Shocking moment robber lunges at shop worker trying to stop him stealing, before kicking down shop door

9 July 2023, 15:08

Josh James slashed at the shop worker with a knife
Josh James slashed at the shop worker with a knife. Picture: Avon and Somerset Police

By Kit Heren

This is the horrifying moment a knife-wielding robber lunged at a shop worker who had stopped him from stealing.

The Tesco worker, at a branch on Marlborough Street in Bristol, wrestled the stolen goods off serial robber Josh James even though he saw that his girlfriend Bobbie Reynolds was armed with a knife.

James took the knife off Reynolds as he left the shop and lunged at the shop worker, but missed. He then kicked the glass door down as staff tried to hold it up.

The October 2022 incident was just part of a series of robberies and burglaries James committed over a six-month spree.

Other crimes included robbing a man three times, including twice at knifepoint, stealing from a student block and taking laptops from an office building.

Robber threatens shop worker with knife

James, 33, and Reynolds, 30, also stole a bike and parcels from a block of flats. They were eventually linked to the crimes through CCTV and witness testimony, before being arrested and charged.

James, of no fixed address, and Reynolds, of Leinster Avenue, Bristol, pleaded guilty to several offences each and were sentenced at Bristol Crown Court on June 30 .

James admitted 18 offences, including three counts of robbery, nine counts of burglary, one of aggravated burglary and one of being in possession of a bladed article in a public place.

Josh James
Josh James. Picture: Avon and Somerset Police

He was jailed for eight years.

Reynolds pleaded guilty to affray, being in possession of a bladed article, battery and four counts of burglary.

She was given a two-year sentence suspended for two years, ordered to carry out a 40-day rehabilitation requirement and to attend nine months of mental health treatment.

Investigating officer PC Hannah Baynham said: "Burglary and robbery are extremely serious crimes and we recognise the profound impact offences can have on victims, leaving them feeling unsafe in their homes and workplaces.

"James is dangerous and it is clear from the extent of his offending, that he has no awareness of the impact his actions have had on the lives of others.

"I hope his sentence will be welcomed by his victims and I hope Reynolds makes the most of her rehabilitation activities."

