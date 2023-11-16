Home Secretary suggests laws could be changed to prevent protesters climbing in war memorials

16 November 2023, 08:37 | Updated: 16 November 2023, 09:00

James Cleverly on war memorials

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

Home Secretary James Cleverly suggested laws could be changed to give police powers to prevent protesters from clambering over war memorials.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Pro-Palestinian protesters climbed on the Royal Artillery Memorial at Hyde Park Corner in central London after a demonstration outside the Houses of Parliament on Wednesday evening.

The Metropolitan Police said no laws were broken when pro-Palestinian protesters climbed on a war memorial in London.

A video posted online of people on the memorial sparked criticism, but a statement from the police said the protesters had not broken any laws by their actions.

The Royal Artillery Memorial to those who died in the 1914-1918 war, at Hyde Park Corner, London
The Royal Artillery Memorial to those who died in the 1914-1918 war, at Hyde Park Corner, London. Picture: Alamy

Mr Cleverly, who serves as a reservist in the Royal Artillery, told LBC 's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast: "We're going to look at this.

"We are absolutely determined to look at this. (Veterans minister) Johnny Mercer, a former gunner officer - the Royal Artillery was my regiment as well, that's my regimental memorial."

The Home Secretary added: "I'm not going to let my personal feelings cloud my judgment on this but it is clearly wrong, and the police have said that they recognise it is deeply disrespectful for people to climb on war memorials.

"We have made a commitment to review the legislation around public order policing.

"If the police - and I'm going to look at this in real detail - if the police need more powers to make sure that really deeply distasteful, provocative things like that do not happen for the public good, because of course this is about making sure it doesn't stimulate violent action or any kind of violent responses, but if we need to take action specifically to give police more powers, we are looking at doing that."

A statement from the Met Police said: "We know some online have asked why the protesters were not arrested.

"There is no law explicitly making it illegal to climb on a memorial so officers cannot automatically arrest, but they can intervene and make it clear the behaviour isn't acceptable.

"The videos shared online show them doing that."

Police said the protesters who climbed on the memorial were a breakaway group who had been dispersed at Hyde Park Corner.

"Most people would agree that to climb on or otherwise disrespect a war memorial is unacceptable," the statement said. "That is why our officers have made every effort to prevent it happening in recent days.

"While officers were on scene quickly, we regret they were not there quickly enough to prevent the protesters accessing the memorial."

A dispersal order was in place across parts of the City of Westminster from 7.50pm on Wednesday to 2am on Thursday.

Police said one arrest had been made at the protest for possession of an offensive weapon.

Latest News

Palestinians displaced by the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip have gathered at a tent camp in Khan Younis

Security Council backs resolution calling for urgent humanitarian pauses in Gaza

The Fontaine Hospital Centre in Port-au-Prince

Hospital director in Haiti says gang stormed in and took hundreds hostage

Pope Francis

Vatican plans to replace car fleet with electric vehicles in Volkswagen deal

Joe Biden and Xi Jinping

Biden and Xi hold first talks in a year

This is the moment residents of an Icelandic town pack up their belongings amid an order to evacuate.

Moment residents of town in Iceland hurriedly load up their car as they flee home ahead of looming volcanic eruption
The full cast have now all paid tribute to Matthew Perry.

‘Thank you for the best 10 years a person gets to have’: Lisa Kudrow breaks silence in moving tribute to Matthew Perry
Rwanda policy

Sunak defends Anderson over suggestion ministers ‘ignore’ Supreme Court ruling

MPs voted on whether to call for a ceasefire

Labour in turmoil as Jess Phillips among ten frontbenchers to resign over Gaza ceasefire vote
Crowds have gathered ahead of the ceasefire vote

Huge crowds gather in Parliament Square as protesters call for 'ceasefire now' ahead of crunch Gaza vote
The woman was reportedly found at the Ulubat Castle Hotel in Istanbul's Fatih Mevlanakapı district.

British tourist, 26, dies after partner ‘stabbed her 41 times with screwdriver in hotel room’ while on Turkey holiday

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Charles and Harry have had a 'major turning point' after the King's birthday

Charles and Harry's 'major turning point': King and son to talk next week after olive branch birthday phone call
Kate Middleton has said Prince Louis helped her with her early years initiative

'Purple reign:' Kate reveals Louis helped her with emotional skills study as she gives 'biggest speech of her life'
The three had a 'friendly' chat on King Charles' birthday

Harry and Meghan 'break months of silence' as they call King Charles for 'friendly' birthday chat

Michael Matheson is under pressure to reveal his ipad browsing history.

For want of a new SIM card, will a Health Secretary be lost?

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

Paul Brand caller says Suella Braverman is 'brave'.

Suella Braverman 'brave' for controversial comments surrounding pro-Palestine marches, says LBC caller
James O'Brien discusses Suella Braverman's 'destructionist' leadership style with a caller

'She's a destructionist': James O'Brien caller claims Suella Braverman governs like 'a five-year-old'
James O'Brien

'She definitely has something on him': Caller and James O'Brien debate why the PM hasn't sacked Suella Braverman yet
'A complete reset of the top' is needed says caller.

'We're being let down': There is a 'complete disconnection' between parliamentary and local Conservatives says caller
Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/11 | Watch Again

James O'Brien

'It's essential that people are able to protest peacefully against war', says James O'Brien
Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/11 | Watch Again

James O'Brien

Rishi Sunak 'almost physically moves away' from Suella Braverman in House of Commons debate, says James O'Brien

