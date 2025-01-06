Instigator of Southport riots jailed for seven-and-a-half years after starting 'sinister' group chat

Andrew McIntyre has been jailed. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

A man has been jailed for seven-and-a-half years for his role in the riots that swept England following the death of three young girls in Southport.

Andrew McIntyre, 39, has been jailed for seven-and-a-half years at Liverpool Crown Court for encouraging violent disorder and criminal damage following the knife attack at a dance class in Southport last summer.

He set up a far-right Telegram channel called "Southport Wake Up", in the immediate aftermath of the knife attack in the Merseyside town on July 29 last year, Liverpool Crown Court was told on Monday.

The far-right taxi-driver was arrested with a copy of Mein Kampf after calling on "English lads" to "rise up."

Arthur Gibson, prosecuting, said the case involved a "sinister aspect" of violence which took place in parts of the UK last summer.

He said: "It is the prosecution case that many of these seats of disorder were not simply spontaneous, or that persons coincidentally simply decided to turn up and take part.

Far-right riots swept the UK last summer. Picture: Alamy

"It is the Crown's case that others, to a greater or lesser degree, participated in the organisation, encouragement and incitement of such gatherings, which resulted in the disorder.

"It is the Crown's case that one such person is the defendant."

The Southport Wake Up channel was identified by the group Hope Not Hate as a "catalyst for and origin of a series of posts" concerning incidents of violence, Mr Gibson said.

The court heard McIntyre, who has pleaded guilty to encouraging violent disorder and possession of a knife, shared content from a site called Tommy Robinson/ Britain First/ For Britain about a protest in Southport on July 30.

He also posted a map after adding: "Mosque at the top of Hart St."

In a later post he wrote: "Rise Up English Lads. 8pm tomorrow St Luke's Rd Southport."

Hours before violence broke out in Southport on July 30, he posted a "clear threat to police", writing: "Message to All...Stand in our way, even if you're just doing your job...prepare to fall."

The court was told McIntyre's phone was in the area of St Luke's Road in Southport at 7pm on July 30, and the car in which he was later arrested was also in the area when the disorder took place.

The day after the disorder, McIntyre posted: "Well done last night lads, to all you heavy hitters.

"Are you ready for Round 2???... Liverpool Mosque, West Derby Road, Friday 8pm."

McIntyre was working as a taxi driver when he was intercepted by police in Liverpool on August 8 and arrested, Mr Gibson said.

A knife was found hidden in the boot of his car and, when his home was searched, officers found weapons and a copy of Hitler's Mein Kampf, the court heard.

This is a breaking story, more follows...