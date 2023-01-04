Romanian prosecutors seize 11 of Andrew Tate’s cars including his Bugatti

Tate's seized vehicles include a Rolls-Royce and two Ferraris . Picture: Twitter/Cobratate

By Kieran Kelly

Romanian authorities have seized 11 of Andrew Tate's cars, including his Rolls-Royce and Bugatti, officials have confirmed today.

The former kickboxer and self-proclaimed "success coach" was arrested in Romania on December 29 alongside his brother Tristan, both of which stand accused of human trafficking, rape and forming an organised crime group.

Ramona Bolla, a spokesperson for Romania's DIICOT investigations agency, confirmed the car seizures to Insider today.

The cars have been seized to "sustain the cost of the investigation", Ramona added, and said they could serve as collateral to pay their alleged victims.

Tate will be kept behind bars in Romania for another 30 days, a court has since ruled.

Andrew Tate posted a photo of his Bugatti just hours before his arrest. Picture: Twitter

Two others were also detained by the court in Bucharest, Romania. Tate, 36, hasn't yet commented directly on the accusations. But after he was detained, a tweet was posted from his Twitter account alluding to the film The Matrix.

"The Matrix sent their agents," the post said.

His Twitter account remains active, despite his arrest.

Tate has regularly flaunted his car collection on social media, which includes several Ferraris, a Rolls Royce and a Bugatti, with his car collection estimated to be worth more than $5m.

His arrest came after a public feud with climate activist Greta Thunberg. When she replied to mock him for “small d*** energy”, he sent a video back showing him eating pizza.

Early reports had mistakenly suggested the pizza box allowed Romanian authorities to confirm he was in the country, leading to the raid.

He had previously posted that he was in the country in December, however. "This is what happens when you don’t recycle your pizza boxes,” Ms Thunberg said after his arrest.

Tate, a former kickboxer, has been hugely controversial for his misogynistic comments about women. He developed a sizeable social media presence off the back of fans that are thought to be made up of British and American males.

He has referred to women as “property” and said they should bear some of the blame if they are sexually assaulted. Clips continue to circulate on social media despite him being banned from YouTube, TikTok and Meta platforms.

I was banned on every single app known to man.



Including Uber.



Which means the only way I can possibly get around is to fly my Bugatti from place to place on a Jet. pic.twitter.com/wzGmycNgEb — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) November 19, 2022

He was reinstated on Twitter after “free speech absolutist” Elon Musk took over.

A spokesperson for Tate and his brother said: "We cannot provide any details at the moment regarding alleged reports that they have been detained; however, Andrew and Tristan Tate have the utmost respect for the Romanian authorities and will always assist and help in any way they can."