Robbie Williams 'preparing bid for boyhood club Port Vale', with lucrative Wrexham-style documentary in the offing

Robbie Williams could be set to take over Port Vale. Picture: Twitter/Getty

By Kit Heren

Robbie Williams is said to be preparing a bid to take over Port Vale, the football club he has supported since he was a boy.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Williams, 49, is fronting a consortium to take over the Burslem-based League One side, with a TV documentary also a possibility.

The pop legend, who is from the area, was named Port Vale's president on the weekend and posed in a club shirt.

Williams would provide "the star quality" for the consortium, in a deal that would appear to be inspired by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's takeover of Wrexham AFC in 2020.

Read more: Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney-owned Wrexham FC seal historic return to Football League after 15-year wait

Read more: Robbie Williams 'suffering from manopause' as he fears hair is thinning and he struggles to sleep ahead of new show

Robbie Williams is a lifelong fan of the club. Picture: Twitter

A source told the Sun: "It’s really early days, but Robbie’s been formally approached to see if he’s interested in fronting a bid.

"Port Vale remains one of his greatest loves, and it’s always been a dream to be more involved.

"He’s had a couple of meetings, and his backers are incredibly excited.

"They feel Robbie would add the star quality, and make Port Vale a major player."

“Seeing what Ryan and Rob have done with Wrexham — the increased footfall, merchandise sales and general profile build — is inspiring.

"Port Vale fans love Robbie and, on paper, it’s a match made in heaven."

The club has been owned by husband and wife couple Kevin and Carol Shanahan since 2019.

Ryan Reynolds bought Wrexham with Rob McElhenney in 2020. Picture: Getty

Williams has played for Port Vale in a 2001 testimonial, and also helped design their shirts. The former Take That singer also set up a tribute club in California called LA Vale.

On being made president of the club, he said: "My life is bizarre and wonderful and has taken many turns and twists and to find myself from the Railway Paddock to be ‘El Presidente’ is pretty special.

"It feels as though I need to be doing more in and around this place."

Wrexham AFC was bought by Deadpool star Reynolds and McElhenney, best known as star and co-creator of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia in November 2020.

The Welsh club was playing non-league football, in the fifth tier, at the time. Since the takeover it has been promoted to League 2, the fourth tier.

The documentary Welcome To Wrexham became a big global hit, attracting a fanbase from around the world.

The club is now thought to be worth 300% more than when Reynolds and McElhenney, according to a 2023 valuation by investment firm Saxo.