Russell Brand’s remaining live shows postponed following sexual assault allegations

18 September 2023, 17:03 | Updated: 18 September 2023, 17:29

Russell Brand has denied sexually assaulting four women
Russell Brand has denied sexually assaulting four women. Picture: Alamy
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

The remainder of Russell Brand's live shows have been postponed, his promoters have said.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A statement from the show's promoters said: "We are postponing these few remaining addiction charity fundraiser shows, we don't like doing it - but we know you'll understand."

It comes as the Brand faces multiple accusations of sexual assault and emotional abuse by four women.

Brand denied the allegations vehemently on Friday - which were published on Saturday - hours before his show at Wembley, which went ahead.

Read More: 'Very controlling': Historic warnings about Russell Brand's behaviour resurface after sexual assault allegations

Read More: Scotland Yard receives report of sexual assault following claims made against Russell Brand

On Monday, the Metropolitan Police said it had received a report of sexual assault alleged to have taken place in Soho, central London, in 2003.

The Met said a woman had contacted them on Sunday saying she had been sexually assaulted in Soho in central London - after the allegations were published in The Times and on Channel 4 on Saturday.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Microsoft Exec Leaving

Microsoft’s chief product executive to step down

Hunter Biden IRS

Hunter Biden sues Internal Revenue Service over tax disclosures

Wild bear on the loose in Walt Disney World?

'Wild bear in Walt Disney World': Multiple rides closed after sighting in Magic Kingdom

Iran US

Five prisoners sought by US in swap with Iran arrive in Qatar

The remnants of Hurricane Lee are set to hit the UK.

Met Office issues six flood warnings as Hurricane Lee aftermath set to hit UK later this week

Paedophile football coach Barry Bennell has died in jail aged 69

Paedophile football coach Barry Bennell dies in prison after abusing more than 20 boys

Five officers deny gross misconduct over athlete Bianca Williams’s stop-and-search

Five Met Police officers deny gross misconduct over the stop and search of athlete Bianca Williams

Morad Tahbaz

British conservationist among five prisoners released by Iran in swap deal

Breaking
The Met police confirmed they had received a report of a sex assault dating back to 2003

Scotland Yard receives report of sexual assault following claims made against Russell Brand

Katherine Ryan said she told a comedy star ‘to his face’ that he was a predator, and Sarah Pascoe has spoken out about well-known ‘predators’ on the comedy circuit

Female comedians set up 'WhatsApp group to warn each other about predatory behaviour’

People Marilyn Manson

Marilyn Manson fined after pleading no contest to blowing nose on videographer

Russell Brand has been accused of sexual assault and emotional abuse

'Very controlling': Historic warnings about Russell Brand's behaviour resurface after sexual assault allegations

Morad Tahbaz detained in Iran

Five prisoners fly out of Iran after swap agreed with US

There are around 2,800 Ulez cameras in London

Where are the Ulez cameras and how do they work?

Kate laughed as she tried on a lifejacket on a visit to a Naval base

Giggling Kate tries on lifejacket as she gets stuck into new role on visit to Navy base

Libya Floods

Disease outbreak in Libya could create ‘second devastating crisis’

Latest News

See more Latest News

Exeter Airport was forced to close yesterday after flash flooding

Dawlish deals with aftermath of flash flooding as seaside town left submerged underwater

Police at the scene where the babies' bodies were found

Father and daughter charged with murder and incest after dead babies found buried in basement
Ohio Flying Taxis

Flying taxis to be built in US state which was home to Wright brothers

Dehenna Davison

Tory MP, 30, to quit as minister due to chronic health condition

The remnants of Hurricane Lee are set to hit the UK

Hurricane Lee aftermath to batter UK, as Brits warned to brace for more thunder and hailstorms
Several women have accused comedian Russell Brand of sexual assault

'Very serious... deeply concerning': Downing Street speaks out on Russell Brand allegations
Cyprus Briton Israel Rape

Trial of Israelis accused of raping British woman in Cyprus to begin next month

Marco Bettolini died trying to save a colleague who had collapsed and fallen into a vat of wine

Winemaker drowns in vat of sparkling wine after rushing to try and save colleague 'overcome by fermentation gas'
More Wilko stores are being closed down across the UK

Wilko to close further 86 stores this week - is your local branch affected?

Members of the public are being asked to help find the missing F-35 jet

Public asked to help track down missing £65m F-35 fighter jet

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The man was arrested in the Royal Mews, near Buckingham Palace

Man, 25, arrested at Royal Mews next to Buckingham Palace after climbing over wall in early hours
Meghan and Harry posed with restaurant staff during their night out after attending the Invictus Games

Inside Prince Harry's 39th birthday at traditional German restaurant in Dusseldorf as Invictus Games draws to a close
Harry and Meghan have been reunited at the Invictus Games

Harry and Meghan reunited at Invictus Games as Duchess of Sussex says she is 'thrilled' to be at Germany event

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Sangita and Labour MP

'Why won't Labour commit to ending it!': Sangita Myska grills Labour MP over House of Lords reform
'Egregiously awful': James O'Brien reacts to Liz Truss' premiership as ex-PM defends time in No.10

'Egregiously awful': James O'Brien reacts to Liz Truss' premiership as ex-PM defends time in No.10
Nick Ferrari speaks to best friend of Joanna Brown

Best friend of mother bludgeoned to death by pilot husband expresses fear to Nick Ferrari over his release
It's a high stakes game for Yousaf.

Scottish independence is a high stakes game for Humza Yousaf - but it's a price he may be willing to pay
JOB on NHS waiting lists

'Absolutely breathtaking': James O'Brien reacts to Rishi Sunak blaming junior doctors for NHS waiting lists
james

James O'Brien baffled by retired doctor telling female surgeons to 'toughen up' after reports of sexual assault
Nick Ferrari

'As I came around, I knew there was something wrong': Tourist reveals harrowing post-plastic surgery ordeal in Turkey
Theresa May's government was destroyed by her attempt to negotiate a “soft" Brexit, says Andrew Marr.

Theresa May's government was destroyed by her attempt to negotiate a 'soft' Brexit, writes Andrew Marr
Shelagh and caller on May

Nostalgia for Theresa May amid current political discontent should be 'resisted', says this Shelagh Fogarty caller
James O'Brien is persuaded to change his mind on triple lock pensions.

Callers change James O'Brien's mind on abolishing triple lock pensions as debate continues

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit