Royals and world leaders descend on Buckingham Palace for grand gala on the eve of Charles' Coronation

5 May 2023, 21:36 | Updated: 5 May 2023, 22:03

Royals and world leaders descend on Buckingham Palace for grand reception on the eve of Charles' Coronation
Royals and world leaders descend on Buckingham Palace for grand reception on the eve of Charles' Coronation. Picture: LBC / Alamy

By Danielle DeWolfe

World leaders, royals and foreign dignitaries arrived at Buckingham Palace on Friday evening for a star-studded gala ahead of Saturday's Coronation.

International figures including Ukraine's first lady Olena Volodymyrivna Zelenska and current US first lady Jill Biden were pictured arriving at the palace ahead of the evening's celebrations.

Over 100 heads of state have now arrived in London ahead of tomorrow's royal ceremony, many of whom attended Friday night's glamorous event hosted by King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla.

It's believed representatives from 203 countries will attend the ceremony at Westminster Abbey on Saturday morning as part of the regal event.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, the Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence also greeted their overseas guests at the event.

International figures including Ukraine's first lady Olena Volodymyrivna Zelenska and current US first lady Jill Biden were pictured arriving at the palace ahead of the evening's celebrations.
International figures including Ukraine's first lady Olena Volodymyrivna Zelenska and current US first lady Jill Biden were pictured arriving at the palace ahead of the evening's celebrations. Picture: LBC / Alamy

Ukraine's First Lady was spotted entering the palace alongside Ukrainian Prime Minister, Denys Shmyhal.

Mrs Zelenski is set to attend the Coronation in place of her husband, who remains at home as the fightback against Russia's illegal invasion continues.

Official pictures released by Buckingham Palace showed the grinning Princess of Wales standing shoulder with both the US and Ukrainian First Ladies.

"This evening The Princess of Wales met the First Lady of the United States of America, Jill Biden, and the First Lady of Ukraine, Olena Zelenska, during the Reception for Heads of State at Buckingham Palace," the Palace said in a statement.

Other notable foreign dignitaries included King Albert II and Princess Charlene of Monaco, Queen Letizia of Spain and the Crown Princess of Denmark and Crown Prince Frederik of Denmar.

Read more: King Charles's Coronation procession: Time, route map and best places to see the king

Read more: Coronation timetable: A complete schedule of timings and events for King Charles's weekend

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Labour leader were also spotted climbing the steps of Buckingham Palace, as well as Chancellor Jeremy Hunt.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Labour leader were also spotted climbing the steps of Buckingham Palace, as well as Chancellor Jeremy Hunt. Picture: LBC / Alamy

One of the more controversial attendees was Chinese Vice-President Han Zheng, who presided over a civil liberties crackdown in Hong Kong which led to widespread unrest across the nation.

It's a move that was branded "outrageous" by Tory MPs.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Labour leader were also spotted climbing the steps of Buckingham Palace, in addition to Tory Chancellor Jeremy Hunt.

Friday's celebration was somewhat fitting for the Labour leader in light of the parties political gains across the country.

Labour took Medway off the Tories and will now run the Kent council for the first time since 1998.

It comes as the Conservatives lost control of 46 councils while Labour has seized control of 21 – including Thanet, Dover, Bracknell Forest, Swindon, Plymouth, Medway.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Labour leader were also spotted climbing the steps of Buckingham Palace, in addition to Tory Chancellor Jeremy Hunt.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Labour leader were also spotted climbing the steps of Buckingham Palace, in addition to Tory Chancellor Jeremy Hunt. Picture: LBC / Alamy

Earlier in the day Kate joined a Buckingham Palace lunch for VIPs, which included working royals and government officials.

It was the second time in two days that the Prince and Princess of Wales delighted royal fans eagerly anticipating this weekend's Coronation.

Saturday's Coronation will see the King crowned in Westminster Abbey, with a parade winding from the gates of Buckingham Palace to the venue and back starting at around 10.30am.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Chemical Plant Fire

Shell chemical plant in Texas catches fire

Paralegal who passed CPS intelligence to criminal gang leaders after starting relationship with kingpin jailed for 9 years

Paralegal who passed CPS intelligence to criminal gang leaders after starting relationship with kingpin jailed for 9 years
Trump Columnist Lawsuit Explainer

Donald Trump’s video statement in rape lawsuit made public

Saudi Arabia Sudan Evacuees

Sudan’s warring sides send envoys for talks in Saudi Arabia

King Charles smiling alongside pictures including a royal flyover with red white and blue smoke and coronation flag

Coronation timetable: A complete schedule of timings and events for King Charles's weekend

China Lunar Eclipse

First lunar eclipse of 2023 dims full moon

Prince Harry and King Charles in black suits with ties

Is Prince Harry going to King Charles III Coronation?

India Central Asia Forum

Group led by China and Russia criticises global institutions

London Underground passengers forced to smash tube windows to escape as carriage fills with smoke

London Underground passengers forced to smash tube windows to escape after carriages fill with smoke

Poland Russia

Poland summons Russian ambassador over assassination comment

Russia Crackdown

Russia jails theatre director amid crackdown on dissent

Italy Ex Premier Attacked

Italian ex-leader Conte attacked by man protesting against lockdowns

WHO chief

WHO downgrades Covid-19 pandemic, saying it is no longer a global emergency

Rhea died on April 29 after suffering cardiac arrest.

‘Shining star’ student dies in shower on Paris holiday just moments after saying she was fine

Nurse Lucy Letby says the baby boy's death was a 'huge unexpected shock'.

Lucy Letby tells murder trial that baby boy's death at start of her shift was a 'huge unexpected shock'

Forensic officers

Serbian leader says gunman ‘targeted people at random’ in latest mass shooting

Latest News

See more Latest News

Kate surprised Royal fans waiting on The Mall

'A bit like a swan...paddling on the inside': Kate reveals pre-Coronation nerves as final preparations take place
Covid-19 no longer qualifies as a global emergency

'I declare Covid-19 over': World Health Organisation boss says coronavirus is no longer a global emergency
Royal fans have begun camping outside The Mall ahead of the coronation.

A different kind of reign: Heavy thundery showers forecast to disrupt King Charles's Coronation
Freed kidnapping victims

Women kidnapped in Nigeria as schoolgirls return to Chibok with babies

Ike Ekweremadu, 60 (right), his wife Beatrice, 56, and Dr Obinna Obeta, 50, have been jailed

Nigerian politician jailed for nine years for trafficking man to UK in organ harvesting plot
King Charles and the Prince and Princess of Wales delighted royal fans on The Mall today

'Party at the Palace': Charles, William and Kate greet cheering Royal fans with surprise pre-Coronation walkabout
Cheng Lei

China biggest global jailer of journalists, press group says

King Charles, Kate and William greeted well-wishers on The Mall today

King Charles’ Coronation LIVE: Cheering crowds greet King Charles after Royals final rehearsal
King Charles, Queen Consort Camilla and Prince William arrive at Westminster Abbey for final preparations

A Royal rehearsal: Charles, Camilla and William head into Westminster Abbey for final pre-Coronation preparations
A car crushed under a house

Fears over casualties and damage after Japanese quake

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

On closer inspection it is clear the date is correct on the medal

Royal fans think they’ve spotted a crucial typo on the Coronation medal - but it's just a 'trick of the light'
Some 400,000 people are set to get emergency service medals

Coronation medal to be awarded to emergency services staff, members of the armed forces and Coronation workers
Patrick McCrossan's tent was robbed

Royal superfan camping out for Coronation has tent stolen, 'leaving him sleeping outside and scared to go to toilet'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Our economic woes are down to Brexit, says Lord Heseltine

Our economic woes are down to Brexit, says Lord Heseltine

Emily Thornberry, Sir Keir Starmer and Tom Swarbrick

Emily Thornberry: Labour will rectify ‘mess’ Tory government have made if voted in at next General Election
'This is a disaster for the Tories!': James O'Brien blasts the Conservatives after their local election results

'This is a disaster for the Tories!': James O'Brien blasts the Conservatives after their local election results
Greg Hands says Johnson is 'welcome' back on the campaign trail

‘He is a campaigning force’: Greg Hands responds to the suggestion that Boris might rejoin the 'blue army'
This caller tells Shelagh Fogarty the cancellation of a talk by SNP MP Joanna Cherry is ‘perverse’.

'You've actually thrown her to the wolves': Shelagh Fogarty shares her view of Kezia Dugdale's rhetoric on Joanna Cherry
James O'Brien: Why do we still have a monarchy after previously abolishing it?

James O'Brien: Why do we still have a monarchy after previously abolishing it?

Caller tells Nick Ferrari of scam leaving her feeling 'vulnerable'.

'I felt cheated': Despondent caller tells of experience with scammers

Gina Davidson reflects on 16 years of SNP government

Humza Yousaf could lead the SNP to the opposition benches after party's 16 year dominance

Andrew asked what the politics of the king are

What are the politics of King Charles - do we have a liberal monarchy, asks Andrew Marr

Shelagh Fogarty

Caller accuses Shelagh Fogarty of failing to show support for climate activists

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit