Rockstar drops GTA 6 trailer a day early after online leak

Grand Theft Auto VI Trailer 1

By Jenny Medlicott

Rockstar has unveiled its GTA 6 trailer early after it was leaked online.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The trailer for the eagerly awaited Grand Theft Auto 6 has officially been released by Rockstar.

The gaming developer wrote on X, alongside a YouTube link: “Our trailer has leaked so please watch the real thing on YouTube”

Originally set to drop on December 5 at 9am Eastern time (2pm UK), Rockstar was forced to release the trailer early after a leak.

Read more: GTA 6 excitement at fever pitch as tens of thousands watch preview for '91-second trailer' set to release tomorrow

Read more: GTA 6 trailer release officially announced by Rockstar Games

The trailer comes in at 90 seconds in length and reveals a return to ‘Vice City’ - GTA’s version of Miami.

It also confirms that the game will feature two protagonists, including its first ever female protagonist, named Lucia.

She is joined by an unnamed male protagonist throughout the trailer.

GTA 6 is set to be released in 2025, some 12 years after GTA V.