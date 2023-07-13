Adorable moment young fan desperate to see Prince William does not recognise him - and asks him when prince will arrive

13 July 2023, 21:15

Prince William with the little boy
Prince William with the little boy. Picture: TikTok

By Kit Heren

This is the sweet moment a young royal fan who was keen to meet Prince William didn't recognise the Prince of Wales, even as he was standing before him.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The adorable incident came as Prince William was taking part in a 'walkabout' in Windsor to meet the public after the coronation on May 6.

On his walk, he was introduced to a young boy who was excited to meet Prince William - but just didn't recognise him.

In a video filmed by his grandmother, the boy asks the prince: "How long until we are going to be able to see Prince William?"

William, a father of three young children himself, looks round in mock confusion and says: "We don't know where he is! Have you seen him yet?"

The little boy shakes his head in response and says: "No". 

Read more: Prince William launches five-year campaign to end homelessness in the UK

Read more: Kate was behind ‘toughened up’ response from royal family in statement addressing racism allegations

Warming to his theme and winking at the boy's mother, William asks: "Where do you think he is? Do you think he went that way?"

He adds: "He might come along in a minute, we'll see if he's there."

The Prince of Wales then asked the boy what he thought his name was.

Searching for an answer, the boy asked: "The government?"

Laughing, William replied: "No, I'm not the government. I look like the government, do I?

Casting a glance at his blue suit, he said: "They dress like this a lot."

He added: "My name is William too.'

After thinking for a few seconds, the young fan said: "You're Prince William?!"

The pair then shake hands before the little boy turns around and says: "It's Prince William, mummy!"

The video has amassed thousands of 'likes' on TikTok, with viewers praising William and the little boy.

One said of the prince that he was "a complete natural with children", just "like his mother".

Another said: "Too cute for words. Both are adorable... lovely!"

A third added: "I love that he winked at the mum to keep it going. So cute."

