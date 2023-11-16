Home Secretary suggests laws could be changed to prevent protesters climbing in war memorials

James Cleverly on war memorials

By EJ Ward

Home Secretary James Cleverly suggested laws could be changed to give police powers to prevent protesters from clambering over war memorials.

Pro-Palestinian protesters climbed on the Royal Artillery Memorial at Hyde Park Corner in central London after a demonstration outside the Houses of Parliament on Wednesday evening.

The Metropolitan Police said no laws were broken when pro-Palestinian protesters climbed on a war memorial in London.

A video posted online of people on the memorial sparked criticism, but a statement from the police said the protesters had not broken any laws by their actions.

The Royal Artillery Memorial to those who died in the 1914-1918 war, at Hyde Park Corner, London. Picture: Alamy

Mr Cleverly, who serves as a reservist in the Royal Artillery, told LBC 's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast: "We're going to look at this.

"We are absolutely determined to look at this. (Veterans minister) Johnny Mercer, a former gunner officer - the Royal Artillery was my regiment as well, that's my regimental memorial."

The Home Secretary added: "I'm not going to let my personal feelings cloud my judgment on this but it is clearly wrong, and the police have said that they recognise it is deeply disrespectful for people to climb on war memorials.

"We have made a commitment to review the legislation around public order policing.

"If the police - and I'm going to look at this in real detail - if the police need more powers to make sure that really deeply distasteful, provocative things like that do not happen for the public good, because of course this is about making sure it doesn't stimulate violent action or any kind of violent responses, but if we need to take action specifically to give police more powers, we are looking at doing that."

Protesters climbing all over the Royal Artillery Memorial - the police make zero arrests.

A statement from the Met Police said: "We know some online have asked why the protesters were not arrested.

"There is no law explicitly making it illegal to climb on a memorial so officers cannot automatically arrest, but they can intervene and make it clear the behaviour isn't acceptable.

"The videos shared online show them doing that."

Police said the protesters who climbed on the memorial were a breakaway group who had been dispersed at Hyde Park Corner.

"Most people would agree that to climb on or otherwise disrespect a war memorial is unacceptable," the statement said. "That is why our officers have made every effort to prevent it happening in recent days.

"While officers were on scene quickly, we regret they were not there quickly enough to prevent the protesters accessing the memorial."

A dispersal order was in place across parts of the City of Westminster from 7.50pm on Wednesday to 2am on Thursday.

Police said one arrest had been made at the protest for possession of an offensive weapon.