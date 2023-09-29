'The smiles vanished from their faces': Fury as girls' football club 'loses' training pitch to boys' club

29 September 2023, 23:04

The move has left the girls' club 'immensely disappointed'.
The move has left the girls' club 'immensely disappointed'. Picture: Vicky Park Rangers

By Jenny Medlicott and Charlotte Lynch

Locals have been left outraged after a girls’ football club had their pitch contract terminated and re-allocated to a boys’ club.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Vicky Park Rangers FC, a girls’ football club based in east London for girls between 6 and 16, was awarded a contract with the 3G Astro pitch at Stepney Green earlier this month.

Club members were left delighted upon hearing the news of their allocation of training space by Tower Hamlets council after years of struggling to secure training facilities for midweek sessions.

But it today emerged that the club allegedly lost its contract for the pitch, which was supposed to last from September 2023 until August 2026, and has been awarded to a boys’ casual team instead.

The council said the problem emerged from a processing error awarding the girls the wrong slot, and claimed an "offer of a different time slot on the same pitch" was turned down.

The decision has left the girls who play for the club and their parents ‘immensely disappointed’, as one parent said it was “another realisation they’re always playing second fiddle to a boy’s or men’s team”.

Taner Baycanli, the Vicky Park Rangers’ club chairman, told LBC: “We had some girls that were in tears – 15-year-old girls in tears. Loads of them were questioning why we didn’t have the pitch.”

He accused the council of taking a “backwards step” in offering girls equal opportunities in sport.

The girls' club arrived to find another boys' club using the pitch.
The girls' club arrived to find another boys' club using the pitch. Picture: Vicky Park Rangers

Ed Phillips, whose 12 and 15-year-old daughters play for the club, told LBC of his eldest daughter: “She’d turned up the week before, met a new coach – a really great female coach – and was really excited for the season ahead.

“This has been a constant battle. She started playing seven years ago and we’ve battled over the course of seven seasons. At weekends they’re still playing on pitches that aren’t as good as the boys’.”

He said the team that had taken over wasn’t a league team and was made up of adult men. He likened it to a “kick about for the lads.”

“It’s frankly unacceptable – we are constantly telling our daughters: ‘things are changing, don’t worry, things are dealt with evenly’. These sorts of events make people lose faith – you think: what’s the point?”

Baycanli said 60 girls turned up to the pitch on Thursday September 21 to find a team of 16 boys playing there.

He added: “As a 12, 13, 14-year-old, you’ve just been told you don’t have the pitch, and you can see boys are now on your pitch and they’re only using a quarter of it – and there’s 16 of them to the 60 of you – you aren’t going to feel justified about that.”

The club said it has struggled to find facilities for midweek training sessions for years.
The club said it has struggled to find facilities for midweek training sessions for years. Picture: Vicky Park Rangers

“When we got the pitches, I was over the moon. It gave us that security that we could offer those sessions to those girls. It’s going to have a bigger impact in the long-run.”

When asked if he believed the boys’ team had been prioritised because of their gender, Taner said: “I would like to believe that isn’t the case, but in terms of [the council’s] justification and their answers I don’t believe they’re being honest – it doesn’t add up.

Responding to the claims today, a spokesperson for Tower Hamlets council said: “We fully support and encourage women’s participation in sport in Tower Hamlets, and while our offer of a different time slot on the same pitch, and our offer of a slot at nearby council-run Leisure Centre at the same cost were both turned down by the club, we continue to try to find a solution that works for everyone.

“To help manage the high demand for astro-pitch hire, applications for its use are scored against a set criteria.

“In this case, a processing error meant that Vicky Park Rangers were originally given a slot which was intended for another group and this was corrected as soon as possible.

“We understand and apologise for the upset and disruption caused to Vicky Park Rangers and we understand that people may be concerned over the handling of this pitch hire.

“We will continue to work with Vicky Park Rangers to find a solution.”

The club chairman said it felt like a 'backwards step'.
The club chairman said it felt like a 'backwards step'. Picture: Vicky Park Rangers

Vicky Park Rangers announced a statement on social media on Thursday, the club said: “For a number of years the club has found it difficult to secure training facilities for midweek training sessions. The club was therefore delighted to be successful in the allocation for the 3G Astro pitch at Stepney Green.

Read more: Furious parents of black girl snubbed in medal ceremony brand Gymnastics Ireland's apology 'useless'

Read more: Jessie J jokes she is 'unemployed' as she splits from record label after 17 years

“This was a fair application process run by the London Borough of Tower Hamlets to award slots to use the pitches on criteria such as the number of Tower Hamlets residents, whether the club provides women and girls’ football and the club’s achievements over the last 5 years.

“The Club entered into a contract with the London Borough of Tower Hamlets for it to use the Astro pitch each Thursday between between 6pm and 8pm, from September 2023 until August 2026.

“After the girls started to train, the Council terminated the Club’s use of the Astro Pitch with no notice. The Council has now allowed the Club’s slot to a men’s team who were unsuccessful in the outcome of the application.

“On 23 September 2023 the girls arrived at the Astro Pitch to train but were locked out by the council... who allocated a casual boys’ team the facility. This team does not compete in any FA affiliated league and only used 1/3 of the pitch.

“The consequence is that the girls have nowhere to train midweek…The Club considers that the Council has breached the contract it entered with the Club.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The Flying Scotsman was involved in a train crash as two people were taken to hospital

Two taken to hospital after Flying Scotsman and carriage crash at station

Tupac was gunned down in 1996 aged 25

'The first step to justice': Man charged with murdering Tupac in 1996 Las Vegas drive-by shooting

Election 2024 Trump California

Man pleads guilty over attempt to reverse Trump election defeat

Caroline Crouch was 19 when she was killed by her Greek pilot husband

Caroline Crouch's killer husband loses bid for freedom as he's told he will stay behind bars until 2048

Kosovo Serbia Tension

Nato beefs up Kosovo presence with UK troops after monastery shootout

Tupac

What happened to Tupac Shakur? Rapper's murder case explained as man arrested almost 30 years on

Northeast Rain

Rush-hour rainstorm causes transport chaos in New York City

Firefighters after battling a fire that destroyed the Port Clyde General Store and other waterfront businesses in Port Clyde, Maine

Fire destroys Jamie Wyeth paintings at art gallery in Maine

Jessica Baker has been named as the teenage victim of the bus crash

Teenage girl killed in M53 bus crash named as 15-year-old Jessica Baker

A second person has been arrested after the felling of the tree.

Man in his 60s arrested after felling of 300-year-old world-famous Sycamore Gap Tree

Tupac Shakur

Man, 60, charged with murdering rapper Tupac Shakur in Las Vegas

Congress Budget

US government shutdown looks certain after hard-right Republicans reject plan

Refugees embrace

More than 80% of Nagorno-Karabakh’s population flees to Armenia

New York's streets have flooded as heavy rain rolled in

New York hit by 'life threatening storm' as streets flood and drivers abandon cars in window-height water

Sweden Violence

Swedish military to help police after surge in gang violence

The OceanGate sub tragedy is set to be made into a film.

OceanGate Titan sub tragedy set to be made into a film as writers say it will 'honour those involved'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Tupac Shakur model unveiled at Tussauds

Man arrested over fatal shooting of Tupac Shakur in 1996

The Government has denied reports that ministers are considering cutting the winter fuel allowance

No10 denies millions of pensioners at risk of losing winter fuel allowance in trade-off to keep triple lock
Tupac was gunned down in 1996 aged 25

Breakthrough at last? US police arrest man over 1996 drive-by killing of legendary rapper Tupac in Las Vegas
School Shooting-Michigan

Teenager could face life in jail for killing four students at Michigan school

Melania Trump renegotiates her pre-nup amid Donald Trump's legal troubles

Melania Trump ‘renegotiates pre-nup’ after Donald Trump found liable for fraud

Her parents have called the apology "useless".

Furious parents of black girl snubbed in medal ceremony brand Gymnastics Ireland's apology 'useless'
Jessie J revealed that she has split from her label

Jessie J jokes she is 'unemployed' as she splits from record label after 17 years

Kate to miss this year's Earthshot event in Singapore due to George's exams

Kate to miss William's Earthshot trip to Singapore to support Prince George during his exams
Bullfighting is exempt

Spanish law strengthens animal rights – with exemption on bullfights

Forensic experts examine the Sycamore Gap Tree

Who cut down the Sycamore Gap Tree? Forensic examiners search scene as theories mount

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Kate and William have "closed their minds" to the possibility that a rift with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle can be fixed

William and Kate 'closed their minds to mending family rift after being 'hurt and insulted' by Harry and Meghan
"Growing concern" that armed police handing in their weapons could affect security of the Royal Family

'Growing concern' revolt by armed police handing in their weapons could impact security of the Royal Family
Prince Harry turned down the olive branch

Prince Harry rejects offer to spend anniversary of Queen’s death at Balmoral with father King Charles

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien on Tory tactics in the upcoming election.

Tories desperately seeking wedge issues is the 'only way' they will retain power in 2024, says James O'Brien
Nick and caller Dominic

The Sycamore Gap tree became a beacon of hope for this caller's father amidst detention in a concentration camp
James and caller Mervin on knife crime

'I'd prefer you to go to jail than die': James O'Brien is left aghast by this caller's father's stance on knife possession
Nick and caller Karen

‘I would not want my child walking in this town': Croydon resident expresses fear following the stabbing of 15-year-old school girl
Lucy Frazer is flustered by Rugby World Cup questioning.

Sports Secretary stumbles over who England could face in Rugby World Cup quarter final

James O'Brien

James O'Brien ridicules those prioritising Labour's private school VAT plans over the cost of living crisis
Sangita Myska and gymnastic story

'If it's not racism, then what is it?': Mother reacts to young black gymnast denied medal

James O'Brien

'I mean this is a novel': James O'Brien hears why this caller blames Labour for HS2 problems
Putin’s strategy is to drag out the war to cripple Ukraine forces and test the West’s staying power, writes Megan Gittoes.

Zelenskyy knows his most important battle for Ukraine’s future is being played out on Capitol Hill, writes Megan Gittoes
Nick and caller Chris

Boris Johnson 'misled' the country over Brexit, declares this adamant Nick Ferrari caller

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit