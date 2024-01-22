Rochdale grooming gang leader still in the UK years after he was due to be deported to Pakistan

22 January 2024, 11:00

Rauf is still living in Rochdale
Rauf is still living in Rochdale. Picture: GMP/Alamy

By Will Taylor

A convicted leader in a Rochdale grooming gang is still in the UK - almost a decade after he was meant to be deported to Pakistan.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Qari Abdul Rauf was meant to be kicked out of the country after being jailed for six years for conspiracy to engage in sexual activity with children under 16 and trafficking for sexual exploitation.

The ex-taxi driver and Muslim preacher was let out after serving just two-and-a-half years behind bars and went back to his wife and children.

He was stripped of his citizenship in 2015 and was told he would be sent back to his native Pakistan, but launched appeals against it.

Read more: Grooming gangs found in Rochdale ‘happening all over the country’, Jess Phillips tells LBC

He failed to argue it would be against his human rights in a 2022 hearing, then lost another last year.

Pakistan reportedly refuses to allow them to come back and he, along with Adil Khan, another abuser, argue they have renounced their citizenship of the Asian country and would be left stateless.

Rauf has not yet been deported to Pakistan
Rauf has not yet been deported to Pakistan. Picture: GMP

He continues to live in Rochdale, where nine Asian men were convicted for rape, trafficking and child sex offences in the area.

It comes as a report found dozens of men remain a potential risk to children.

The 173-page findings, commissioned by Greater Manchester's mayor Andy Burnham, said children were "left at the mercy" of grooming gangs for years and outlined a series of failed investigations by Greater Manchester Police between 2004 and 2013.

There was an indifference from local authorities to the plight of hundreds of youngsters, mainly white girls from poor backgrounds, all identified as potential victims of abuse in Rochdale by Asian men, the review found.

It identified 96 men that still pose a possible risk to children, but this is "only a proportion" of the numbers involved in the abuse.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Christopher Kapessa, 13, died after being pushed into the River Cynon in the village of Fernhill, south Wales, in summer 2019

‘Loving, caring’ boy, 13, died after being deliberately pushed into river in 'prank' in South Wales, coroner says

Brad Cooper

Iran directly involved in Yemen Houthi rebel ship attacks – US navy chief

Statue of Captain Tom on eBay for £29,000 after it failed to find a permanent public home

Lifesize Captain Tom statue for sale on eBay for £29,000 after failing to find a public home

Ayda Field was taken ill after a night out with her husband Robbie Williams

Robbie Williams' wife Ayda Field rushed to hospital after suddenly falling ill after 'picture perfect' night out with husband
No10 said the government would not countenance axing Saturday post services

Rishi Sunak 'would not countenance' ending Saturday post as controversial plans to reform Royal Mail emerge

Mark Duggan's son has been arrested on suspicion of firearms offences

Mark Duggan's rapper son Bandokay arrested on suspicion of firearms offences at Gatwick

Election 2024 Trump

Donald Trump celebrates Ron DeSantis’ decision to end presidential campaign

Narendra Modi

Modi opens controversial Hindu temple ahead of national polls in India

Landslide rescue efforts

Bodies retrieved after dozens of people buried in Chinese landslide

Hamas has said there is no chance of releasing hostages

Hamas says there's 'no chance' the remaining hostages will be freed after Benjamin Netanyahu rejects ceasefire deal

Taliban fighter

Taliban enforcing restrictions on single and unaccompanied Afghan women – UN

Israelis protest

Saudi Arabia ‘won’t recognise Israel without path to a Palestinian state’

Storm Isha has claimed its first victim after the death of an elderly man.

Storm Isha claims first victim after man, 84, killed as car crashes into fallen tree

Susan Hall has gaps in her knowledge about London, including a London bus fare

Susan Hall doesn't know what a London bus ride costs, how much police are paid, or who owns Hammersmith Bridge

Vladimir Putin

Putin election campaign presents boxes filled with petitions backing his run

Empty rail station

German train drivers’ union calls six-day strike over pay and working hours

Latest News

See more Latest News

Benito the giraffe

Benito the giraffe leaves extreme weather at Mexico’s border after campaign

Sadiq Khan has briefed confidential information to the press, Susan Hall has claimed

Ministers' 'concerned about telling Sadiq Khan things in confidence because he leaks to the press', Susan Hall claims
Sadiq Khan 'depriving vital services of money' so he can have a 'bumper year' before election to 'buy votes' Susan Hall claims

Sadiq Khan 'depriving vital services of money' to 'buy votes' in 'bumper election year spend' Susan Hall claims
A protester stopped Norrie's Australian Open match

Pro-Palestine protester halts Australian Open with leaflet demo as Britain's Cameron Norrie watches on with bemusement
Fergie has said she is 'in good spirits' following the diagnosis.

‘A shock but I’m in good spirits’: Sarah Ferguson thanks well-wishers as she breaks silence after cancer diagnosis
Keir Starmer will defend the National Trust

Keir Starmer defends National Trust against government 'woke' attacks as he vows to create 'society of service'
Fergie is said to be 'in good spirits' following the diagnosis.

Sarah Ferguson ‘resilient and in good spirits’ after skin cancer diagnosis despite initial ‘shock and blow’
Lucy Frazer admitted many will have concerns about axing Saturday post

'We all rely on the Royal Mail': Minister acknowledges widespread 'concern' over plans to axe Saturday post
Taiwanese soldiers take part in a flag ceremony

Taiwan says six Chinese balloons flew through its airspace

Stamer slams ‘shocking’ rise in Victorian era diseases as tens of thousands suffer since Sunak became PM

Starmer slams ‘shocking’ rise in Victorian era diseases as tens of thousands suffer since Sunak became PM

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Sarah Ferguson has been diagnosed with 'aggressive' skin cancer just months after treatment for breast cancer

Sarah Ferguson diagnosed with 'aggressive' skin cancer just months after treatment for breast cancer
Harry and Meghan 'sent get well messages' to Charles and Kate

Prince Harry and Meghan 'send get well messages' to King Charles and Kate amid double health scare
The Princess of Wales is set to 'work from bed' as she remains in hospital for another week after undergoing abdominal surgery, sources have revealed

Kate will 'work from bed' after abdominal surgery as aides praise Princess' 'unwavering commitment to duty'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

David Buik hopes for a happy 2024 for investors

2023 was a roller coaster for global equities - let's hope it's a happy new year for investors

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit