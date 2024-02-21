Robin Windsor had spoken ‘very openly’ about struggles with mental health before death, former co-star says

21 February 2024, 16:20 | Updated: 21 February 2024, 17:40

Robin Windsor died aged 44.
Robin Windsor died aged 44. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

Strictly star Robin Windsor had spoken publicly about his struggles with mental health before his death aged 44, his former co-star has said.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The professional dancer, who was known for his time on Strictly Come Dancing between 2010 and 2013, died aged 44, it was announced on Tuesday.

Kristina Rihanoff, 46, said the Strictly star had spoken “very openly” about his struggles with mental health as she paid tribute to Windsor on Tuesday.

She wrote on Instagram: “There is no words to express the pain and devastation [sic].

“Robin wasn’t just my dance partner, he was a friend and together we shared endless experiences from our careers highlights to hitting rock bottom of rejection.

“Many of you, who went to see his farewell tour, know perfectly well that he spoke very openly about his mental health struggles and thoughts of a suicide.

“I’m sure it was devastating for anyone who [loves] Robin to hear something like that, but those thoughts were in his head for quite many years and it’s so deeply sad that he felt that he is better [in] another place rather than stay here.

“Too much pain, too much disappointment, too much neglect.”

Windsor’s former co-star said he had “neglected his health” following an injury which resulted in an operation that “put him out of work for quite some time”.

She also said he had struggled with the “instability” of work and “excruciating back pain” following his injury.

"He often would say that he doesn't know where he's going and what will be next," she added.

Windsor had been working on a luxurious cruise shop at the start of the year and had shared an insight into his travels online.

Just days after he arrived back in London, he was found dead in a hotel, according to reports. It is not known how he died.

"He kept saying that something had happened over New Year but he wouldn't say what it was," a friend told the Daily Mail.

"He sounded absolutely traumatised – whatever had happened must have been truly awful."

Read more: 'May you dance with the angels': Robin Windsor's Strictly partner says dancer was in ‘excruciating pain’ before death

Read more: Haunting final online posts of Strictly's Robin Windsor who said he was ‘hiding in the shadows’ before death aged 44

Windsor had just £879 in his account, records show.
Windsor had just £879 in his account, records show. Picture: Alamy

Windsor's ballroom dance group Burn the Floor, which he co-founded, announced that he had died on Tuesday.

A statement read: "A BTF journeyman he danced with us for twenty years - including Broadway, The West End and all our crazy adventures around the world.

"His stunning image attached with Jessica Raffa defined our company, colourful, extreme and sensual.

"His talent, attitude, energy and personality helped create the Burn the Floor stage reputation.

"He leaves a void in our hearts that will never be filled, yet our wonderful memories will stay forever."

Windsor's former Strictly partner, Kristina Rihanoff, said he had been in "excruciating pain" before his death.

She said his personality changed after he was dropped from Strictly following a back injury, highlighting that a dancers career can be quite short.

"His own spirit was absolutely destroyed when he was dropped from Strictly and that’s where I started to see changes in his personality, depression and broken self worth," she said.

"While we went on to do many shows tours gigs & appearances together he was struggling more and more with instability of work and excruciating back pain because of the injury he had suffered during Strictly.

"Sadly, us dancers, always neglect our health because we always after the next gig, the next job and he just couldn’t look after his injury properly until there was nothing left to do but have an operation which also put him out of work for quite some time.

"Unfortunately 'stage life' of a dancer is short and nobody really cares because there is always the next person who can take your place and that’s the ugly truth. He often would say that he doesn’t know where he’s going and what’s will be next."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Boris Nadezhdin

Russian court rejects appeal over politician’s removal from presidential race

Putin's Cod War

Putin's cod war: Russia tears up treaty that allowed UK trawlers to catch fish in Russian sea

MPs walk out of the Commons chamber in protest

SNP and Conservative MPs walk out of Commons chamber in protest in chaotic scenes at Gaza debate

James Biden, the brother of US President Joe Biden

James Biden says his brother had no involvement in family’s business dealings

King Charles pictured back at work as he says messages of support after cancer diagnosis ‘reduced him to tears’

King Charles pictured back at work as he says messages of support after cancer diagnosis ‘reduced him to tears’

Poland farmers protesting

Zelensky invites Polish leaders to border as farmers’ protest hits weapons flow

Members of The Eagles, from left, Timothy B Schmit, Don Henley, Glenn Frey and Joe Walsh

Criminal case over handwritten lyrics to Hotel California goes to trial

Lyle's Golden Syrup has defended the rebrand

Lyle’s Golden Syrup hits back at critics after major rebrand 'aims to appeal to Gen Z'

Snow in Northumbria, and flooding in Worcestershire on February 8, earlier this month

Exact time snow could fall tomorrow as Met Office warns of flooding across south-east causing potential travel chaos

The Office UK cast

The Office: Where are the stars of the hit sitcom now?

Two men look at flames after a natural gas pipeline explodes outside the city of Boroujen in Iran (Reza Kamali Dehkordi/AP)

Iran accuses Israel of attack that saw explosions strike natural gas pipeline

Intuitive Machines’ lunar lander separating from the rocket’s upper stage and heading towards the Moon

Private US spacecraft enters orbit around the Moon before landing attempt

Chelsea Orrock

Beautician, 29, leaves mum scarred after smashing wine glass in her face for pointing out they dated same man

Xielo Maruziva fell into the water on Sunday afternoon

Pictured in his Spider-Man outfit: Boy, 2, who fell into river as parents tell of heartbreaking search for their son

People enjoy the beach in the late afternoon sun, December 23, 2022, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Young girl dies after deep 6ft hole she was digging in sand collapses on her at South Florida beach

Cliff Mitchell has been found guilty of multiple counts of rape, including three counts against a child under the age of 13.

How rapist cop who was recruited to the Met after a failed investigation went on to attack women at knifepoint

Latest News

See more Latest News

A resident looks for belongings in an apartment building destroyed during fighting between Ukrainian and Russian forces in Borodyanka, Ukraine (Vadim Ghirda/AP)

EU agrees new sanctions against Russia as Ukraine war’s second anniversary looms

Cliff Mitchell was found guilty of multiple counts of rape.

Former Met Police officer found guilty of multiple rapes and kidnap while serving in ‘sickening’ case
A cordon has been put up across Keyham in Plymouth after a WW2-era bomb was found

More than 1,000 evacuated after WW2-era bomb discovered at Plymouth home during garden building work
Greece’s Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, left, talks with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi as he arrives for a delegation level meeting in New Delhi (Manish Swarup/AP)

Greek PM asks India to build global ties amid wars in Ukraine and Middle East

Indian farmers who have been protesting for a week to demand guaranteed crop prices wait to march to New Delhi (Altaf Qadri/AP)

Man dies as clashes erupt between police and protesting farmers in India

Polish farmers drive tractors in a convoy in Minsk Mazowiecki, Poland as they intensify a nationwide protest against the import of Ukrainian foods and European Union environmental policies (Czarek Sok

Poland concerned by pro-Putin slogans at farmers’ protests

Russian prison bosses at the Arctic penal colony where Alexei Navalny was "detained and killed" have been banned from the UK and had their assets frozen

Russian bosses of Arctic penal colony where Alexei Navalny was 'detained and killed' sanctioned by British government
Rishi Sunak would not repeat Ms Badenoch's claims when asked at PMQs.

Rishi Sunak refuses to repeat Kemi Badenoch's claim ex-Post Office boss ‘lied’ about delaying compensation
ChatGPT began speaking in Spanglish for some users

'It's gone crazy': ChatGPT users share AI's bizarre 'Spanglish' replies as tech firm admits 'unexpected responses'
Maxim Kuzminov, who defected to Ukraine, appears in a video released by Ukraine's Defense Intelligence agency in September 2023.

Russian defector gunned down in Spain 'contacted his ex' as body found riddled with bullets in underground car park

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince William has called for an end to the Israel-Hamas war

Prince William ‘knew making plea for permanent peace in Gaza would cause controversy’ - but ‘felt he had no choice’
Prince William has called for an end to the Israel-Hamas war

Israel says Gaza war will only end when 'Hamas is dismantled' in direct reply to Prince William’s intervention
Prince William has called for an end to the Israel-Hamas war

Prince William says ‘too many have been killed’ as he calls for end to Gaza conflict in unprecedented statement

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit