'May you dance with the angels': Robin Windsor's Strictly partner says dancer was in ‘excruciating pain’ before death

20 February 2024, 16:37 | Updated: 20 February 2024, 18:51

Kristina Rihanoff claims Robin Windsor was in ‘excruciating pain’ before his sudden death
Kristina Rihanoff claims Robin Windsor was in ‘excruciating pain’ before his sudden death. Picture: Alamy/social media

By Emma Soteriou

Robin Windsor's former Strictly dance partner Kristina Rihanoff has claimed he was in "excruciating pain" before his death.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The professional dancer, who was known for his time on Strictly Come Dancing between 2010 and 2013, was confirmed to have died on Tuesday.

He was partnered with celebrities including Patsy Kensit, Anita Dobson and Deborah Meaden.

But the pro he was paired with on the show was Kristina Rihanoff, who he developed a close friendship with throughout.

Rihanoff shared a tribute to him on Instagram, saying there were "no words to express the pain and devastation".

She also shared a snippet of the duo's last rehearsal together in November 2023.

Read more: Haunting final online posts of Strictly's Robin Windsor who said he was ‘hiding in the shadows’ before death aged 44

Read more: Strictly Come Dancing's Robin Windsor dies aged 44 as devastated co-stars pay tribute

"Robin wasn’t just my dance partner, he was a friend and together we shared endless experiences from our careers highlights to hitting rockbottom of rejection," she said.

"When I got partnered with him on Strictly I was blown away by his kindness, lighthearted personality and amazing loyalty. He had stood by me through many rough times during Strictly for which I am deeply grateful for as there was no one else to lean on. He always found the way to bring my spirit up."

Rihanoff said her friend's personality changed after he was dropped from Strictly following a back injury, highlighting that a dancers career can be quite short.

"His own spirit was absolutely destroyed when he was dropped from Strictly and that’s where I started to see changes in his personality, depression and broken self worth," she said.

"While we went on to do many shows tours gigs & appearances together he was struggling more and more with instability of work and excruciating back pain because of the injury he had suffered during Strictly.

"Sadly, us dancers, always neglect our health because we always after the next gig, the next job and he just couldn’t look after his injury properly until there was nothing left to do but have an operation which also put him out of work for quite some time.

Robin Windsor and Kristina Rihanoff
Robin Windsor and Kristina Rihanoff. Picture: Alamy

"Unfortunately 'stage life' of a dancer is short and nobody really cares because there is always the next person who can take your place and that’s the ugly truth. He often would say that he doesn’t know where he’s going and what’s will be next.

"Many of you, who went to see his farewell tour, know perfectly well that he spoke very openly about his mental health struggles and thoughts of a suicide.

"I’m sure it was devastating for anyone who love Robin to hear something like that, but those thoughts were in his head for quite many years and it’s so deeply sad that he felt that he is better to another place rather than stay here. Too much pain too much disappointment, too much neglect."

Windsor was a founding member of the Burn The Floor dance company, which shared a statement announcing his death.

He began learning to dance aged three in Ipswich, with his final job being on a Fred Olsen Cruise at the start of 2024.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The Security Council meets before voting on a resolution concerning a ceasefire in Gaza at United Nations headquarters

US vetoes UN resolution demanding immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza

Palestinian crowds struggle to buy bread from a bakery in Rafah, Gaza Strip

UN World Food Programme suspends aid amid chaos in northern Gaza

David Neal has been sacked by the Home Office

Home Office fires immigration chief inspector David Neal after claims about security risks at major London airport

Exclusive
Shahd Waleed is trying to leave Rafah with her parents and enter Egypt

'They want us to experience pain': Young woman trapped in Rafah with her parents tells of terror as Israel invasion looms
Gabriela was fired from her job cleaning at Devonshires

Cleaner ‘fired after taking leftover £1.50 tuna sandwich’ speaks out against ‘unfair bosses’ as protesters target law firm
Before this announcement, Tesco only showed unit pricing on normal prices and not their special Clubcard prices.

Tesco announce big change to how it displays Clubcard prices - and it could save you money

Russian defector Maksim Kuzminov at a press conference in Kyiv, Ukraine, in September 2023

Spanish police suspect bullet-riddled body may be that of Russian who defected

Russia Ukraine War Putin’s Game

Zelensky says Russia ‘taking advantage’ of delays in assistance to Ukraine

A man walks along the Naviglio Pavese canal shrouded in mist and smog in Milan, Italy

Milan imposes anti-smog measures during bout of bad air pollution

28-year-old Valeria Amorim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Pregnant woman killed after car crashes into group of people

Half of the Body Shop's UK stores are being closed

Body Shop to close half of its UK stores: Full list of stores shutting immediately

Now the 39-year-old is attempting to take his share and says that it was his idea to buy the scratch card.

Woman who bagged £1m lotto prize dumped boyfriend weeks later 'out of the blue' - but now he wants 'his' share

Police searching the River Soar in Leicester for a missing two-year-old boy have recovered CCTV footage

'He just disappears into the water': Police searching River Soar in Leicester for missing two-year-old find CCTV

The prime minister said that £220 million will be put into new food productivity schemes, farm technology and automation in the next financial year, to "reduce reliance on overseas workers."

'I have your back': Rishi Sunak praises farmers at NFU conference as he announces new £220m funding

Alexei Navalny

Alexei Navalny’s mother appeals for release of her son’s body

Alexei Navalny widow’s X account has been suspended

Elon Musk briefly suspends Alexei Navalny widow’s X account after she accused Putin of killing her husband

Latest News

See more Latest News

Protesters outside the High Court today and right, Assange pictured outside the Ecuadorian embassy in 2017

Julian Assange begins last-ditch bid to fight extradition as lawyers say he faces ‘flagrant denial of justice’
A wall of rain is heading to the UK

Heavy downpours to sweep UK as new weather maps show incoming wall of rain

Prince William has called for an end to the Israel-Hamas war

Prince William says ‘too many have been killed’ as he calls for end to Gaza conflict in unprecedented statement
A new probe into the supply of baby formula milk has been launched by Britain's competition watchdog

Baby formula prices soar 25% in two years, as watchdog launches investigation into supplies
Authorities clamp down on protests in Russia (l). Alexei Navalny's widow Yulia Navalnaya (top r) and Russian tyrant (bottom r)

Kremlin breaks silence on widow's claims Alexei Navalny was poisoned by Novichok

Russia Navalny

Blaming Vladimir Putin for death of Alexei Navalny ‘unfounded’, Kremlin says

A body has been recovered from the Thames linked to the Clapham attack.

Police hunting Clapham chemical attacker Abdul Ezedi find body in Thames near Tower of London after three week search
Calocane was sent to a secure hospital for manslaughter

Nottingham triple-killer Valdo Calocane to have sentence reviewed for being 'unduly lenient'
Robin Windsor has died aged 44

Haunting final online posts of Strictly's Robin Windsor who said he was ‘hiding in the shadows’ before death aged 44
Rishi Sunak faces another by-election after Scott Benton lost his appeal against a 35-day suspension

Rishi Sunak faces fresh nightmare by-election after Blackpool South MP Scott Benton loses suspension appeal

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Princess Elisabeth and Nicholas Dodd

Princess Elisabeth of Belgium 'forms connection' with Rochdale student - as family insist 'they just study together'
Prince William has set out to fight anti-Semitism

Prince William on mission to fight anti-Semitism as he sets out to 'recognise the human suffering' of war in Gaza
Prince George’s parents are also said to be considering Oundle School in north Northamptonshire.

William and Kate considering £47k-a-year school for Prince George after 'years' of disagreeing about boarding

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit