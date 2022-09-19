Grieving royals united front as they mourn beloved Queen: Kate, Meghan and Harry all come together for the funeral

19 September 2022, 18:00

The Royal Family came together to mourn the Queen
The Royal Family came together to mourn the Queen. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

The Queen's historic funeral saw members of the royal family put their differences aside to come together and mourn the beloved monarch.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

From serious sex abuse allegations, to senior royals upping sticks and moving to the US, to questions over the family's finance, it has been a tumultuous few years for the royals.

For a family that work - and sometimes live - together under the scrutiny of the public eye, scandals are bound to take their toll on relationships.

Read more: Her final resting place: Queen returns to Windsor to be reunited with her beloved Philip after committal service

Read more: Live: Queen's coffin seen in public for the last time as she joins Prince Philip in the Royal Vault

Harry and his brother William, and their wives Kate and Meghan, are among those known to have a strained relationship.

But on Monday they all appeared to put their differences aside in order to mourn the beloved Queen Elizabeth II.

Harry and William both played a prominent role in the funeral, walking behind her coffin as it moved slowly through central London on Monday morning.

Harry was then pictured sharing a moment with his niece Princess Charlotte during the service at St George's Chapel.

Despite the fact they live thousands of miles apart, the pair caught one another's eye and smiled after she adjusted her hat.

Read more: Queen’s beloved Corgis Muick and Sandy await the cortege’s arrival at Windsor Castle

Read more: A son grieves for his mother: King Charles sheds a tear as world mourns the Queen

Meghan, too, appeared to forget her grievances about the royal family and was pictured shedding a tear over the late Queen as she exited Westminster Abbey with her husband.

Andrew was also allowed to play a prominent role in the funeral for his mother, despite sex allegations made against him and his links to paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Monday was a full day of ceremonial events to commemorate the late Queen.

Her lying-in-state ended on Monday morning at 6.30am.

Her coffin was then moved from the Palace of Westminster to Westminster Abbey at 10.44am, for the state funeral to begin at 11am.

Read more: Kate's poignant tribute to the Queen as she wears Her Majesty's pearl choker and drop earrings during historic service

Read more: A loving mother's touch: Moment Kate comforts crying George, 9, during Queen's funeral

The funeral ended with the Last Post and a two-minute silence at 11.55am before her coffin was taken to Wellington Arch at Hyde Park Corner.

From there Her Majesty was put into the State Hearse and driven to Windsor.

Tens of thousands of people lined the streets along the route, desperate to bid farewell to a monarch who reigned over the UK for 70 years.

She was carried into St George’s Chapel followed by King Charles III, her children and grandchildren including Princes William and Harry.

The King, the Princess Royal, the Duke of York, the Earl of Wessex, the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex met her coffin as it arrived at the castle after a procession along Windsor's Long Walk, in front of a packed crowd of tens of thousands of mourners.

Read more: Meghan overcome with emotion as she's seen wiping away tear after Queen’s funeral

Read more: Military took precedence over the US President at the state funeral, Jon Sopel observes

A Committal Service - simple, at the request of Her Majesty - was then carried out in St George's Chapel.

At the end her coffin was lowered into the Royal Vault - the last time ever it will be seen in public.

The family will attend a private Committal Service later tonight, and then she will be interred with her late husband Prince Philip at a private burial this evening.

