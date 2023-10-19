Rolf Harris' daughter changes name in bid to distance herself from his toxic legacy

Rolf Harris and his daughter. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Rolf Harris' daughter has changed her name in a bid to cut ties with the disgraced entertainer's legacy.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The 59-year-old, who formerly went by the name Bindi Harris, now goes by Ava Reeves as she looks to progress as an artist.

She is Harris' only child and thought to be a multi-millionaire following his death earlier in the year.

A source close to the family said she had changed her name to be taken serious in the art world.

"Obviously, anything by a Harris is pretty much unsellable so Bindi is working under the pseudonym in a bid to be taken seriously in the art world," they told the Sun.

"She's chuffed that galleries have begun to take on some of her pieces."

Read more: Rishi Sunak lands in Israel as he says Gaza hospital blast should be 'watershed moment' in conflict

Read more: King Charles mourns 'heartbreaking loss of life' and calls for tolerance and respect amid Israel-Hamas conflict

Harris died in May 2023. Picture: Alamy

Harris was exposed as a sex offender when he was convicted of indecent assault against four girls in 2014 amid Operation Yewtree, and was jailed for five years and nine months. The crimes happened between 1968 and 1986.

Harris was also stripped of his CBE, OBE and MBE.

He died at his home in Bray, Berkshire, in May from "frailty of old age" and neck cancer.

His family said at the time: "This is to confirm that Rolf Harris recently died peacefully surrounded by family and friends and has now been laid to rest.

"They ask that you respect their privacy. No further comment will be made."