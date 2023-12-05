'Thousands of asylum seekers will be taken in from UK', Rwandan Govt tells LBC, but criminals will be sent back

5 December 2023, 19:07 | Updated: 5 December 2023, 19:14

The Home Secretary has described a new migration treaty with Rwanda as far more ‘robust’ than previous proposals
The Home Secretary has described a new migration treaty with Rwanda as far more ‘robust’ than previous proposals. Picture: Getty/Alamy/LBC
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

The Rwandan government has told LBC it is willing to take thousands of asylum seekers from the UK.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Speaking to LBC's Tonight with Andrew Marr, spokesperson for the Rwandan Government Yolande Makolo dismissed what she described as the 'misinformation' surrounding the number of people Rwanda can accommodate, insisting there is "no limit".

Ms Makolo also said it is true to say that there is one facility in Rwanda that can only take 200 asylum seekers, though added there are "many facilities" that can take migrants from the UK.

There are more than 130,000 migrants waiting for their asylum application to be accepted in the UK. Ms Makolo could not confirm an exact amount, but added: "We are prepared to take thousands over the duration of this partnership."

While Rwanda has insisted it will take thousands of migrants from the UK, any asylum seeker that is convicted of a crime in the African nation - and is sentenced to five or more years - will have their right to stay revoked following their time in prison.

The same rules will apply to anyone who is considered to be a national security threat by the Rwandan government, The Telegraph reports.

The Home Office has said any only a small number of asylum seekers are likely to be sent back to the UK and insisted they could still be returned to their point of origin if it is considered to be a safe country.

Rwanda government's spokesperson Yolande Makolo says there's 'no limit' on amount of refugees Rwanda

The Home Secretary today said no longer sees a "credible reason" why UK courts could deem Rwanda an unsafe country for asylum seekers.

This view is driven by the fact that Rwanda has agreed that no asylum seeker sent from the UK will be sent to any other nation other than back to Britain.

Read More: Home Secretary James Cleverly hails ‘robust’ new Rwanda migrant treaty designed to get planes in the air next spring

Read More: Home Secretary James Cleverly arrives in Rwanda to sign new asylum treaty

It comes after James Cleverly described a new migration treaty with Rwanda as far more ‘robust’ than previous proposals.

Mr Cleverly said during a press conference held in the African nation that “we feel very strongly that this treaty addresses all the issues raised by their lordships in the Supreme Court.

UK Home Secretary James Cleverly and Rwandan Foreign Minister Vincent Biruta sign a new deal on a reworked asylum scheme in Kigali, Rwanda
UK Home Secretary James Cleverly and Rwandan Foreign Minister Vincent Biruta sign a new deal on a reworked asylum scheme in Kigali, Rwanda. Picture: Getty

“We are absolutely committed to breaking the business model of these people-smuggling gangs, to create a safe and welcoming environment with our friends and partners in Rwanda.”

He said no extra money was linked to the signing of the new document."

The funding of the international agreement reflects the costs that may be imposed on Rwanda through the changes that this partnership has created in their systems, in their legal systems and institutions," he said.

Mr Cleverly also refused to confirm whether flights to Rwanda will take off before the next general election.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

House Explosion Virginia

Man believed to have fired shots before Virginia house exploded is dead: police

Jonathan Majors Assault Case

Jonathan Majors’ accuser said actor’s ‘violent temper’ left her fearful

Israel Palestinians Hamas IS

Netanyahu says Israel must retain control of security in Gaza after the war

Johnson was jailed for two years for preventing a burial and was given concurrent six-month sentences for each of the three fraud charges.

Carer jailed for storing pensioner's body in freezer for two years after being 'overcome with grief'

Cameron meets Nelson Mandela

Hamas officials join Mandela’s family to mark 10th anniversary of his death

Everything the High Court has heard so far in Harry's legal fight against the Home Office.

