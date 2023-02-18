'Every day Russia inflicts more pain': Rishi Sunak calls for world leaders to 'double down' on arming Ukraine

18 February 2023, 13:44 | Updated: 18 February 2023, 13:55

Rishi Sunak called on global leaders to double down on support for Ukraine
Rishi Sunak called on global leaders to double down on support for Ukraine. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

Rishi Sunak has called on world leaders to "double down" on their military support for Ukraine, as he warned that every day brings "more pain and suffering" for the country's people.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Speaking at the Munich Security Conference on Saturday, Mr Sunak said Ukraine needed military backing by allies to counter the expected spring onslaught by Russian president Vladimir Putin's troops.

But he also argued that Western countries must also start to put in place the foundations to strengthen Kyiv's long-term security.

Mr Sunak said UK tanks and the British government starting to train Ukrainian pilots to fly Nato-standard fighter jets was an example of how Britain was playing its part. Germany and the US have also recently given tanks to Ukraine to fight off the Russian invasion.

The PM told the summit: "Our collective efforts are making a difference but with every day that passes, Russian forces inflict yet more pain and suffering.

Rish Sunak at the Munich Security Conference
Rish Sunak at the Munich Security Conference. Picture: Getty

"Now the only way to change that is for Ukraine to win." He added: "We need to do more to boost Ukraine's long-term security.

"We must give them the advanced, Nato-standard capabilities that they need for the future.

"And we must demonstrate that we'll remain by their side, willing and able to help them defend their country again and again."

Mr Sunak also said securing a lasting peace would mean "upholding international law" and making Moscow pay reparations to Kyiv.

Others to speak at the summit on Saturday included US vice-president Kamala Harris and Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg.

Before his speech, Mr Sunak held bilateral talks with German chancellor Olaf Scholz and will later speak with Ms Harris, along with the leaders of Poland, Sweden and Finland.

According to No 10, the Prime Minister "stressed the need for allies to think not just about securing peace in the short term, but about strengthening Ukraine's long-term defences" during his conversation with Mr Scholz.

Next Friday marks the one-year anniversary of Putin's invasion.

Mr Sunak's comments come after Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer told LBC's Shelagh Fogarty that the UK must keep supporting Ukraine.

Ukrainian servicemen in the war with Russia
Ukrainian servicemen in the war with Russia. Picture: Getty

Shelagh told Sir Keir: "There are people who either don't want to or really genuinely don't understand why this is our fight. Tell them why it's our fight in your view."

He: "Oh I can do that very easily - let me first try and do that as a human being."The Leader of the Opposition talked about meeting people who had lost their friends and neighbours in the war.

READ MORE: 'Wings for freedom': Zelenskyy thanks Britain for support as he asks for fighter jets in historic Parliamentary address

"You can in those circumstances absolutely understand why people fled the country seeing what was happening in their neighbourhoods," he said.

"Anybody who has any doubt about this just needs to reflect for a moment on that," Sir Keir added.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Germany Munich Security Conference

Russia has committed crimes against humanity in Ukraine, says US

There is 'no indication' that Nicola Bulley went into the river, an expert has claimed

'Nicola Bulley could have gone off grid': missing persons expert claims there is 'no indication' vanished mother is in river
South Korea Koreas Tensions

North Korea fires missile as US and South Korea prepare for exercises

Roald Dahl's works have been edited for 'inclusivity' reasons

Roald Dahl publishers slammed for removing 'offensive' terms from novels, including cutting the word 'fat' from every book
M&S announced several more store closures

M&S closures: Marks & Spender to shut several more locations - is your local shop on the list?

South Korea

South Korea says North Korea fired missile into sea

Pakistan Shootout

Seven dead in Taliban attack on Karachi police headquarters

Rhod Gilbert

Rhod Gilbert says cancer diagnosis that left him struggling to speak or breathe 'p****d him off'

Turkey Earthquake Housing

Turkish earthquake victims sleeping in trains, tents and greenhouses

Christian Atsu died in the earthquake

Clubs hold minute's silence for Premier League star Christian Atsu, who died in Turkey earthquake, as tributes come in

Nashali Alma bravely fought the man off

'Never give up': Watch as attacker wrestles woman, 24, to the ground in the gym before she fights him off

Kaz Crossley

Love Island star Kaz Crossley tells of Dubai jail 'hell' after release from cell with 30 other women for 'drug offences'

Police officers allegedly shared discriminatory images about Harvey

Katie Price says Met Police officers sent 'inappropriate and derogatory' photos of disabled son Harvey on WhatsApp

India Cheetahs

India welcomes 12 cheetahs from South Africa

Lancashire Constabulary has come under fire for making Ms Bulley's struggles with alcohol and the menopause public

Rishi Sunak 'concerned' over private details shared in Nicola Bulley case as police force set to hold internal review

Bulgaria Migration

Bulgarian police find abandoned lorry containing bodies of 18 migrants

Latest News

See more Latest News

Mississippi Shootings

Suspect in custody after six shot dead in rural Mississippi

A new headteacher has been brought in at Epsom College

New Epsom College headteacher vows to honour predecessor Emma Pattison after mum and daughter found dead
Obit Stella Stevens

Star of 1960s and 70s comedies Stella Stevens dies aged 84

Kaz Crossley has been released from jail

Love Island star Kaz Crossley released from Dubai jail after 'arrest on suspicion of drug offences'
Steve Barclay ordered an urgent investigation into the document

NHS doctors told not to assume patients' gender and use no pronouns unless confirmed under new guide
Brianna Ghey was stabbed to death last Saturday

Thousands turn out for candlelit vigil near where trans teen Brianna Ghey was stabbed to death
Tyre Nichols

Five former US police officers plead not guilty to murdering Tyre Nichols

Eighteen migrants were found dead

More than a dozen migrants found dead in abandoned truck at roadside in Bulgaria 'after suffocating'
Pakistan Shootout

Militants launch deadly attack on Pakistan police headquarters

Germany Munich Security Conference

Zelensky pushes need for speed to avoid more Ukraine deaths

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Sangita Myska highlights 'Trumpian' tones in Suella Braverman's response to Knowsley riots

Sangita Myska highlights 'Trumpian' tones in Suella Braverman's response to Knowsley riots

Corbyn Frei Article

Caller slams far-left Labour politicians for being ‘delusional’

Barrister says victim blaming has blamed Nicola Bulley case

Barrister says 'victim blaming' has plagued Nicola Bulley case

Gina Davidson

Scottish voters are beginning to look at Labour again

'Ukraine didn't want this war': Keir Starmer reiterates his support for Ukraine

'Ukraine didn't want this war': Keir Starmer reiterates his support for Ukraine

Jonathan 17/02/23

'It's an abdication of his responsibility', says Jonathan Ashworth as Rishi Sunak fails to resolve NHS pay dispute
Dean Dunham asks the Financial Ombudsman what LBC listeners want to know

Dean Dunham asks the Financial Ombudsman what LBC listeners want to know

Jon Ashworth

Desperate nurse criticises the government's unwillingness to resume pay talks

Tom Swarbrick

Caller slams police for giving 'more fuel to the fire' in Nicola Bulley case

Mark and Nick

Met Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley slams Nick Ferrari after being quizzed on Met logic

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit