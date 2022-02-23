Police hunt roller skater pervert who flashes women as they walk alone

Police are hunting an alleged roller blade flasher. Picture: Met Police

By Will Taylor

Police are hunting a roller skate flasher who's been linked to seven incidents of indecent exposure.

Detectives have released an e-fit in their bid to track down a suspect they believe has exposed himself to women across London.

He would approach them as they walked and either expose himself or touch himself inappropriately.

On each occasion, he was riding roller skates, the Metropolitan Police said.

The incidents took place on 10pm on Wednesday, January 26, by Regent’s Canal in NW1, at 7.45pm on Friday, January 14 in a tunnel in Goods Way, N1, at 9.30pm on Thursday, January 13 in Wapping Woods, E1, and at 20 past midnight on Friday, 7 January in Park Lane, W1.

Earlier instances happened at 5.20am on Tuesday, 4 January in Praed Street, W2, at 2.30am on Thursday, 2 December 2021 in Charlton Street, NW1, and 1am on Saturday, 4 December 2021 in Grove End Road, NW8.

Police describe their suspect as white, about 6ft tall, with a bald head and wearing roller skates.

Anyone with information call call 101 or tweet @MetCC with the reference 7502/26JAN.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.