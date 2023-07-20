Ronan Keating weeps as he pays tribute to brother Ciarán at funeral after horror crash death

Ronan Keating paid tribute to his brother at his funeral. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Ronan Keating has paid a tearful tribute to his brother Ciarán at his funeral.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The older brother of the Boyzone star died in a car crash on Saturday afternoon in Ireland.

The funeral took place in St Patrick's Church in Louisburgh, Co Mayo on Thursday.

Prayers were also said for Annemarie, Ciarán's wife, who was hurt in the crash in Ballymiles, Co Mayo.

Ronan, 46, told mourners: "Ciarán and Annemarie have done a spectacular job - three incredible human beings. You strength over the past few days has been incredible and you've done your dad very proud."

Ronan Keating (centre middle right) helps carry the coffin of his brother Ciaran Keating out of St Patrick's Church in Louisburgh, Co Mayo, after his funeral. Picture: Alamy

Ronan Keating (centre middle left) helps carry the coffin of his brother Ciaran Keating. Picture: Alamy

Near the end of the service, Ronan sang This Is Your Song, which he wrote after their mother Marie died in 1998.

He said: "I shouldn't be singing it in these circumstances but we are and we will."

Lyrics included: "You were our friend, walk with you till the end, and one day we'll all sing along, 'cause this is your song."

The fatal crash took place when Ciarán was driving with Annemarie to watch his son Ruairi, 28, play football for Cork City against Sligo Rovers in the League of Ireland.

Ruairi said Ciarán was his "hero" and that he was the family's "rock and leader".

Ronan Keating (centre middle left) helps carry the coffin of his brother Ciaran Keating. Picture: Alamy

Members of Cork City FC, as well as representatives of the Marie Keating Foundation cancer charity, were also among the mourners.

After Ciarán died, his family paid tribute to a "dearly loved husband" and "devoted father".

They said: "It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden and tragic passing of Ciarán Keating.

"Dearly loved husband of Annemarie, devoted father of Conall, Ruairí and Aisling and adoring grandpa to Bobbi May, Reggie, Archie T. and Sonnie.

Ronan Keating (centre middle right) helps carry the coffin of his brother Ciaran Keating out of St Patrick's Church in Louisburgh, Co Mayo, after his funeral. Picture: Alamy

"Ciarán is predeceased by his beloved mother Marie, father-in-law Kevin, brothers-in-law Colm, Joey and Shane.

"He will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered by his family, his father Gerry, mother-in-law Claire, sister Linda, brothers Gerard, Gary and Ronan, daughters-in-law Amilia, and Emily, Aisling's partner Matthew, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and many many friends.

"May His Gentle Soul Rest In Peace."

Ciaran, a car salesman in his 50s, is one of three of Keating's older brothers, along side Gerard and Gary. Keating also has an older sister, Linda.

He helped set up the Marie Keating Foundation in memory of their mother, who died of breast cancer in 1998.

"Ciaran was such a great supporter of our work and often acted as relief driver of our Mobile Information Unit in the West when time allowed," the foundation said.

"He joined us recently to celebrate 25 years of the foundation at our annual celebrity golf classic."