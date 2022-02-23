Police hunt roller skater pervert who flashes women as they walk alone

23 February 2022, 09:50 | Updated: 23 February 2022, 09:53

Police are hunting an alleged roller blade flasher
Police are hunting an alleged roller blade flasher. Picture: Met Police

By Will Taylor

Police are hunting a roller skate flasher who's been linked to seven incidents of indecent exposure.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Detectives have released an e-fit in their bid to track down a suspect they believe has exposed himself to women across London.

He would approach them as they walked and either expose himself or touch himself inappropriately.

On each occasion, he was riding roller skates, the Metropolitan Police said.

The incidents took place on 10pm on Wednesday, January 26, by Regent’s Canal in NW1, at 7.45pm on Friday, January 14 in a tunnel in Goods Way, N1, at 9.30pm on Thursday, January 13 in Wapping Woods, E1, and at 20 past midnight on Friday, 7 January in Park Lane, W1.

Read more: Boycott Champions League final in Russia, Truss tells Premier League teams

Read more: Killer who choked grandmother to death and repeatedly raped her corpse faces jail

Earlier instances happened at 5.20am on Tuesday, 4 January in Praed Street, W2, at 2.30am on Thursday, 2 December 2021 in Charlton Street, NW1, and 1am on Saturday, 4 December 2021 in Grove End Road, NW8.

Police describe their suspect as white, about 6ft tall, with a bald head and wearing roller skates.

Anyone with information call call 101 or tweet @MetCC with the reference 7502/26JAN.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Face masks will not be needed on the Tube from Thursday.

End of face masks on the Tube: TfL unveils plans to live with Covid

Pupils who fail GCSE maths or English will be barred from receiving student loans.

Pupils who fail GCSE maths or English could be barred from receiving student loans

Jacob Rees-Mogg has said top civil servants should not put out messages of support for campaigns such as Black Lives Matter.

Civil service rep defends support of BLM after Rees-Mogg blasts 'wokeness'

Vladimir Putin will endure "more pain" if he invades Ukraine, Liz Truss says

Sabre-rattling Putin praises Russian troops and boasts of hypersonic missiles

Liz Truss has said English teams should boycott the Champions League final.

Truss tells English teams to boycott Champions League final over Russia crisis

The UK faces heavy snow and strong winds days after three named storms battered the country

Heavy snow and strong wind to batter UK days after storms Franklin and Eunice

Sir Elton John's plane suffered a hydraulic failure and twice had to abort its landing

Rocketman Rocked: Sir Elton John's 10,000ft terror forces two aborted landings

President Joe Biden has ordered more US troops to Baltic NATO states

US orders armed forces to Baltic states as 10,000 Russian troops enter Ukraine

Paola Schietekat, left Qatar after she was sexually assaulted while working for the World Cup

World Cup worker faces 100 lashes and 7yrs in jail after reporting rape in Qatar

Boots announced it will begin to sell single lateral flow tests for £5.99

Boots to sell Covid test for £6 from Wednesday as Govt urged to introduce price cap

An anti-vaxx campaigner in central London

Police won't investigate 'unacceptable' anti-vaxxers' claims of criminality in jab rollout

Miller pleaded guilty to manslaughter by diminished responsibility

Killer who choked grandmother to death and repeatedly raped her corpse faces jail

Procol Harum lead singer Gary Brooker has died at the age of 76

Gary Brooker, lead singer of Procol Harum, dies aged 76

Putin is attempting to put a stop to Ukraine joining Nato

Why does Putin want to invade Ukraine? Russia conflict explained

It is thought Russia will lose the right to host the Champions League final

Champions League final 'to be moved from St Petersburg' as Russia hit with sanctions

London in particular has been identified as a centre for illicit Russian finance, with nicknames such as "Londongrad" and the "laundromat"

How Russian power and money became the ‘new normal’ in the UK

Latest News

See more Latest News

Ukraine Tensions

Europe braces for further strife as Ukraine crisis escalates

A child outside a ruined house

Roofs ripped off houses as another cyclone hits Madagascar

Germany Climate Protest

Climate activists attempt to block access to three German airports
Palazzo Vecchio

Italian city in fundraising bid to pay rising energy bills for retired people
Standing stones

Archaeologists find 9,000-year-old shrine in Jordanian desert
Sri Lanka Power Cut

Sri Lanka imposes rolling power cuts as cash crisis deepens

Minneapolis Police Officers Thomas Lane, left and J. Alexander Kueng, right, escorting George Floyd, centre, to a police vehicle on May 25, 2020.

Prosecutor: Police ‘chose to do nothing’ as officer pressed knee on Floyd’s neck
Wildfires in Russia

Wildfires getting worse worldwide, with governments unprepared – UN report
Pro-Ukraine demonstration

West hits back with sanctions as Putin orders Russian troops into Ukraine
Debris from damaged building and trees are strewn around on Atata Island in Tonga, on Jan. 28, 2022, following the eruption of an underwater volcano and subsequent tsunami.

Tonga’s internet finally restored five weeks after volcanic eruption and tsunami

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner
Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?
Sue Gray has found that the gatherings should not have taken place.

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'I almost laughed': Iain Dale's scathing response to West's sanctions on Russia

'I almost laughed': Iain Dale's scathing response to the West's sanctions on Russia
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 22/02 | Watch again

'European security order is at stake' in NATO's Russia response, warns EU Parliament VP

'European security order is at stake' in NATO's Russia response, warns EU Parliament VP
Peter Hitchens: PM 'hugely irresponsible' two years ago when he 'shut down the country'

Peter Hitchens: PM 'hugely irresponsible' two years ago when he 'shut down the country.'
Matt Hancock: We're the first major country in the world the past the pandemic

Matt Hancock: We're the first major country in the world to be past the pandemic
Cross Question with Iain Dale 21/02 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 21/02 | Watch again

James O'Brien: 'Who are Tories fighting in this culture war?!'

James O'Brien: 'Who are Tories fighting in this culture war?!'
SUV drivers are 'offsetting' climate benefits of electric cars, activist claims

SUV drivers 'offsetting' eco benefits of electric cars, activist claims
Rachel Johnson asks if a 'Trans Olympics' would be fairer to natal and trans-women

Rachel Johnson asks if a 'Trans Olympics' would be fairer to natal and trans women
Camilla Tominey stumped by columnist's claims on Salisbury poisonings and Ukraine

Camilla Tominey stumped by columnist's claims on Salisbury poisonings and Ukraine

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police