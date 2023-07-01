Kate was behind ‘toughened up’ response from royal family in statement addressing racism allegations

1 July 2023, 01:03

A new book has revealed the role Kate played in a famous statement.
A new book has revealed the role Kate played in a famous statement. Picture: Getty

By Jenny Medlicott

The Princess of Wales pushed to add one famous line to the royal family's response to allegations of racism, a new book has claimed.

A new book has revealed that when the royal family were putting together a response to the racism allegations made by Meghan and Harry in their 2021 Oprah interview, it was Kate who insisted on including one of the "toughened up" lines.

According to a new royal book, William and Kate were united in their wish to make a “toughened up” statement in response to the allegations from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Valentine Low, a royal correspondent, revealed in his new book Courtiers that the Queen approved the slightly firmer reply after the Sussexes made their TV appearance.

When Meghan was pregnant with Prince Archie, the Sussexes claimed in a bombshell interview that there had been “concerns” expressed in the palace over what colour skin their son would be born with, giving way to a flurry of racism allegations agains the Palace.

The Sussexes’ claim resulted in crisis talks at Buckingham Palace, as senior officials became wrapped up in discussions about how to address the claims.

But when a draft response was drawn up, the statement remained behind closed doors for a further day, and according to an insider in Mr Low’s new book: “One of the reasons [for that] was that the late Queen was adamant that she was going to watch the programme first.”

This meant staying up until Monday evening when the interview was finally broadcast in the UK.

On Tuesday after it had aired, serious discussions started up in the Palace all over again, and this time, William and Kate wanted to have their say, the book appears to claim.

Read more: Prince Harry 'planning new documentary in Africa without Meghan' as part of $100m Netflix deal

Read more: Prince Harry to lose out on ‘hugely important’ royal role after Frogmore Cottage eviction by King Charles

Read more: Grayson Perry collects knighthood from Prince William dressed as female alter-ego Claire

Read more: Kate Garraway receives MBE from Prince William as smiling husband Derek Draper watches on

An insider in the new book claims Kate 'pressed' for the line to be included.
An insider in the new book claims Kate 'pressed' for the line to be included. Picture: Getty

Mr Low’s book goes on: “They [William and Kate] sat together on a sofa as they discussed with their officials how to deal with the Sussexes' incendiary allegations.’

“William and Kate were clear which side of the debate they were on.

"They wanted it toughened up a bit,” he added.

It also goes on to detail how Kate was not only “right behind” William, but was in fact pushing for more fightback.

A courier reportedly suggested the inclusion of the “recollections may vary” line in the response - but it was met with opposition from two palace officials.

But according to Mr Low, it was Kate “who pressed home the argument that it should remain.”

A source told him: “It was Kate who clearly made the point, 'History will judge this statement and unless this phrase or a phrase like it is included, everything that they have said will be taken as true’.”

The source also added: “She [Kate] does not get as much credit as she should, because she is so subtle about it.

“She is playing the long game. She has always got her eye on, 'This is my life and my historic path and I am going to be the Queen one day’.”

Hours later after the draft was finalised, it was sent up to the Queen for approval, before it came back with a "yes" from her Majesty.

The alleged revelations of Mr Low’s book come as William and Harry gave speeches to congratulate the winners of the Diana Awards on Friday - although separately.

It also comes ahead of what would have been Princess Diana’s 62nd birthday this Saturday, as royal sources at the Daily Express suggest a reunion between brothers William and Harry would be "the best way William and Harry could honour the memory of their mother."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The rescue leader got emotional on Friday.

‘It's a lot of emotions, people are tired’: Titan sub rescue leader chokes up as he describes discovering wreckage

She took the bike back in Merseyside.

Moment furious vigilante mum tracks down group who ‘robbed’ bike to take it back, as police ‘refuse to help’

Apple unveils new products

Apple becomes the first public company to be valued at three trillion dollars

Tom Parker's wife Kelsey is writing a book on grieving

'We miss him every day': Widow of The Wanted star Tom Parker says his children still make him Father's Day cards

Brazil Bolsonaro

Brazil court bars former president Jair Bolsonaro from elections until 2030

The boy has been released on bail

Teenage boy arrested after serious sexual assaults in 'gender neutral toilet' at school

Riot police prepare for a potential fourth night of riots.

Moment rioters raid gun store and arm themselves with rifles amid fourth night of anarchy in France

Police investigators examine charred buses after a third night of unrest at a depot in Aubervilliers near Paris

Macron urges parents to keep teenagers at home to quell rioting across France

LUKOIL Chairman Ravil Maganov - a critic of Putin's invasion of Ukraine - has died after falling from a window at the Central Clinical Hospital near Moscow, Russia.

Sudden fatalities and falling from windows: The high-profile suspicious Russian deaths since the invasion of Ukraine

Sri Lanka Thai Elephant

Temple elephant in Sri Lanka to return to Thailand after neglect allegations

France is in the grip of large scale riots

France deploys armoured vehicles to stop riots as bus and tram services scrapped after three nights of devastation

Kieren Curran has been spared jail

Bridgerton and 1917 actor spared jail despite being caught with huge trove of child abuse photos

Police hope to speak to these two men, who are not in trouble or under suspicion

Urgent plea for help as police search for mother after human placenta found in Southampton park

Alan Arkin has died

Hollywood legend Alan Arkin dies aged 89

Duncan Lougee

Search for missing Essex yachtsman Duncan Lougee called off after boat found floating in the sea with no sign of sailor

Bud Light partnered with Mulvaney

'I love beer and I always have': Trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney speaks out after Bud Light sales crash

Latest News

See more Latest News

The sub is reported to have been built with 'expired' carbon fibre

Did ‘cavalier’ Titanic sub boss Stockton Rush lie about craft’s safety to persuade French dive expert to join trip?
South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa

South African president cleared of wrongdoing over cash stolen from his farm

OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush was 'flustered' with the submersible's comms going out

OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush was 'flustered' after sub's comms went out on test dive, says documentary cameraman
Al-Arfat Hassan is on trial at Sheffield Crown Court accused of plotting a terrorist attack in central London

Rapper accused over terror plot claims he was using ‘jihadi persona’ to impress women, court hears
Zac Goldsmith has said he did not step down because of his support for Boris Johnson

Zac Goldsmith in row with PM as he insists he really did quit over environment, and not over Boris support
A demonstrator runs on the third night of protests sparked by the fatal police shooting of a 17-year-old driver in the Paris suburb of Nanterre, France

Hundreds arrested as scores of police officers are hurt during more protests

People displaced by gang violence stand in Jean-Kere Almicar’s front yard, where they have sought refuge, in Port-au-Prince

Youngsters in Haiti need aid and face ‘staggering levels’ of gender violence

A Putin selfie has sparked speculation that he is using body-doubles

Fake Putin? Body double suspicions raised after Russian president's 'waxwork' selfie with key ally Ramzan Kadyrov
French President Emmanuel Macron attended Elton John's concert on Wednesday night

Macron dances while Paris burns: French President slammed for attending Elton John concert while country hit by riots
July will kick off with strong winds ahead of a two-week heatwave

Brits brace for blustery start to July as 50mph winds set to hit ahead of 40C heatwave

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry is expected to work on a documentary in Africa for Netflix

Prince Harry 'planning new documentary in Africa without Meghan' as part of $100m Netflix deal
The Prince is to lose out on a royal role as a result of having no British residence.

Prince Harry to lose out on ‘hugely important’ royal role after Frogmore Cottage eviction by King Charles
Royal accounts have shown heating was turned down at Buckingham Palace to save money

Heating turned down at Buckingham Palace to save costs with overall spending up £21m - full breakdown of royal accounts

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien

'What is he good at?': James O'Brien struggles to pinpoint Rishi Sunak's standout skills

'We desperately need it': Shadow Health Secretary reacts to the government's NHS expansion plan

'We desperately need it': Shadow Health Secretary reacts to the government's NHS expansion plan
Andrew Marr spoke out on Rwanda

Stop the boats? How Andrew Marr would tackle the migrant crisis

Shelagh and caller Johnathan

'On what level are we full?': Shelagh Fogarty questions LBC caller's anti-migrant rhetoric

Barrister tells James O'Brien Rwanda case will go to the Supreme Court.

'It will go to the supreme court': Barrister comments on court's Rwanda decision

'Paying another country to solve our problem isn't moral' says Shelagh Fogarty as Rwanda plan is ruled unlawful

'Paying another country to solve our problem isn't moral' says Shelagh Fogarty as Rwanda plan is ruled unlawful
James O'Brien slams Tories attacking the privileges committee

James O'Brien lambasts the eight Tory MPs named to have 'attacked' Privileges Committee

Author Peter Hitchens condemns the 'indefensibly immoral' striking by doctors and nurses

Author Peter Hitchens condemns the 'indefensibly immoral' striking by doctors and nurses

Ed Milliband

Green energy is not a ‘climate luxury’ it’s ‘energy bills necessity’, Ed Miliband tells LBC
Andrew Marr spoke about the challenges of facing both the climate and cost of living crises

Andrew Marr: Ministers know they must tackle the climate crisis but they are also fighting the cost of living crisis

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit