Rolf Harris' will revealed as paedophile artist leaves behind £16 million fortune, with last-minute change

13 November 2023, 15:26

Rolf Harris
Rolf Harris. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

Rolf Harris left a £16 million fortune after he died, with the majority of the money going to his daughter Bindi.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The entertainer and convicted paedophile made his long-time personal assistant Lisa Ratcliff the executor of his will in a last-minute decision before his death in May aged 93.

Harris' estate included his paintings, which were valued at £12 million before he was convicted in 2014 of sexual offences on four female victims, some of whom were children.

Harris' friend William Merritt said of Mrs Ratcliff: "She was fiercely protective of him and pretty much managed his entire life, from his carers to deciding to whom or whether he should give interviews, and taking him to his appointments.

"Bindi is a lovely woman but couldn’t manage the care of her mother and father herself and leant increasingly on Lisa," he told Australian media.

Read more: Paedophile entertainer Rolf Harris dies aged 93 after neck cancer battle

Read more: Rolf Harris' daughter changes name in bid to distance herself from his toxic legacy

Rolf Harris
Rolf Harris. Picture: Alamy

"Rolf before his death made Lisa an executor to his estate and said he put Lisa in charge of his paintings – before his court convictions they were worth around £12 million ($A22m)."

"The paintings would have gone down in value since his convictions – some of them used to sell for up to £125,000 ($A240,000) or more a piece. Rolf was up there with Hirst and Picasso."

He added: "Before Rolf died Lisa was made an executor to his estate with Bindi and put in sole charge of his paintings which are in storage and were worth £12m ($A22m) before his convictions".

Harris' other assets included his house in Bray, Berkshire, as well as the proceeds from the sale of his businesses when he went to prison.

Rolf Harris
Rolf Harris. Picture: Getty

The disgraced entertainer died at his home on May 10, but his death was not announced for several days to allow his family time to grieve in private.

The Australian's death certificate said he died on May 10 of neck cancer and "frailty of old age", and would be cremated.

His family said in a statement: "This is to confirm that Rolf Harris recently died peacefully surrounded by family and friends and has now been laid to rest.

"They ask that you respect their privacy. No further comment will be made."

Rolf Harris in 1964
Rolf Harris in 1964. Picture: Getty

Harris came to the UK in 1953 to study and built a life as one of the country's most prominent and popular entertainers.

But he was exposed as a sex offender when he was convicted of indecent assault against four girls in 2014 amid Operation Yewtree, and was jailed for five years and nine months.

The crimes happened between 1968 and 1986. Harris was also stripped of his CBE, OBE and MBE.

He served three years of his sentence and was released in 2017 during a retrial for four indecent assault charges, but kept a low profile since then.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Cabinet reshuffle: Who's in and who's out?

Who's in and who's out in Rishi Sunak's reshuffle?

Hotel Victoria Newquay

Baby found dead at Cornwall hotel, as man and woman arrested on suspicion of causing death

Football legends and royalty joined Prince William to pay tribute to Bobby Charlton

Football icons Sir Alex Ferguson and Gareth Southgate join Prince William in paying tribute at Bobby Charlton's funeral

David Cameron

How can David Cameron be made Foreign Secretary when he's not an MP?

Aine Leslie Davis, a British Muslim man suspected of being an ISIS ‘Beatles’ member, has today been sentenced to eight years in jail for a string of terror offences.

'ISIS Beatles' death squad member jailed for eight years after being found guilty in knicker-smuggling terror case

Five family members have died in a house fire in west London

Three children among five family members killed in Hounslow blaze as dad ‘screamed my kids, my kids!’

Suella Braverman was sacked as Home Secretary following chaotic scenes in London over the weekend

Why was Suella Braverman sacked?

