Rugby star flees the country after being charged with rape

By Henry Moore

A former rugby league star has fled the country after being charged with rape.

Bradford Bulls star Keven Appo, 25, was granted conditional bail at 4pm on November 26, Bradford Magistrates' Court heard today.

By 9pm that same day, Appo had boarded a flight bound for Dubai from Manchester Airport before travelling to Papua New Guinea via a connecting flight.

The disgraced rugby player had been due to appear in court on Monday morning, Prosecutor Fiona Newcombe said.

Authorities have now started the process of returning Appo to the UK so he can face the slew of charges against him.

Before fleeing the country, Appo gave his house and car keys to the manager of Bradford Bulls rugby club.

Ms Newcombe told the court she is in contact with police in Papua New Guinea to extradite him.

Bradford Bulls sacked Appo after he was charged with rape, sexual assault and two counts of assault.

In a statement, the club said: "Following today's West Yorkshire Police statement, the Bradford Bulls have cancelled Keven Appo's playing contract.

"Given the circumstances, the club is duty bound to make no further comment at this stage.

"The search for a suitable, quality replacement is underway."