Russell Brand accused of sexual assault by four women. He denies the allegations.

Russell Brand accused of sexual assault by four women. Picture: LBC / Alamy / X

By Danielle DeWolfe

Comedian Russell Brand has been accused of serious sexual misconduct and emotional abuse by four women over the course of a seven-year period.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The allegations were made as part of a joint investigation undertaken by the Sunday Times and Channel 4 Dispatches.

The alleged incidents, which are said to have taken place during the height of Brand's fame between 2006 and 2013.

Brand, 48, has strenuously denied the allegations and says his relationships have been "always consensual".

The allegations have been described by the comedian as a "litany of extremely egregious and aggressive attacks" according to a 2 minute 45 second monologue posted to YouTube and X (formerly Twitter) on Friday night.

The allegations against Brand were made as part of a joint investigation undertaken by the Sunday Times and Channel 4 Dispatches. Picture: LBC / Alamy

At the time the allegations are said to have taken place, Brand was a presenter for BBC Radio 2, Channel 4, and a Hollywood actor.

Alongside the allegations published in the Sunday Times as part of the joint investigation, a number of the accusers are expected to feature as part of the Dispatches special, which is set to air at 9pm on Channel 4.

The timing coincides with the comedian’s show at the Wembley Park Theatre in London, with the star departing the stage moments before the “very serious” sexual assault allegations are broadcast.

A second woman alleges that Brand assaulted her when he was 31 and she was 16 and attending school.

Read more: 'Britain's FBI' fumbles ten-month investigation into London's last Russian oligarch as mansion raid was 'unlawful'

Read more: Killer nurse Lucy Letby to appeal conviction after being jailed for life for murder of seven babies

This is happening pic.twitter.com/N8zIKLbJN2 — Russell Brand (@rustyrockets) September 15, 2023

According to the Sunday Times, a third woman claims she was assaulted while working for Brand in Los Angeles, with the star threatening her with legal action.

A fourth individual alleges she was sexually assaulted by Brand - including accusations of physical and sexual abuse.

Labelling the claims as “aggressive”, Brand has consistently called the relationships “consensual” and says they took place “during his time of promiscuity” according to the video posted on social media.

"As I've written about extensively in my books, I was very, very promiscuous," he said as part of the short video.

Following the allegations, Brand's PR firm MBC PR and talent agent Tavistock Wood no longer list the star as a client.

In a statement, lawyers representing Tavistock Wood, said: “Russell Brand categorically and vehemently denied the allegation made in 2020, but we now believe we were horribly misled by him.

They added that "TW has terminated all professional ties to Brand”.

Brand rose to prominence as a stand-up comedian during the early 2000s, making his Edinburgh Festival debut in 2000.

His career break came as the presenter of Big Brother spin-off show Big Brother's Big Mouth on E4.

At the time the allegations are said to have taken place, Brand was a presenter for BBC Radio 2, Channel 4, and a Hollywood actor. Picture: LBC / Alamy

He has subsequently hosted a number of prominent radio and TV programmes, before moving onto Hollywood films including Forgetting Sarah Marshall and Get Him To The Greek.

Following the allegations, a BBC spokesperson said: "Russell Brand worked for a number of different organisations, of which the BBC was one. As is well known, Russell Brand left the BBC after a serious editorial breach in 2008 - as did the then-controller of Radio 2.

"The circumstances of the breach were reviewed in detail at the time. We hope that demonstrates that the BBC takes issues seriously and is prepared to act.

"Indeed, the BBC has, over successive years, evolved its approach to how it manages talent and how it deals with complaints or issues raised.

"We have clear expectations around conduct at work, these are set out in employment contracts, the BBC Values, the BBC Code of Conduct and the Anti-Bullying and Harassment Policy.

"We will always listen to people if they come forward with any concerns, on any issue related to any individual working at the BBC, past or present."