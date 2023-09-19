YouTube suspends monetisation of Russell Brand's channel for 'violating Creator Responsibility policy'

19 September 2023, 07:56 | Updated: 19 September 2023, 09:48

YouTube has suspended monetisation of Russell Brand's channel
YouTube has suspended monetisation of Russell Brand's channel. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

YouTube has suspended the monetisation of Russell Brand's channel for "violating our Creator Responsibility policy", the Google-owned company has said.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Brand's YouTube account, which has 6.6 million subscribers, was suspended from YouTube's partner account "following serious allegations against the creator", meaning the channel is no longer able to make money from advertising on the platform.

The 48-year-old actor has been accused of serious sexual assault allegations and emotional abuse between 2006 and 2013, when he was at the height of his fame and working for the BBC, Channel 4 and starring in Hollywood films, following a joint investigation by The Times, Sunday Times and Channel 4's Dispatches.

He has strongly denied the allegations, which also include claims of controlling, abusive and predatory behaviour.

Brand claimed he is the victim of a "co-ordinated" attempt to control his "voice" as a critic of the "mainstream media".

Read more: Police receive report of sexual assault following claims made against Russell Brand - as comedian’s shows are axed

Read more: Russell Brand’s remaining live shows postponed following sexual assault allegations

Timeline of events around Russell Brand allegations

In a statement, YouTube said: "We have suspended monetisation on Russell Brand's channel for violating our Creator Responsibility policy. If a creator's off-platform behaviour harms our users, employees or ecosystem, we take action to protect the community."

The company said that it had suspended Brand's channel from the YouTube Partner Program "following serious allegations against the creator. This action means the channel is no longer able to monetise on YouTube".

The decision applies to all channels that may be owned or operated by the 48-year-old, it added.

Brand still has a presence on video platform Rumble, where his channel has 1.4 million followers and he hosts a weekly live show at 5pm BST, but there was no new episode on Monday.

His most recent video on Rumble is the short clip from Friday when he denied the allegations against him which were published the following day.

The Rumble channel description reads: "Everybody knows that the old ideas won't help us. Religion is dead. Capitalism is dead. Communism is dead. Where will the answers of the next century lie? Particularly, when we're facing a mental health epidemic and ecological meltdown."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Justice James Gordon ruled the claim as an "abuse of process."

Australian man who blamed wife's c-section for 'psychotic illness' sues hospital for £520 million

Fury over fake cleavage-revealing Oktoberfest outfits

Outrage over fake 'cleavage-revealing Oktoberfest outfits' which Bavarian prince says degrades historic festival

Ukraine’s agent Anton Korynevych, ambassador-at-large of the Ukraine foreign ministry, addresses the judges at the World Court

Lawyers insist UN’s top court has jurisdiction to hear case against Russia

Exclusive
At least 70 versions of Fentanyl have now been detected in the UK

Experts fear Fentanyl slipping into drugs 'under the radar' - as at least 70 types found in UK

Breaking
RAAC is affecting 174 schools across the country

Crumbling concrete found in 27 more schools, bringing the total number to 174

A thick blanket of smoke hangs over parts of Sydney after hazard reduction burns

Australian wildfire danger sparks fire ban in Sydney and closes schools

Labour shadow minister Louise Haigh has accused the government of 'the great rail betrayal'

Government accused of 'great rail betrayal' as minister refuses to commit to HS2 reaching Manchester

Benchoula knocked the baby out of the pram onto the pavement and ran away from the scene, with the stolen watch.

Man, 35, jailed after pushing baby out of pram to steal £80,000 designer watch from dad's wrist

United Nations secretary-general Antonio Guterres arrives to the SDG Summit at the United Nations headquarters on Monday

UN chief says people are looking to leaders for way out of global ‘mess’

Health Secretary Steve Barclay

Health Secretary slams 'militant' doctors' union as he refuses to meet with striking medics over pay

A police spokesperson said the incident was an "accident."

Brit, 42, falls to his death while climbing metal ladder 300ft up Austrian mountain

Doctors may be forced to work during strikes

Doctors to be forced to work during strikes under fresh government plans

Canada India Sikh Slain

India expels top Canadian diplomat in row over alleged role in Sikh’s shooting

Keir Starmer has pledged to rewrite the UK's Brexit deal

'It'll be the worst of both worlds': Keir Starmer accused of 'Brexit betrayal' after pledging to rewrite deal

Motorists are furious over the change to speed limits

'Absolute nightmare': Fury as Wales introduces fresh 20mph zones - as 100,000 sign petition to reverse scheme

UN General Assembly Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelensky asks why Russia still has a seat at United Nations

Latest News

See more Latest News

Election 2024 Trump

Donald Trump labels Florida governor’s abortion ban a ‘terrible mistake’

The Prince of Wales flew out to New York ahead of the Earthshot Prize awards.

Prince William flies solo to New York for first time in a decade as he preps to announce Earthshot Prize winners
Met Police bosses have warned it will be years before the force is rid of corrupt officers.

It will ‘take years’ to rid Met of corrupt officers as unit Couzens and Carrick served in has third of staff cleared out
An inquiry got underway into the couple's death on Monday.

Couple, aged 25 and 28, died after they were left in crashed car for three days as police failed to log call
Canada India Security

Canada expels Indian diplomat as it investigates Sikh activist’s killing

The Met police confirmed they had received a report of a sex assault dating back to 2003

Police receive report of sexual assault following claims made against Russell Brand - as comedian’s shows are axed
Music Festival Deaths

Rapper Travis Scott questioned over deadly crowd surge at Texas festival

Police have shared new footage of a man they want to speak to.

CCTV footage released of man sought by police after 'man was raped in car park' travelling back from night out
Iran US

Five prisoners sought by US in swap with Iran arrive in Qatar

Music Kim Petras

Kim Petras releases previously shelved debut album featuring Paris Hilton

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Kate laughed as she tried on a lifejacket on a visit to a Naval base

Giggling Kate tries on lifejacket as she gets stuck into new role on visit to Navy base

The man was arrested in the Royal Mews, near Buckingham Palace

Man, 25, arrested at Royal Mews next to Buckingham Palace after climbing over wall in early hours
Meghan and Harry posed with restaurant staff during their night out after attending the Invictus Games

Inside Prince Harry's 39th birthday at traditional German restaurant in Dusseldorf as Invictus Games draws to a close

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Sangita and Labour MP

'Why won't Labour commit to ending it!': Sangita Myska grills Labour MP over House of Lords reform
'Egregiously awful': James O'Brien reacts to Liz Truss' premiership as ex-PM defends time in No.10

'Egregiously awful': James O'Brien reacts to Liz Truss' premiership as ex-PM defends time in No.10
Nick Ferrari speaks to best friend of Joanna Brown

Best friend of mother bludgeoned to death by pilot husband expresses fear to Nick Ferrari over his release
It's a high stakes game for Yousaf.

Scottish independence is a high stakes game for Humza Yousaf - but it's a price he may be willing to pay
JOB on NHS waiting lists

'Absolutely breathtaking': James O'Brien reacts to Rishi Sunak blaming junior doctors for NHS waiting lists
james

James O'Brien baffled by retired doctor telling female surgeons to 'toughen up' after reports of sexual assault
Nick Ferrari

'As I came around, I knew there was something wrong': Tourist reveals harrowing post-plastic surgery ordeal in Turkey
Theresa May's government was destroyed by her attempt to negotiate a “soft" Brexit, says Andrew Marr.

Theresa May's government was destroyed by her attempt to negotiate a 'soft' Brexit, writes Andrew Marr
Shelagh and caller on May

Nostalgia for Theresa May amid current political discontent should be 'resisted', says this Shelagh Fogarty caller
James O'Brien is persuaded to change his mind on triple lock pensions.

Callers change James O'Brien's mind on abolishing triple lock pensions as debate continues

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit