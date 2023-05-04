Royal Navy deploys warship as Russia sends Armada to ‘disrupt coronation weekend’

4 May 2023, 21:23

The Admiral Grigorovich is one of the warships believed to be apart of the flotilla.
The Admiral Grigorovich is one of the warships believed to be apart of the flotilla. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

The Royal Navy has sent a warship to follow a Russian fleet of ships lurking near the UK ahead of the Coronation this weekend.

Five Russian warships and two support vessels appeared in waters off the UK today, as it is thought they are trying to put on a show off force before King Charles’s coronation.

They are all equipped with Kalibr cruise missiles, which is a Russian land attack cruise missile that has a range of up to 1,500 miles.

The ships, which are equipped to carry nuclear weapons, are to be tailed by the Type 23 frigate across the North Sea.

A UK defence source told the Sun: "We are aware of a small number of Russian vessels which are exercising around the UK and are monitoring the situation closely."

A Royal Navy Type 23 frigate was scrambled to shadow the Russian armada
A Royal Navy Type 23 frigate was scrambled to shadow the Russian armada. Picture: Royal Navy

Read more: Putin’s revenge: At least 21 dead in Ukraine air strikes after drone 'attempt on Russian leader's life'

Royal Navy chiefs have now deployed a Type 23 frigate armed with harpoon anti-ship missiles to tail the Russian vessels.

The warships converged in the North Sea from their various bases in a deliberate show of force, a source told the paper.

The source also said the fleet was deliberately timed to coincide with the coronation on Saturday.

As a record number of world leaders arrive to attend Saturday’s coronation, the RAF has swiftly scrambled Poseidon P-8 maritime patrol aircraft to track the ships, alongside Norwegian and US allies.

The Russian destroyer Vice Admiral Kulakov pictured sailing towards the North Sea yesterday
The Russian destroyer Vice Admiral Kulakov pictured sailing towards the North Sea yesterday. Picture: Norwegian Armed Forces

Naval expert H.I. Sutton said the Russian flotilla includes a frigate from the Black Sea Fleet, as it has been stopped from returning to its base in Crimea because of the war, with Turkey closing the Bosphorus to warships.

The Russian fleet includes: the frigate the Admiral Grigorovich, the corvettes Sbrazitelnyy, Stoikiy and Oindtsovo, and the tug Grebelsky and tanker Kama.

Read more: Palestinian gunmen who shot dead British mum and two daughters in West Bank attack killed by Israeli special forces

Kalibr missiles can carry 1,100lbs of conventional explosives, according to the Centre for Strategic and International Studies ‘Missile Threat’ database.

The Russian support tanker Kama sailing to join the flotilla
The Russian support tanker Kama sailing to join the flotilla. Picture: Norwegian Armed Forces

The missiles have previously been used in Syria by the Russians, and more recently in Ukraine.

Earlier this year, Royal Navy warships also had to intercept a Russian vessel carrying Putin’s “unstoppable” 7,000 mph hypersonic missiles. They tracked the frigate Admiral Gorshkov across the North Sea, as it lurked close to the UK.

And more recently, RAF Typhoons were forced to intercept a Russian spy plane flying close to UK airspace.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Carrie Fisher face at el Capital theatre

Carrie Fisher receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame on Star Wars Day

Prince perfoming

Prince to have highway named after him in home city of Minneapolis

Patrick McCrossan's tent was robbed

Royal superfan camping out for Coronation has tent stolen, 'leaving him sleeping outside and scared to go to toilet'

Tyre Nichols-Lawsuit

Tyre Nichols died of blunt force head injuries, report reveals

The little girl is in a critical condition in hospital in Mallorca

British girl, 6, fighting for life after mother dies in 'head-on crash in Ibiza' that saw car flip over

Fox News billboard

Fox News fights legal bid by rival media to reveal details of defamation payoff

Ed Sheeran has won a copyright case

Ed Sheeran did not copy Marvin Gaye's Let's Get It On when making Thinking Out Loud, court rules

E Jean Carroll

Trump described rape accuser as ‘nut job’ and ‘mentally sick’, court told

Stephen Tompkinson appeared for the second day of his court trial today.

