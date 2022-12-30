Andrew Tate will be kept in prison another 30 days, Romanian police say

Andrew Tate will be kept behind bars for a month. Picture: Cobratate/Twitter

By Adam Solomons

British-American social media personality Andrew Tate will be kept behind bars in Romania for another 30 days, a court ruled.

Tate and his brother Tristan have been accused of human trafficking, rape and forming an organised crime group.

Two others were also detained by the court in Bucharest, Romania.

Tate, 36, hasn't yet commented directly on the accusations.

But after he was detained, a tweet was posted from his Twitter account alluding to the film The Matrix.

A court in Bucharest approved a 30-day detention for the Tate brothers. Picture: Getty

"The Matrix sent their agents," the post said.

The account also retweeted a The Matrix-related meme shared by Twitter owner Elon Musk.

During the detention hearing, the Andrew and Tristan Tate maintained their right to silence, their lawyer told the BBC.

Earlier, a police spokesperson told the outlet that Tate would be kept at a "detention centre".

Yesterday night, Romania's Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism issued a statement stating that two British citizens and two Romanian citizens were suspected of being part of a human trafficking group, but did not refer to the Tate brothers.

Six alleged victims say they have been sexually exploited by the group, police say.

The raid came after a bizarre spat with Greta Thunberg, who he boasted to about his cars.

When she replied to mock him for “small d*** energy”, he sent a video back showing him eating pizza.

Early reports had mistakenly suggested the pizza box allowed Romanian authorities to confirm he was in the country, leading to the raid.

He had previously posted that he was in the country in December, however.

"This is what happens when you don’t recycle your pizza boxes,” Ms Thunberg said after his arrest.

His home had previously been raided in April.