Fears grow Rwanda will abandon migrant deal after series of setbacks blocking deportations

29 November 2023, 22:21

Sunak, who met Rwandan leader Paul Kagame in May, has vowed to plough on with the scheme
Sunak, who met Rwandan leader Paul Kagame in May, has vowed to plough on with the scheme. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Fears are growing that Rwanda could pull its support for its migration deal with the UK because of a series of setbacks.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The plan, which would see asylum seekers deported to East Africa to make their claim there, has been delayed after lawyers intervened and the Supreme Court blocked it.

Rishi Sunak, under pressure from his own MPs, has vowed to plough on with the deal, saying the agreement with Kigali will be tweaked - despite opponents fearing for migrants' safety given the country's rights record.

But as emergency legislation is readied for Parliament to debate, which would make the deal lawful by confirming Rwanda is a safe country, officials fear Rwanda could get cold feet.

They worry that criticism in Parliament will hurt the government there.

Read more: 'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan

Sunak has vowed to get the Rwanda scheme going
Sunak has vowed to get the Rwanda scheme going. Picture: Alamy

And senior diplomats have told the Foreign Office the country's support for the deal can't be taken for granted and the longer it takes to get flights off the ground, the more the Rwandan government will ask if it is viable, according to The Times.

Lord Cameron, the foreign secretary, has been told to defend Rwanda to help keep the deal alive.

Alicia Kearns, the Tory chairwoman for the foreign affairs select committee, told the newspaper: "We need to move away from the fixation with Rwanda as a silver bullet to tackling illegal migration, as these reports make this even more plain.

"The findings of the Supreme Court are not easily overcome and it is not beyond the capability of parliament to resolve the challenge in a legally compliant way."

Read more: Rwanda plan is not the 'be all and end all' to stop illegal migration, says James Cleverly

Home Office sources did not share the same fear Kigali could end the scheme, but admitted the government there had struggled with the criticism.

Mr Sunak has publicly spoken of his determination to get the Rwanda scheme going and failed to rule out leaving the European Convention on Human Rights. The first flights were blocked when the court that rules on the convention blocked it.

But his top ministers have been nowhere near as vocal as the now-axed Suella Braverman, one of the scheme's biggest backers.

Her replacement as home secretary, James Cleverly, said he was "frustrated" Rwanda had been portrayed as the "be all and end all" for controlling migration.

"The mission is to stop the boats. That’s the promise to the British people. Never lose sight of the mission," he said.

"There are multiple methods. Don’t fixate on the methods. Focus on the mission."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Palestinian prisoner freed

Mediators aim to extend truce in Gaza as last planned hostage releases begin

Mr Shannon compared grey squirrels to Hamas

'I favour pest control': DUP MP who called grey squirrels 'the Hamas of the squirrel world' explains bizarre comparison

Obit Frances Sternhagen

Frances Sternhagen, Tony Award-winning actor, dies at 93

The Cold Weather Payment scheme has been triggered

Cold Weather Payments to be paid out to over 280 postcode areas - are you eligible for cash help?

An entertainment group wants to bring the Sphere to London

Will London get a Vegas Sphere after all? Michael Gove weighs up wading into planning row after Khan blocks plans

Richard Hammond, Jeremy Clarkson and James May attend a screening of 'The Grand Tour' season 3

The Grand Tour set to end as 'Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May leave show'

Jonathan Majors Assault Case

Actor Jonathan Majors in court for start of assault trial

Owen Farrell has stepped back from the national team

England rugby captain Owen Farrell steps back from national team amid mental health struggle, as colleagues rally round

Doorbell footage showed Brianna Ghey leaving home for the last time

Heartbreaking moment Brianna Ghey left home for last time as texts 'show teenagers plot murder'

Ruth Perry took her own life after a critical Ofsted report

Ofsted inspector 'had mocking tone' as he met with emotional headteacher who took own life after critical report

Oher The Blind Side Football

Memphis couple to remove references to Michael Oher being adopted amid legal row

Leasehold reform.

Ministers' embarrassment as bill to ban leaseholds doesn’t actually ban leaseholds

Exclusive
Havering Council has scrapped the Hanukkah plans

Fury as east London council scraps plans to install Hanukkah menorah over fears of 'inflaming community tensions'

Omid Scobie doubles down amid race row insisting he didnt name the royals at the centre of the scandal

Omid Scobie doubles down on race row and insists he didn't name royals at centre of racism claims

Migration Finland Russia Border

Finland closes last crossing point with Russia

Kate fears a Christmas showdown with Harry and Meghan

Kate fears Christmas showdown if Harry and Meghan 'gatecrash' family celebrations

Latest News

See more Latest News

Jamie Lynn Spears has quit I'm A Celeb

Jamie Lynn Spears becomes second campmate to quit I'm A Celeb on 'medical grounds'

Home Secretary James Cleverly confirms that Della's Law has been passed

Loophole which has allowed at least 11,000 sex offenders to change their name to be closed

Nepal Same Sex Marriage

Nepalese gay couple becomes first to officially register same-sex marriage

Katy Ashworth

Former TV presenter Katy Ashworth 'verbally and physically' abused by ex-partner, High Court hears
Nottingham City Council has a £23m gap in funds

Nottingham City Council declares itself 'bankrupt' with £23m funding gap

Eric Dupond-Moretti

Court clears France’s justice minister of conflict of interest

Rishi Sunak does not believe Brexit is "in peril"

Rishi Sunak does not believe Brexit is 'in peril' despite calls from EU chief Ursula von der Leyen for it to be reversed
Wolverine

Wolverines set for US government protection amid climate change threat

Kfir Bibas and his family were taken hostage

Fears for hostage baby Kfir Bibas after Hamas say he was killed in airstrike, as Israel investigate claims
Omid Scobie has said the names of those at the centre of the royal race row could come out

Omid Scobie threatens to name royals at centre of racism storm amid growing row over incendiary Endgame claims

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The ghost of Princess Diana! William, Harry and the rest of us deserve better

The ghost of Princess Diana! William, Harry and the rest of us deserve better from The Crown
Omis Scobie (l) and Harry, Meghan and Archie (r)

Second Royal 'identified' as racist in Dutch translation of Endgame as author Omid Scobie insists he's not to blame
The Dutch translation of Endgame appeared to identify two Royal Family members 'accused of speaking about Archie's skin colour

Dutch speakers say edition naming Royals ‘as racist’ in Omid Scobie’s book can't be a mistranslation - as copies pulped

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan
Matthew Wright shuts down caller

'Suck it up': Matthew Wright shuts down caller who says the UK is 'changing' without his 'consent'
Jeremy Hunt has been compared to Titanic's captain

Jeremy Hunt is like Titanic's captain ordering lifeboats after he's smashed into the iceberg
Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming dangerous areas'

Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming from dangerous areas'
Michael Matheson is under pressure to reveal his ipad browsing history.

For want of a new SIM card, will a Health Secretary be lost?

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

Paul Brand caller says Suella Braverman is 'brave'.

Suella Braverman 'brave' for controversial comments surrounding pro-Palestine marches, says LBC caller
James O'Brien discusses Suella Braverman's 'destructionist' leadership style with a caller

'She's a destructionist': James O'Brien caller claims Suella Braverman governs like 'a five-year-old'
James O'Brien

'She definitely has something on him': Caller and James O'Brien debate why the PM hasn't sacked Suella Braverman yet
'A complete reset of the top' is needed says caller.

'We're being let down': There is a 'complete disconnection' between parliamentary and local Conservatives says caller

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit