunak will fly to Israel on Thursday
Rishi Sunak will fly to Israel on Thursday. Picture: Getty

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly will visit regional powers Egypt, Turkey and Qatar in the coming days to underscore the UK's message.

Mr Cleverly said: "It is in no one's interests - neither Israeli, Palestinian nor the wider Middle East - for others to be drawn into this conflict.

"I am meeting counterparts from influential states in the region to push for calm and stability, facilitate humanitarian access into Gaza and work together to secure the release of hostages."

Hamas-run health authorities in Gaza claimed at least 500 people, including women and children, were killed when a rocket hit the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital on Tuesday evening. The group blamed an Israeli air strike, which Israel vehemently denied.

Israel said it was a misfired rocket launched by terrorist group Palestinian Islamic Jihad, who themselves denied responsibility. The Israel Defence Force (IDF) released images and audio that it claimed showed it was not responsible.

Former US National Security Advisor: Biden's Israel visit was merely a 'photo opportunity'

The death toll of the strike has not been independently confirmed.

A clip streamed live on Israeli TV by Keshet 12 News on Wednesday appears to show a series of missiles being launched into the night sky, seconds before the explosion at the hospital.

The conflict started when Hamas massacred more than 1,000 Israelis on October 7 in the biggest loss of Jewish life in a single day since the Holocaust and kidnapped about 200 people.

That led to a furious retaliation from Israel, including a bombardment that has killed more than 2,000 Palestinians, and displaced hundreds of thousands from their homes.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Just Stop Oil protesters stopped the coach trying to take migrants back to the Bibby Stockholm barge

Just Stop Oil bid to block first migrants from returning to Bibby Stockholm barge

Palestinians look for survivors after an Israeli airstrike on Nusseirat refugee camp, Gaza Strip, on Wednesday

Palestinians in Gaza feel nowhere is safe amid unrelenting Israeli airstrikes

Police are believed to have failed to arrest a prolific shoplifter who allegedly did not turned up for a court hearing

Officers 'too busy' to arrest shoplifter 'walked into police station by private detectives'

Suspected North Korean-made F-7 rocket-propelled grenades, many with a distinctive red stripe on their warhead, are seen at an Israeli military base in southern Israel on Sunday

Hamas militants ‘likely used some North Korean weapons in attack on Israel’

A man walks his dog in a park in Frankfurt, Germany, on Thursday

Northern Europe braces for gale-force winds and floods

Brechin has been told to evacuate as Storm Babet hits

Scottish town told to evacuate as Storm Babet batters UK and Met Office issues red 'danger to life' warning

Noya and her grandmother were both killed by Hamas

'Mommy I’m scared': Final messages of autistic Harry Potter fan, 12, who was killed by Hamas alongside her gran

A portrait of Mahsa Amini is held during a rally calling for regime change in Iran in Washington in 2022

Mahsa Amini, who died in police custody in Iran, awarded EU human rights prize

Tesla vehicles charge at a station

Tesla’s net income slumped 44% in Q3 as lower prices hit profits

Police officers patrol during the funeral ceremony of French teacher Dominique Bernard, 57, who was stabbed to death at the school by a suspected Islamist extremist, in Arras, northern France, on Thur

French officials warn young people they face heavy punishment for bomb threats

Noya has been confirmed as dead

'Kind, sensitive' Harry Potter fan, 12, who JK Rowling demanded be released killed by Hamas alongside grandmother

Greta Thunberg attends another climate change protest a day after being charged for protest at oil conference

Greta Thunberg joins another climate change protest a day after Met charge her with public order offence

Yonatan Rapoport (middle)

British football fan killed by Hamas weeks before taking his son to see first Manchester United game

A team of experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency with scientists from China, South Korea and Canada observe the inshore fish during a morning auction at Hisanohama Port in Iwaki, northeas

Marine samples gathered near Fukushima as treated radioactive water is released

Homes, cars and businesses have been destroyed by Storm Babet in Ireland

Britain braces for Babet: Storm unleashes chaos in Ireland as Met Office 'danger to life' warning comes into force in UK

Live
Rishi Sunak has arrived in Israel for talks

Live updates: Rishi Sunak visits Israel as he pledges to stand against the evil of terror

Latest News

See more Latest News

Alsu Kurmasheva

Journalist charged in Russia with failing to register as foreign agent

Netflix has upped its prices.

Netflix hikes prices for millions of UK customers - with premium subscription costing £17.99 a month
Police have Tasered a 14-year-old boy

'He's a child!' Footage shows moment police Taser 14-year-old boy and put him in headlock as bystanders plead for him
Police officers stand guard in front of the building complex of the Kahal Adass Jisroel community, which houses a synagogue, a children's nursery and a community centre, in Berlin on Wednesday

EU debates how to handle rising security challenges amid Israel-Hamas conflict

Sukhjit Singh was murdered by his wife, Ramandeep Kaur Mann

British mum to be hanged in India after drugging husband's biryani before murdering him in front of young son
Tugendhat called the stage set up by the Cenotaph a "disgrace"

Pro-Palestine protest camp set up next to Cenotaph was a 'disgrace', furious security minister tells LBC
Rolf Harris and his daughter

Rolf Harris' daughter changes name in bid to distance herself from his toxic legacy

Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov lays flowers at the base of the bronze statues of North Korean late leaders Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il at Mansu Hill Grand Monument in Pyongyang, North Korea, o

Russian and North Korean ministers meet amid suspicions about weapons transfers

Rishi Sunak has arrived in Israel

'I stand with you against the evil that is terrorism': Rishi Sunak's vow to Israel as he arrives in Tel Aviv
Rebekah Vardy has broken her silence

Rebekah Vardy breaks silence after fresh 'Wagatha Christie' claims made in Coleen Rooney documentary

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles

King Charles mourns 'heartbreaking loss of life' and calls for tolerance and respect amid Israel-Hamas conflict
Kate Middleton watched England beat Fiji

Kate cheers on as England beat Fiji at Rugby World Cup, after William and George watched Wales lose
Harry and Meghan have condemned the conflict

'We stand against all acts of terrorism and brutality': Harry and Meghan join royals in condemning Israel-Hamas war

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Shelagh and Callum

Twitter is a 'particularly dangerous' place to get information now says the Centre for Countering Digital Hate
JOB and caller Andy

Biden's visit to Israel is to show that the US stands 'unequivocally' with Israel says James O'Brien caller
Shelagh and caller Simon

LBC caller details 'disgusting anti-Semitic' act he witnessed, as hate crimes rise in fall out of Israel-Hamas war
Andrew Castle caller on the 'difficult position' Israel is in.

'Whatever it does, it's going to be perceived as the aggressor': Israel is in a 'difficult position' says this caller
JOB and Usman

Israel's current response will only 'strengthen' Hamas by rearing Gazans who seek revenge warns this James O'Brien caller
JOB on deaths in conflict

James O'Brien unpacks the 'controversial' feeling of being 'equally devastated' by Palestinian and Israeli deaths
Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari urges FA to 'show leadership' after apparent reluctance to illuminate Wembley Arch in Israeli colours
Tom and caller

'Our family is there': Mother shares heartbreaking experience of being a British Jew during Israel-Hamas conflict
Distraught caller on Israel-Gaza conflict.

'This is a war against Hamas!': Distraught caller wants Israel and Palestine to take down the 'enemy' together
JOB on starmer speech

Keir Starmer is using 'working class as the opposite of having a sense of entitlement', notes James O'Brien

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit