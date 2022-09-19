Military took precedence over the US President at the state funeral, Jon Sopel observes

19 September 2022, 16:41

By Abbie Reynolds

Jon Sopel marvels at US President having to wait as recipients of the highest gallantry medals took their seats at the Queen's state funeral

Reflecting on the Monarch's funeral, which was attended by more than 500 world leaders, heads of state and other dignitaries, The News Agents' Jon Sopel spoke to Shelagh Fogarty.

Admitting he has "travelled in a presidential motorcade" Jon Sopel gave insight into the grandeur of travelling as a US President:

"When the President travels it is the most extraordinary thing because not only does the president come but three or four transporter aircraft, the Beast - the armoured car that can withstand a rocket attack - a huge Cadillac.

"Other vehicles that will form part of the military convoy, helicopters are flown over from the United States..."

He followed this extensive list with the "small thing" he noticed at Westminster Abbey today: "The President of the United States arrived at Westminster Abbey along with Jill Biden, in the Beast, and they are told to wait.

"They are to wait for the people who have received military honours... heroes of British Military. They would take precedence over the US President."

Jon Sopel: "I quietly, inwardly thought 'I like that'."

He said this was a result of witnessing situations where others have "literally" been "knocked out of the way" because there is a "forcefield" around the US President.

"But today it was Joe Biden who had to wait."

