Russell Brand’s remaining live shows postponed following sexual assault allegations
18 September 2023, 17:03 | Updated: 18 September 2023, 17:29
The remainder of Russell Brand's live shows have been postponed, his promoters have said.
A statement from the show's promoters said: "We are postponing these few remaining addiction charity fundraiser shows, we don't like doing it - but we know you'll understand."
It comes as the Brand faces multiple accusations of sexual assault and emotional abuse by four women.
Brand denied the allegations vehemently on Friday - which were published on Saturday - hours before his show at Wembley, which went ahead.
On Monday, the Metropolitan Police said it had received a report of sexual assault alleged to have taken place in Soho, central London, in 2003.
The Met said a woman had contacted them on Sunday saying she had been sexually assaulted in Soho in central London - after the allegations were published in The Times and on Channel 4 on Saturday.