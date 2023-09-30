Rory McIlroy held back by teammate during furious Ryder Cup altercation after sportsmanship row spills into carpark

Picture: LBC / Alamy / X

By Danielle DeWolfe

Golfer Rory McIlroy had to be held back before being bundled into a vehicle after a row erupted with an opponents caddie on the second day of the Ryder Cup.

The chaotic scenes followed an altercation at the eighteenth whole, which saw the Northern Irishman lash out at opponent Patrick Cantlay's caddie for unsportsmanlike celebrations.

It came as Europe edged closer to a win over the United States in Rome as part of the fiercely fought series, with Europe moving within four points of regaining the trophy.

Footage shows the disagreement spill into the car park, with Europe's prized player being held back by teammate Shane Lowry.

Rory was NOT happy with someone leaving this course just now. 😳pic.twitter.com/eK22ljeb9R — Golf Digest (@GolfDigest) September 30, 2023

One of only three players to win four golf major titles by the age of 25, McIlroy lost his composure following the 18th green dispute.

McIlroy was said to be annoyed at Joe LaCava over the way he celebrated fellow American Cantlay's impressive 30-foot birdie putt, with temperatures rising behind the scenes.

The Northern Irishman said the dispute would provide “fuel for the fire ” as the team closed in on victory.

“There were a few scenes there on 18 and (it is) just fuel for the fire tomorrow,” said McIlroy, immediately after his first loss of the 2023 tourniament.

In a transatlantic retort, US skipper Zach Johnson said: "A celebration is a celebration. With a big putt like that on 18 at the Ryder Cup, I think you have every right to celebrate with your team and that's exactly what I saw."

McIlroy was said to be annoyed at Joe LaCava over the way he celebrated fellow American Cantlay's impessive 30-foot birdie putt, with temperatures rising behind the scenes. Picture: LBC / Alamy

Following the celebration, European players Justin Rose and Lowry were also incensed, confronting LaCava on the 18th green.

Europe, the hosts, now hold a 10 and a half to 5 and a half lead going into Sunday's deciders.

No Ryder Cup side has ever come from five points down to win in the event's 96-year history.