Arsenal fans pay touching tribute to Ronaldo as he returns after death of baby boy

By Emma Soteriou

Arsenal fans have paid a touching tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo as he returns to the pitch for the first time since losing his newborn son.

As the star emerged from the tunnel for Saturday's game, he was met with cheers from Arsenal fans and responded by applauding supporters.

With seven minutes on the clock - the same number Ronaldo wears - fans then joined together in the Emirates Stadium, rising to their feet to applaud him.

He went on to score his 100th Premier League goal during the 33rd minute of the match.

It comes after the footballer missed Tuesday's game between Liverpool and Manchester United, where both teams put their fierce rivalry aside to hold a minute's applause.

A classy gesture from Arsenal supporters, with applause for @Cristiano in the seventh minute.#MUFC | #ARSMUN — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 23, 2022

Ronaldo and his partner, Georgina Rodriguez, announced the loss of their baby boy on social media on Monday, prompting a huge number of messages of support from across the footballing world and beyond.

Ronaldo, who has four other children, announced last October that he and Ms Rodriguez were expecting twins. Their baby girl survived.

They said in a statement at the time: "It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel.

"Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness."