Kate was behind ‘toughened up’ response from royal family in statement addressing racism allegations

A new book has revealed the role Kate played in a famous statement. Picture: Getty

By Jenny Medlicott

The Princess of Wales pushed to add one famous line to the royal family's response to allegations of racism, a new book has claimed.

A new book has revealed that when the royal family were putting together a response to the racism allegations made by Meghan and Harry in their 2021 Oprah interview, it was Kate who insisted on including one of the "toughened up" lines.

According to a new royal book, William and Kate were united in their wish to make a “toughened up” statement in response to the allegations from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Valentine Low, a royal correspondent, revealed in his new book Courtiers that the Queen approved the slightly firmer reply after the Sussexes made their TV appearance.

When Meghan was pregnant with Prince Archie, the Sussexes claimed in a bombshell interview that there had been “concerns” expressed in the palace over what colour skin their son would be born with, giving way to a flurry of racism allegations agains the Palace.

The Sussexes’ claim resulted in crisis talks at Buckingham Palace, as senior officials became wrapped up in discussions about how to address the claims.

But when a draft response was drawn up, the statement remained behind closed doors for a further day, and according to an insider in Mr Low’s new book: “One of the reasons [for that] was that the late Queen was adamant that she was going to watch the programme first.”

This meant staying up until Monday evening when the interview was finally broadcast in the UK.

On Tuesday after it had aired, serious discussions started up in the Palace all over again, and this time, William and Kate wanted to have their say, the book appears to claim.

An insider in the new book claims Kate 'pressed' for the line to be included. Picture: Getty

Mr Low’s book goes on: “They [William and Kate] sat together on a sofa as they discussed with their officials how to deal with the Sussexes' incendiary allegations.’

“William and Kate were clear which side of the debate they were on.

"They wanted it toughened up a bit,” he added.

It also goes on to detail how Kate was not only “right behind” William, but was in fact pushing for more fightback.

A courier reportedly suggested the inclusion of the “recollections may vary” line in the response - but it was met with opposition from two palace officials.

But according to Mr Low, it was Kate “who pressed home the argument that it should remain.”

A source told him: “It was Kate who clearly made the point, 'History will judge this statement and unless this phrase or a phrase like it is included, everything that they have said will be taken as true’.”

The source also added: “She [Kate] does not get as much credit as she should, because she is so subtle about it.

“She is playing the long game. She has always got her eye on, 'This is my life and my historic path and I am going to be the Queen one day’.”

Hours later after the draft was finalised, it was sent up to the Queen for approval, before it came back with a "yes" from her Majesty.

The alleged revelations of Mr Low’s book come as William and Harry gave speeches to congratulate the winners of the Diana Awards on Friday - although separately.

It also comes ahead of what would have been Princess Diana’s 62nd birthday this Saturday, as royal sources at the Daily Express suggest a reunion between brothers William and Harry would be "the best way William and Harry could honour the memory of their mother."