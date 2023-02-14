There's so much anger out there about the ULEZ scheme, says Nick Ferrari

14 February 2023, 11:25 | Updated: 14 February 2023, 11:32

By Sam Sholli

There's "so much anger out there" about the ULEZ scheme, Nick Ferrari has declared.

His words have come on the same day that LBC has revealed that four London Labour MPs are calling on Mayor of London Sadiq Khan to backtrack on his plans to extend the Ultra-Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) from August 29.

LBC has been told by Labour MPs Siobhain McDonagh, Seema Malhotra, Jon Cruddas and Abena Oppong-Asare that they have significant concerns regarding the scheme’s expansion.

The Mayor of London wants to expand the ULEZ to cover the whole of London as he seeks to better London's air quality.

Nick said: "My goodness me, there's so much anger out there about the ULEZ scheme."

He went on to ask his listeners: "Can there have been a worse time?"

Nick added: "We all want clean air. But it's how you go about it.

"And with mortgages going up, rents going up, heating bills going up, council rates going up - do you really need the introduction of this £12.50 a day?"

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Unison is prepared to send A&E and cancer ward nurses out on strike

Nurses in A&E and cancer wards can go on strike, head of one of Britain's biggest unions says in stark warning to Govt

The former RAF boss was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Ex-RAF Chief say Brits shouldn't 'get their knickers in a twist' over Chinese spy balloons just yet

'What are they of?!': Nick Ferrari blasts govt spending on art photos when Rishi Sunak was Chancellor

'What are they of?!': Nick Ferrari blasts govt spending on art photos when Rishi Sunak was Chancellor

James O'Brien

'We've got to target the perpetrators': Sadiq Khan outlines plans to reassure women's trust in police

Petition for earthquake victims

‘No-one to call mum or dad’: Turkish caller appeals to govt to make refugee scheme for earthquake victims

Nick Ferrari

Islamic extremism and terrorism are not the same, callers argue - as Prevent is accused of not doing enough

The Tory MP was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrair

Minister brands controversial Tory MP '30p Lee' a 'good thing for the Conservative Party'

Nick Ferrari met police

Nick Ferrari shoots down caller who argues against harsher sentence for rapist David Carrick

The new Tory party chairman was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

New Tory Party Chairman defends decision to appoint controversial MP Lee Anderson as his deputy

MP Greg Hands has said he believes the Conservative party will soon be in a “good state” to fight a general election in 2024.

New Tory party chairman puts the Conservatives on a general election footing after a 'difficult year' in 2022

Nick Ferrari LBC

'Dear god!': Shocked Nick Ferrari reacts to the state of the UK's 'vulnerable' military system

Nick Ferrari 06/02/23

'They're only 25p!': Nick Ferrari says parents who can't afford a toothbrush shouldn't have kids

The former Minister was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Robert Buckland admits spat with Raab over British bill of rights but insists they've 'moved on'

‘There may be an opportunity to reform’ Mason Greenwood says this caller after charges were dropped

Mason Greenwood's dropped rape charges are an 'opportunity to reform’ the footballer, caller insists

Exclusive
Dominic Raab is a ‘robust man’ but doesn’t bully people, says former Boris Johnson adviser

Boris Johnson's former adviser brands Dominic Raab 'robust' but refuses to label him a 'bully'

'Massive debate' in caller’s household after wife didn’t tell him she was striking until last Friday

'Massive debate' in caller’s household after teacher didn’t tell her husband she was striking until last Friday

More Nick Ferrari

See more More Nick Ferrari

Mark Rowley

'Officers will have to sleep on friend's floors!': Met Chief warns that 'chaotic' NHS strikes will 'drag officers away' from duties
Nick Ferrari LBC

'You're making a 50k decision at 18!' Education secretary backs apprenticeships for stopping teens building big debts
The Education Secretary was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Education Secretary hopes teachers won't strike but insists their wages are relatively high already
The Unit Union boss was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Union boss calls on Rishi Sunak to attend Christmas Day peace talks to avert further strikes
The Health Secretary was taken to task by Nick Ferrari

Furious Nick Ferrari accuses Health Secretary of 'day of shame' over ambulance strikes

mcain

Nick Ferrari astonished that 'someone who makes oven chips is deciding nurses' pay'

The Best Of Nick Ferrari

Nick Ferrari Diane Abbott

The Car-Crash Interview Everyone's Talking About: Diane Abbott On Police Funding

Nick Ferrari Charlie Gard

Nick Ferrari's Intensely Personal Reason Why Judge Got Baby Charlie Gard Decision Wrong

Nick Ferrari angry

Tag ALL Terrorist Sympathisers, Demands Nick Ferrari

Natalie Bennett

Incredibly Awkward Interview With Natalie Bennett

Digby Jones

The Brexit Point Even Remainers Are Agreeing With

If You Like Nick, You'll Also Like

Iain Dale hosts Cross Question 13/02/23

Cross Question 13/02 | Watch Again

23 hours ago

Cross Question

Cross Question 08/02 | Watch Again

5 days ago

Cross Question | Watch Again

Cross Question 07/02 | Watch Again

6 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

For $10, the zoo will name a cockroach after your ex whilst those with a bigger grudge can opt for a $25 rodent instead.

Name a cockroach after your ex: Zoo goes viral for Valentine's Day stunt

The Wellcome Trust, whose museum controversially closed its Medicine Man gallery is hiring for a diversity role

Wellcome Trust charity that closed 'racist, sexist and ableist' gallery hiring diversity director on £211,000 salary
Upon closer inspection, the winking woman in Banksy's latest artwork appears to have a noticeable black eye.

Banksy's Valentine's message: Domestic violence mural marks first UK street art from the anonymous artist in over a year
The stabbing broke out at the Duke

Man fights for his life after four stabbed at East London pub

Nicola Bulley has been missing for weeks - with speculation over whether she did enter the water emerging

Nicola Bulley 'must have been shoved really hard' if she went into river and police agree case is odd, expert says
The 'Beast from the East' was a severe snowstorm that wreaked havoc across the UK in 2018.

‘Beast from the East’ return fears as UK set to be hit by sub-zero temperatures

The Nicola Bulley voicemail to the council member has resulted in Sowerby Parish Council removing its members' details from its website

'Offensive' Nicola Bulley voicemail sent to local councillor as workers bombarded with slew of late-night 'mystery calls'
Ford is cutting 1,300 jobs in the UK

Ford scraps 1,300 jobs in the UK as part of a wider cull of workers in Europe, as company pivots to electric cars
Shelagh Fogarty

'Maybe it's because men were better' says caller after Harry Styles dedicated award to females in all-male category
The govt has 'eroded' the NHS: Caller with incurable cancer supports nurse strikes '100 per cent'

The govt has 'eroded' the NHS: Caller with incurable cancer supports nurse strikes '100 per cent'