What we should all learn from Sir Bobby Charlton: Celebrating the enduring legacy of a footballing legend

What we should all learn from Sir Bobby Charlton: Celebrating the enduring legacy of a footballing legend

Nigel Farage has not stuck to his pledge to stop drinking for I'm A Celebrity

Nigel Farage breaks promise to quit alcohol ahead of I'm A Celebrity appearance as he drinks G&T on flight

David Cameron leaving Downing Street, London, after being appointed as Foreign Secretary

Read in full: David Cameron's acceptance letter after Rishi Sunak makes him Foreign Secretary in surprise appointment

Five family members have died in a house fire in west London

Five family members killed in house fire in west London

David Cameron has been appointed as foreign secretary

David Cameron made foreign secretary in shock move amid Rishi Sunak's cabinet reshuffle

Royal Mail has been fined £5.6 million after missing delivery targets

Royal Mail fined £5.6 million for missing targets, with just 74% of first-class post delivered in a day

Live
David Cameron is foreign secretary, replacing James Cleverly, who has replaced Suella Braverman as home secretary

Cabinet reshuffle LIVE: Cameron appointed foreign secretary and Braverman sacked as Sunak shakes up top team

James Cleverly has been confirmed as the new home secretary

James Cleverly confirmed as home secretary after Suella Braverman sacked over inflammatory policing comments

Captain Tom and his daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore

Captain Tom Foundation slammed for 'damaging' NHS hero's brand, amid questions over book profits

Latest News

See more Latest News

Baby Indi has died after her life support was withdrawn

Baby Indi Gregory dies in mother's arms after family loses battle to keep her life support going
The Met Police said it 'was not advisable' for two officers to pose for a picture with a child at pro-Palestine march

Met Police admits two officers should not have posed for controversial photo with child at pro-Palestine march
The man stormed on stage after pro-Palestinian messages were chanted at the climate rally

'I didn't come for a political view': Greta Thunberg's climate speech hijacked after pro-Palestine chants at rally
The WHO described the situation at the Al-Shifa in Gaza city as "dire and perilous"

Gaza's main hospital no longer functioning, World Health Organisation says, as Israel 'agrees to evacuate babies'
Fuel Pumps At Petrol Station

New laws to force greedy petrol stations to reveal rip-off prices revealed today

A 'danger to life' warning will come into force from 10am in the north west

Storm Debi hits the UK: Weather warnings in place with heavy rain and 80mph winds on the way
Former Deputy Prime Minister Lord Heseltine has told LBC that Suella Braverman must go after her 'explosive language' risked damaging Rishi Sunak.

'She has to go': Lord Heseltine tells LBC's Natasha Devon that Braverman must go after Armistice Day violence
Rishi Sunak and Jeremy Hunt are mulling a pre-Christmas tax giveaway after better-than-expected finances created headway in the public purse.

Sunak and Hunt mull pre-Christmas inheritance tax and stamp duty cut in election giveaway to reverse polls
Rishi Sunak will clamp down on protests after warring groups blighted Armistice Day with violence and disorder in London.

Rishi Sunak orders 'crack down on unruly protesters' after Armistice Day violence

Police are seeking four men who abused protesters at Waterloo station and a woman who shouted 'death to all Jews' after seven were charged following Armistice Day chaos in London.

Police seek four men who abused protester and marcher who said 'death to all Jews' in Armistice Day chaos

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Charles has released a new portrait ahead of his 75th birthday

Charles releases new portrait ahead of 75th birthday, with King still 'in great pain' over rift with Harry
Prince Harry has been given the legal green light to sue the Daily Mail's publisher

Prince Harry gets legal green light to sue Daily Mail publisher

Kate drove the Jackal 2

Kate 'a natural' as she drives seven-tonne armoured vehicle and dons camouflage on visit to army barracks

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Paul Brand caller says Suella Braverman is 'brave'.

Suella Braverman 'brave' for controversial comments surrounding pro-Palestine marches, says LBC caller
James O'Brien discusses Suella Braverman's 'destructionist' leadership style with a caller

'She's a destructionist': James O'Brien caller claims Suella Braverman governs like 'a five-year-old'
James O'Brien

'She definitely has something on him': Caller and James O'Brien debate why the PM hasn't sacked Suella Braverman yet
'A complete reset of the top' is needed says caller.

'We're being let down': There is a 'complete disconnection' between parliamentary and local Conservatives says caller
Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/11 | Watch Again

James O'Brien

'It's essential that people are able to protest peacefully against war', says James O'Brien
Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/11 | Watch Again

James O'Brien

Rishi Sunak 'almost physically moves away' from Suella Braverman in House of Commons debate, says James O'Brien
Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 07/11 | Watch again

Shelagh Fogarty

Suella Braverman's hardline crime bill seems like she's ‘interviewing' for career at ‘pathetic’ news channels, says caller

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit