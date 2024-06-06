Rod Stewart delights fans by sharing photo of huge extended family on son's wedding day

6 June 2024, 00:04

Rod Stewart
Rod Stewart. Picture: Instagram

By Kit Heren

Rod Stewart has shared a photo of his vast extended family at his son's wedding, delighting fans.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The singer posted the photo of six of his eight children alongside his current and previous wife as well as grandchildren and several other family members who had gathered at his son Liam's wedding in Croatia.

Liam married his partner Nicole Artukovich in the Croatian city of Dubrovnik over the weekend.

Stewart, who has eight children with five women. They are his daughters Sarah, 60, Kimberly, 44, Ruby, 36, and Renee, 32 and sons Sean, 43, Liam, 29, and Alastair Wallace, 18, and Aiden Patrick, 13.

He said in a caption accompanying the photo that he was "immensely proud to have witness[ed] the beautiful wedding ceremony of my son Liam to his bride Nicole.

"What a wonderful union of The Stewart's and The Artukovich's [sic].

"May they continue to find joy, love and laughter for as long as they may live and produce many more baby's to join their little 1 year old boy, Louie."

One fan said: "Absolutely GORGEOUS... Absolutely you should stand so proudly".

Another added: "Such a gorgeous bride and handsome groom and adorable little boy. May they share many happy, healthy years together."

It appeared that after the lavish wedding celebrations, Stewart went on to France ahead of the D-Day 80th anniversary commemorations.

He posted a photo of himself at Omaha beach, saying that he was "paying my respects to all the young men who fought and died for our freedom 80 years ago."