Why is Prince Harry challenging the UK government in court? Everything we know so far

Haiti President Killed

Former DEA informant pleads guilty in 2021 assassination of Haiti’s president

Royal visit to Poland – Day Two

Former Polish president Lech Walesa in hospital with Covid-19

Congress Harris Tiebreaker

Vice president breaks nearly 200-year-old record for Senate tiebreaker votes

There is a fresh snow and ice warning over Christmas

Brits face fresh wave of snow over Christmas and New Year as Met Office issues new forecast

COP28 Climate Summit

US says extremist West Bank settlers will be barred from America

Shiloh took a poo on the hospital floor.

Shoplifter kicked Co-op worker, threatened man with syringe, then did a poo on hospital floor in drug-fueled act

Argentina New President

Argentina’s president-elect Milei replies to Musk’s interest

His wife Elizabeth Hines announced his death on Tuesday evening.

Wings guitarist Denny Laine dies aged 79 after battle with lung disease

Mr Universe champion Shaun Davis dies aged 57

Former Mr Universe champion Shaun Davis dies aged 57

Police and paramedics swept on Aberfan following this morning's stabbing

Man arrested after 'heavily pregnant' woman stabbed in the street while taking child to school in Aberfan

Latest News

See more Latest News

MPs voted by 246 to 242 in favour of the amendment to the Victims and Prisoners Bill.

Contaminated blood scandal victims shame Rishi Sunak for being 'forced to do right thing' after Tory revolt
Buses, trains and the NHS will all be affected by strike action over the next few weeks

Who is striking over Christmas and when? December strikes explained

British Irish Council summit

Renewed Israeli bombardment of Gaza will prove counterproductive, says Varadkar

Meghan's 'secret support for Charles' amid royal 'racism row'

Meghan's secret sign of support for Charles as senior royals prepare to meet for the first time since racism row erupted
Evacuation after a storm

Heavy rains leave several dead before storm Michaung makes landfall in India

Jacek Siewiera, the chief of Poland's National Security Bureau, said Nato has three years to prepare for Russian attack

Nato has three years to prepare for a Russian attack, Poland warns as fears grow over another Putin offensive
The branches have now been reattached by tree surgeons, who hammered the branches back into the tree on Monday afternoon.

'Spruced up': 'Half dead' Trafalgar Square Christmas tree praised for being 'best in years' after 'branch transplant'
James Cleverly arrives in Rwanda ahead of the signing of the new treaty

Home Secretary James Cleverly hails ‘robust’ new Rwanda migrant treaty designed to get planes in the air next spring
In order to appear on the ballot, candidates need to secure the nomination of 20 Oireachtas (Irish Assembly) members or four local authorities.

Conor McGregor throws hat into Irish political ring and hints at running for president in 2025 election
The ancient vase

British Museum loan to Greece coincides with dispute over Elgin Marbles

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry is taking legal action against the Home Office over a decision not to allow him to fund the same protection as when he was a working royal.

Prince Harry 'unjustifiably treated less favourably than others' over his UK security arrangements, High Court hears
Prince Harry's lawyers will argue his police protection should be restored

Prince Harry to demand taxpayer-funded police protection is restored - despite stepping down as full working royal
King Charles (l) flies back from Cop 28 for crunch talks about Harry and Meghan (top r) following the row over the Dutch translation of Omid Scobie's book (bottom r)

Charles takes charge: King flies back from Cop 28 for crunch talks with William about Harry and Meghan

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Nick Ferrari

'I cannot overstate the amount of trauma': Infected blood scandal victim advocates for justice and compensation
King Charles III

'Thank God for King Charles': David Lammy reflects on COP28

Alistair Darling, who died aged 70, on Thursday.

Alistair Darling was not just Edinburgh’s MP, he was everyone’s

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan
Matthew Wright shuts down caller

'Suck it up': Matthew Wright shuts down caller who says the UK is 'changing' without his 'consent'
Jeremy Hunt has been compared to Titanic's captain

Jeremy Hunt is like Titanic's captain ordering lifeboats after he's smashed into the iceberg
Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming dangerous areas'

Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming from dangerous areas'
Michael Matheson is under pressure to reveal his ipad browsing history.

For want of a new SIM card, will a Health Secretary be lost?

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

Paul Brand caller says Suella Braverman is 'brave'.

Suella Braverman 'brave' for controversial comments surrounding pro-Palestine marches, says LBC caller

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit