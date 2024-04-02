Rookie PC Caitlin Howarth 24, tries to get case thrown out of court following alleged relationship with drugs kingpin

2 April 2024, 19:35

The officer was probed over her affair with a senior officer after suspected links to a jailed drugs kingpin emerged
The officer was probed over her affair with a senior officer after suspected links to a jailed drugs kingpin emerged. Picture: Alamy / Instagram

By Danielle De Wolfe

A West Yorkshire rookie officer who allegedly had an affair with a senior married police chief and a relationship with a drug kingpin is now attempting to have the case against her thrown out of court.

PC Caitlin Howarth was 21 when the alleged link to the notorious drugs lord was discovered by anti-corruption officers following an internal probe.

The rookie was initially suspended in November 2021 following the accusations relating to her commanding officer Chief Superintendent Daniel Greenwood, then 38.

Attending York Crown Court on Tuesday, Howarth did not enter a plea after her defence team began work on an application to dismiss the charges against her.

Superintendent Greenwood, a married senior officer, was also suspended after the pair's affair was discovered, pending the outcome of an internal investigation.

Attending York Crown Court on Tuesday, Howarth did not enter a plea after her defence team began work on an application to dismiss the charges against her. Picture: Facebook

Recorder of York, His Honour Judge Sean Morris, heard how Howarth was not yet entering a plea under advice from her defence team relating to the charge of misconduct in public office.

PC Howarth was serving as a probationary officer at the time - a formality for all new officers, who are required to serve as probationary officers for a period of two years upon joining the force.

Howarth's trial date is currently set for 10 February next year, should the 23 September appeal application to dismiss the hearing be dismissed.

Judge Morris told Howarth: "You have been advised about credit for plea and you understand that once the evidence is to hand, should this case not be dismissed, a guilty plea attracts a lesser sentence - you know that.

West Yorkshire Police's Professional Standards Directorate continue to investigate the claims.
West Yorkshire Police's Professional Standards Directorate continue to investigate the claims. Picture: West Yorkshire Police

"Should this case not be dismissed, you have to provide a detailed defence case statement, explaining your behaviour and explaining why you say the CPS have got this wrong.

"You've got to come for your trial, if you don't you'll be tried in your absence and that will no doubt lead the jury to infer you are guilty," she added.

Howard and Greenwood's alleged relationship is reported to have only came to light following widespread rumours and a subsequent investigation by anti-corruption officers over links to a drug kingpin.

The drug boss is currently behind bars for the supply of Class A drug heroin.

"Should this case not be dismissed, you have to provide a detailed defence case statement, explaining your behaviour and explaining why you say the CPS have got this wrong. Picture: Instagram

The suspended officer regularly posts to her 10,000 instagram follows - an account which has now been made private and has no mention of her job as a police officer.

The Chief Superintendent, from Bingley, West Yorkshire, had been a serving officer for 20 years up until his suspension.

Chief Constable John Robins will now make his decision on whether or not formal action should be taken against both suspended officers.

A police spokeswoman said: “There is an ongoing investigation and for that reason we are not prepared to comment.”

“West Yorkshire Police’s Professional Standards Directorate are investigating alleged misconduct of officers in Bradford District.

“Two officers have been suspended from duty pending the outcome of that investigation.”