DCI Banks star Stephen Tompkinson 'punched drunk man leaving him with traumatic head injuries while in dressing gown'

Prince William spoke to royal fans during a pub trip

We're praying for good weather: William reveals Coronation wish on visit to the pub with Kate

David Huber, 60, is said to be the man was arrested by armed police at Buckingham Palace

Buckingham Palace suspect, 59, detained under Mental Health Act after 'throwing shotgun cartridges into grounds'

Enrique Tarrio

Former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio guilty over role in Capitol riots

The pasta was dumped alongside a New Jersey river

Tortelli disgraceful: 200kg of pasta dumped by river amid calls for culprit to be sent to 'penne-tentiary'

Princess Anne at the races wearing a cream hat and pearl earrings alongside a picture of her in her military uniform riding a horsr

What is Princess Anne's coronation role?

Corrie star Maria Charles died on April 21.

'A true pro with a naughty glint in her eye': Maria Charles, Coronation street and Hot Fuzz star, dies aged 93

Netherlands Ukraine Zelenskyy

Putin will face war crimes court when Ukraine wins – Zelensky

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sudan Diary

Fighting in Khartoum disrupts efforts to deliver aid to trapped civilians

The pair left the pub with the dog without leaving their details

Boy, 7, bitten on head by dog as police move to track down pair who left beer garden without leaving details
Kate was enamoured by a Royal fan's dog on her pub trip today.

Dog and Duchess: Smitten Kate Middleton wowed by Royal fan's adorable dog on Soho pub visit
King Charles wearing his military uniform while travelling in a car alongside a picture of Westminster Abbey

How long will King Charles's Coronation last?

APTOPIX Atlanta Shooting

Man charged with murder after mass shooting in Atlanta

Germany Train Accident

Two killed after train crashes into track workers in Germany

The queue shocked NHS dentists

Huge queues to sign up for dentist places shock patients as NHS medics blast 'Soviet' style scenes
Israel Politics

Israelis block roads in protest against plan to overhaul judiciary

Kate and William visit the Dog and Duck pub in Soho

Princess of Ales: Hundreds gather to see Kate and William enjoy pint at iconic Soho pub ahead of Coronation
Johanita's family have spoken out after her death

'Our hearts are completely broken': Family of woman, 31, stabbed to death 'by stranger' call killing 'senseless'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles and Queen Camilla in a royal carraige

How much will King Charles's Coronation cost and who pays for it?

The Red Arrows performing at previous royal events with red, white and blue smoke coming from them

King's Coronation flypast date, times and route: Exactly where you can see the Red Arrows

The Queen's godson has not been invited to Charles' coronation

'We haven't received anything': Queen's godson Lord Carnarvon reveals he has not been invited to the coronation

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

This caller tells Shelagh Fogarty the cancellation of a talk by SNP MP Joanna Cherry is ‘perverse’.

'You've actually thrown her to the wolves': Shelagh Fogarty shares her view of Kezia Dugdale's rhetoric on Joanna Cherry
James O'Brien: Why do we still have a monarchy after previously abolishing it?

James O'Brien: Why do we still have a monarchy after previously abolishing it?

Caller tells Nick Ferrari of scam leaving her feeling 'vulnerable'.

'I felt cheated': Despondent caller tells of experience with scammers

Gina Davidson reflects on 16 years of SNP government

Humza Yousaf could lead the SNP to the opposition benches after party's 16 year dominance

Andrew asked what the politics of the king are

What are the politics of King Charles - do we have a liberal monarchy, asks Andrew Marr

Shelagh Fogarty

Caller accuses Shelagh Fogarty of failing to show support for climate activists

James O'Brien mocks Rishi Sunak being corrected during PMQ's

James O’Brien amused by Rishi Sunak's response to Labour's Stephen Timms correction at PMQs
Nick Ferrari questions Shadow Chancellor, Rachel Reeves on ULEZ.

'You must have a view!': Shadow Chancellor refuses to provide answer on support for ULEZ

Nick Ferrari presses the RCN's Pat Cullen.

'That's two massive own goals': Nick Ferrari presses RCN chief on strikes u-turn

Rishi Sunak is 'doubling down on the sins of Boris Johnson', an impassioned Ed Miliband declares

Rishi Sunak is 'doubling down on the sins of Boris Johnson', an impassioned Ed Miliband declares

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit