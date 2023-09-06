Woman, 40, dies after attack by two Rottweilers that bit her arms and legs 'as she tried to pet them'

A woman has died just three weeks after she was attacked by two Rottweilers in Netherton.

Marie Stevens, 40, was attacked by the dogs at around 5:45pm on August 18 in Netherton, Merseyside.

It was reported Ms Stevens was bitten by the two dogs on both her arms and legs after she ‘tried to stroke’ them.

She was given first aid by police officers after the incident before she was rushed to hospital where she was treated and later discharged.

Police confirmed on Wednesday that ms Stevens was found dead at her home in Brighton-le-Sands almost three weeks after the attack.

“We can confirm a woman who was injured in a dog attack in Netherton last month has sadly died,” Merseyside police confirmed in a statement on Wednesday.

A man, 41, and a woman, 68, were arrested on suspicion of being in charged of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury following the attack.

They were both later bailed subject to conditions.

An ambulance was called to Ms Stevens’ home just after 9:10am on September 3 after reports she had collapsed and died.

A post mortem determined the primary cause of death was a pulmonary embolism, a police spokesman said.

Her next of kin have been informed.