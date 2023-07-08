'Just horrendous': Mum slams police for Top Gun tweet after identifying daughter's body

Nevres Kamal said the tweet was horrendous and unacceptable. Picture: Alamy

By Adam Solomons

The mother of a young woman who died after falling from a bridge has slammed police for celebrating how quickly they identified her body.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Nevres Kemal lost daughter Azra, 24, when she fell 30ft from a bridge on the A21 near Tonbridge, Kent in July 2020.

Azra was fleeing her burning car.

Kent Police sent an image of her fingerprint for identification and it was confirmed within 90 minutes.

Hours later theG force tweeted a celebratory high-five GIF from Top Gun, with a follow-up tweet hashtagged: '#crackingbitofkit'.

Read more:

Read more:

Azra Kemal died after falling 30ft from a motorway bridge in Kent three years ago. Picture: Alamy

Grieving Nevres told Sky News: "That tweet was just horrendous. I could not believe that professional police officers would high-five themselves and pat themselves on the back, on the back of my daughter's demise.

"It's more than insensitive. It's unacceptable.

"What is the mindset of people investigating crimes on our behalf?"

Kent Police appeared to congratulate themselves for the swift identification. Picture: Sky News

Nevres accused Kent Police of closing the case too quickly.

The man she was travelling with was initially suspected of wrongdoing, but was released with no further action before the end of the first day.

Nevres faced further anguish when Azra's body was abused by necrophiliac David Fuller in the mortuary.

A spokesperson for Kent Police said their investigation into Azra's death was full and thorough.

Caller: Techno generation' police officers are unable to communicate

They said: "Officers determined there were no suspicious circumstances, and a man who had initially been arrested in connection with the incident was released without charge.

"A police investigation into the circumstances then continued for several months to assist an inquest by the coroner. The subsequent inquest into the death returned a verdict of misadventure.

"A complaint about the quality of the investigation was made to Kent Police in November 2020. This complaint was sent to an independent force to review, which concluded the service provided by Kent Police had been acceptable.

"In February 2022, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) received a request to carry out a further investigation into the complaint.

"In response, the IOPC concluded that the investigation into the complaint had been 'reasonable and proportionate' and that an acceptable service had been provided in respect of the criminal investigation into the woman's death. A request to review the complaint was not upheld."