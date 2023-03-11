Sadiq Khan blames Boris Johnson for Ulez as London mayor vows to 'see through' expansion

Khan said he inherited the controversial policy from his predecessor as mayor of London. Picture: Alamy

By Adam Solomons

Sadiq Khan has said he "stole" ULEZ from London mayoral predecessor Boris Johnson as he promised to "see through" the expansion of the contentious car tax.

Mr Khan also claimed that most Londoners support ULEZ, despite a recent poll which found 60 per cent are against the controversial car tax.

The mayor told the Daily Telegraph: “It was a loaded poll and it’s been dismissed by a lot of polling experts.

"The poll that’s been done with a straight question shows that twice as many Londoners support the scheme as are opposed to it – 51 per cent are in favour of expansion, 27 per cent are against it.”

The ultra-low emissions zone will expand to the entire capital from 29 August, meaning every journey made in to London in a non-compliant vehicle will cost £12.50.

Mr Khan added: "By the way, this isn’t my policy. I’ve stolen Boris Johnson’s.

“In 2013, Johnson announced he would be doing a Ulez. But he did that classic thing that politicians do; he announced something that he left for other politics to do.

"I’m going to see it through.”

The mayor also said the controversial tax on cars making trips into the capital will save the NHS more than £10 billion as the reduction in traffic will cut asthma and other respiratory illnesses.

The striking interview came days after several Ulez cameras were vandalised in an apparent protest against the policy.

Four cameras in Abbey Wood, Greenwich, appear to have suffered damage, according to reports and images via social media.

Some 300 new cameras have so far been installed across the expanded Ulez zone.

Another 2,750 cameras are expected to be installed before the expansion officially takes place, costing around £45 million.

It is the latest backlash against Mr Khan's expansion plans after the Mayor was slammed for decrying a "far-right element" to those who oppose the Ulez expansion.

Speaking at a People's Question Time event last week, Mr Khan said some people with "legitimate objections" to the ULEZ expansion have been "joining hands" with those from people from "far-right groups".

“Let’s be frank, let’s call a spade a spade. Some of those outside are part of the far-right. Some are Covid deniers. Some are vaccine-deniers. And some are Tories," the Mayor of London said.