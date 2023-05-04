Putin’s revenge: At least 21 dead in Ukraine air strikes after drone 'attempt on Russian leader's life'

4 May 2023, 10:24

Russian bombs hit civilian targets in Ukraine after the suspected drone strike on the Kremlin (inset)
Russian bombs hit civilian targets in Ukraine after the suspected drone strike on the Kremlin (inset). Picture: Getty/Social media

By Asher McShane

A series of Russian strikes in retaliation for a suspected kamikaze drone bomb assassination attempt on Vladimir Putin have claimed at least 21 lives in Ukraine.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A missile strike on a supermarket in Kherson killed eight people and a further 13 died and 48 wounded following other attacks on the city and surrounding areas.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said: ““The world needs to see and know this. A railway station and a crossing, a house, a hardware store, a grocery supermarket, a gas station - do you know what unites these places?

“The bloody trail that Russia leaves with its shells, killing civilians in Kherson and Kherson region.”

He posted a series of graphic images of bloodied corpses inside the supermarket.

Questions have been raised over whether the drone strike on the Kremlin was a genuine attempt or a 'false flag' attack orchestrated by Russia in order to justify further strikes on civilians in Ukraine.

The Kyiv Oblast Military Administration issued an air raid alert for Ukraine's capital as well as surrounding regions following the loud blasts, warning of a possible drone strike.

Residents were urged to take shelter until the air alert is over.

Explosions were said to have also gone off in Zaporizhzhia and Odesa, according to local reports from officials on Telegram.

It comes after former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev called for Volodymyr Zelenskyy to be assassinated.

Moscow said Kyiv tried to strike Mr Putin with two unmanned vehicles overnight but the attempt failed and the president is safe. The Kremlin branded the alleged attack a "terrorist" act it could retaliate over. Ukraine denied responsibility.

But Dmitry Medvedev, president of Russia from 2008-2012, called for Mr Zelenskyy to be killed in response.

"After today's terrorist attack, there are no options left aside the physical elimination of Zelensky and his cabal," said Mr Medvedev, who is also the former Prime Minister.

The Kremlin on Wednesday night
The Kremlin on Wednesday night. Picture: Getty

A drone exploded above the dome of the Kremlin Senate building, with footage of the attack circulating on Telegram.

Another clip showed what is believed to be anti-aircraft fire over the Russian capital.

Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelenskyy deflected claims of Ukrainian responsibility, saying: "We don't attack Putin or Moscow. We fight on on our territory. We are defending our villages and cities."

The Kremlin said: "Two unmanned aerial vehicles were aimed at the Kremlin. As a result of timely actions taken by the military and special services with the use of radar warfare systems, the devices were put out of action.

"We regard these actions as a planned terrorist act and an attempt on the president's life, carried out on the eve of Victory Day, the May 9 Parade, at which the presence of foreign guests is also planned ..."

That referred to the Victory Day parade, an annual celebration of the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in the Second World War.

The imagery is especially powerful, with Russia falsely claiming the Ukrainian government is a neo-Nazi regime it must overthrow to justify its invasion.

Read more: Moment RAF planes intercept Russian jet flying close to British airspace

But in a damning indictment of a war that has seen Russia lose tens of thousands of troops, Moscow has had to scale back military parades throughout the country amid fears they could be hit by saboteurs.

The centrepiece of the celebrations tend to be a large parade in Moscow's red square. One video that caught a drone flying into the Kremlin before exploding on a dome shows the stands set up for the May 9 parade.

"The Russian side reserves the right to take retaliatory measures where and when it sees fit," the Kremlin added.

Russia claims there was no material damage to the buildings at the compound.

Russia claims Putin has dodged as assassination attempt by Ukraine at the Kremlin.

A spokesperson said: "As a result of this terrorist act, the president of the Russian Federation was not injured.

"His work schedule has not changed, it continues as usual."

Ukraine has often remained tight-lipped when Russian bases were struck in the past.

Read more: Putin launches new missile blitz on cities in Ukraine killing at least eight people including mother and daughter, 2

Despite Russian referrals to "terror", captured documents from the invasion showed how Moscow planned to kill top members of the Ukrainian regime if it had successfully taken over the country.

Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser in the presidential office in Ukraine, said: "First of all, Ukraine wages an exclusively defensive war and does not attack targets on the territory of the Russian Federation. What for? This does not solve any military issue.

"But it gives RF grounds to justify its attacks on civilians...

"Secondly, we are watching with interest the growing number of mishaps and incidents that are taking place in different parts of RF.

"The emergence of unidentified unmanned aerial vehicles at energy facilities or on Kremlin’s territory can only indicate the guerrilla activities of local resistance forces.

"As you know, drones can be bought at any military store...

"The loss of power control over the country by Putin’s clan is obvious. But on the other hand, Russia has repeatedly talked about its total control over the air. In a word, something is happening in RF, but definitely without Ukraine's drones over the Kremlin..."

Russia is bracing for a Ukrainian counter attack now it has been equipped with some Western tanks, including a small number of British Challenger 2s.

While there have been fears Ukraine might be underprepared for its bid to liberate more territory, Russia is said to be preparing to try and cling on to the regions it has occupied and slowing down offensive operations.

It has failed to totally conquer Bakhmut, an eastern city that it has pushed hard to capture and lost massive amounts of troops in launching "human wave" attacks, with the notorious Wagner mercenary group heavily involved.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Netherlands Ukraine Zelenskyy

Putin will face war crimes court when Ukraine wins – Zelensky

Suma Begum, 24, was last seen on April 30

Man charged with murder of Tower Hamlets woman not seen since April 30

The Red Arrows performing at previous royal events with red, white and blue smoke coming from them

King's Coronation flypast date, times and route: Exactly where you can see the Red Arrows

Finland Nordics Ukraine War

Zelensky visits The Hague after denying Kremlin drone attack claims

Exclusive
There's calls for the SNP's flagship free bus travel scheme to be scrapped

Calls for SNP's flagship free bus scheme to be scrapped amid 'off the scale' rise in 'lawless behaviour'

'Dogs at polling stations' is now trending on Twitter

Paw-lling day! Internet flooded with pictures of cute dogs ahead of England's local elections

Israel Palestinians

Palestinians wanted over murder of British-Israeli family killed in raid

Serbia School Shooting

Serbs urged to lock up guns after eight killed in school shooting

The Queen's godson has not been invited to Charles' coronation

'We haven't received anything': Queen's godson Lord Carnarvon reveals he has not been invited to the coronation

Tributes have been paid after the death of Bobby Davro's fiancée Vicky Wright. (Pictured L with daughter Kelly and r with Bobby in 2012)

Bobby Davro's fiancée Vicky Wright dies aged 63 after pancreatic cancer battle

Smoke billows during an Israeli army raid in the occupied West Bank city of Nablus

Palestinian gunmen who shot dead British mum and two daughters in West Bank attack killed by Israeli special forces

Star Wars-Carrie Fisher

Carrie Fisher to receive Hollywood star in May the Fourth tribute

Jordan Neely (inset pictured in 2009) died after being restrained on a New York subway

US marine could face charges after 'hungry and thirsty' New York subway passenger killed in chokehold

Which? considered the shopping at a number of major supermarkets, including Aldi, Tesco and Asda

Cheapest UK supermarket named including Aldi, Lidl, Tesco and more - and it costs £17 less than major rival

Subway Restraint Death

New York subway passenger died after ex-Marine put him in chokehold

UAL has cut the word "woman" from its maternity leave and menopause policies

University accused of 'woke gobbledegook' as it cuts the word 'woman' from maternity leave and menopause policies

Latest News

See more Latest News

Tool thefts are a 'huge problem' for police in the UK.

'You can't work for a week': Over 100 tool thefts a day, as police say it's a 'huge problem' in the industry
APTOPIX Atlanta Shooting

Police arrest suspect in Atlanta medical practice shooting

Donald Trump visit to UK

Trump calls rape claim ‘ridiculous’ in video deposition

Scientists have hailed a 'hugely significant' new drug

End of Alzheimer's? Scientists hail new dementia drug that slows disease by a third

Madeleine McCann's sister has spoken publicly about her for the first time

'Never give up': Madeleine McCann's sister speaks publicly for the first time since her disappearance 16 years ago
Dmitry Medvedev said Volodymyr Zelenskyy should be 'physically eliminated'

'Zelenskyy must be assassinated': Putin ally’s threat as blasts heard in Kyiv after 'attempt on Russian leader's life'
The gunman killed one and left four wounded

Gunman opens fire in Atlanta medical facility, killing one woman and leaving four others 'fighting for their lives'
Atlanta Shooting

Woman killed and four wounded in shooting at Atlanta medical facility

Divimara Lamar Nava

Wife of Texas man suspected of killing five neighbours arrested – police

Serbia School Shooting

Boy who opened fire at Serbian school ‘had list of pupils to target’

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince William in military uniform which his medals

Prince William military service: Prince of Wales career and medals

Prince Harry wearing his medals in civilian clothing

Prince Harry military service and career: What medals does he have?

King Charles wearing a grey suit and red tie alongside a picture of Windsor Castle and Olly Murs performing

Coronation Concert: Time, date and host revealed

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Caller tells Nick Ferrari of scam leaving her feeling 'vulnerable'.

'I felt cheated': Despondent caller tells of experience with scammers

Gina Davidson reflects on 16 years of SNP government

Humza Yousaf could lead the SNP to the opposition benches after party's 16 year dominance

Andrew asked what the politics of the king are

What are the politics of King Charles - do we have a liberal monarchy, asks Andrew Marr

Shelagh Fogarty

Caller accuses Shelagh Fogarty of failing to show support for climate activists

James O'Brien mocks Rishi Sunak being corrected during PMQ's

James O’Brien amused by Rishi Sunak's response to Labour's Stephen Timms correction at PMQs
Nick Ferrari questions Shadow Chancellor, Rachel Reeves on ULEZ.

'You must have a view!': Shadow Chancellor refuses to provide answer on support for ULEZ

Nick Ferrari presses the RCN's Pat Cullen.

'That's two massive own goals': Nick Ferrari presses RCN chief on strikes u-turn

Rishi Sunak is 'doubling down on the sins of Boris Johnson', an impassioned Ed Miliband declares

Rishi Sunak is 'doubling down on the sins of Boris Johnson', an impassioned Ed Miliband declares
Tom Swarbrick criticises Keir Starmer's U-turn on free university tuition

'It's Johnsonian levels of cakeism': Tom Swarbrick calls out Keir Starmer's U-turn on free tuition
Shelagh on Joanna Cherry

Shelagh Fogarty reprimands the ‘immature’ cancelling of an SNP MP over her gender views

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit