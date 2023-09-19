YouTube suspends monetisation of Russell Brand's channel for 'violating Creator Responsibility policy'

YouTube has suspended monetisation of Russell Brand's channel. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

YouTube has suspended the monetisation of Russell Brand's channel for "violating our Creator Responsibility policy", the Google-owned company has said.

Brand's YouTube account, which has 6.6 million subscribers, was suspended from YouTube's partner account "following serious allegations against the creator", meaning the channel is no longer able to make money from advertising on the platform.

The 48-year-old actor has been accused of serious sexual assault allegations and emotional abuse between 2006 and 2013, when he was at the height of his fame and working for the BBC, Channel 4 and starring in Hollywood films, following a joint investigation by The Times, Sunday Times and Channel 4's Dispatches.

He has strongly denied the allegations, which also include claims of controlling, abusive and predatory behaviour.

Brand claimed he is the victim of a "co-ordinated" attempt to control his "voice" as a critic of the "mainstream media".

In a statement, YouTube said: "We have suspended monetisation on Russell Brand's channel for violating our Creator Responsibility policy. If a creator's off-platform behaviour harms our users, employees or ecosystem, we take action to protect the community."

The company said that it had suspended Brand's channel from the YouTube Partner Program "following serious allegations against the creator. This action means the channel is no longer able to monetise on YouTube".

The decision applies to all channels that may be owned or operated by the 48-year-old, it added.

Brand still has a presence on video platform Rumble, where his channel has 1.4 million followers and he hosts a weekly live show at 5pm BST, but there was no new episode on Monday.

His most recent video on Rumble is the short clip from Friday when he denied the allegations against him which were published the following day.

The Rumble channel description reads: "Everybody knows that the old ideas won't help us. Religion is dead. Capitalism is dead. Communism is dead. Where will the answers of the next century lie? Particularly, when we're facing a mental health epidemic and ecological meltdown."