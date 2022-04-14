Breaking News

Russian Black Sea warship Moskva has sunk 'after being hit by Ukraine missile'

14 April 2022, 21:14 | Updated: 14 April 2022, 21:39

Breaking News
Breaking News

By Megan Hinton

Russian warship Moskva has sunk days after it was allegedly attacked by Ukraine, state-owned media claim.

The flagship of Russia's Black Sea fleet, sunk whilst being toed to port after "stormy seas" and bad weather caused complications, Moscow reports.

Ukraine claimed that its forces struck the Moskva warship with missiles overnight, but Russia said it was badly damaged by an onboard fire that forced a mass evacuation.

There has been varied reports from Moscow, Kyiv and the Pentagon on the fate of the 510-crew ship throughout Thursday.

A western official told reporters this afternoon that damage to the flagship - regardless of how it was caused - would be an "enormous loss" to the country's military credibility.

In a briefing on Thursday afternoon, a western official said Ukraine's claim of striking the ship was "credible".

"I can't definitively tell you exactly what has happened... but I am not aware previously of a fire onboard a capital warship which has led to the ammunition magazine exploding as a consequence," they said.

"Were that to have been the case - were it just to have been an accident - it's a remarkably inept piece of control by the Russian military. And I find it difficult to believe that that would have been the case in this instance.

"So the claim by the Ukrainian forces, I think, is credible."

They added: "The loss of the Moskva is a significant loss, I think, a little bit in terms of capability, but in terms of credibility for Russian forces it's an enormous loss - regardless of how it's happened - whether it's as a consequence of ineptitude onboard or an attack by Ukrainian forces.

"Almost regardless of how it's happened, it's a massive blow for Russian credibility about what they're doing in their operation."

This story is being updated, more follows.

