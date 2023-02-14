There's so much anger out there about the ULEZ scheme, says Nick Ferrari

By Sam Sholli

There's "so much anger out there" about the ULEZ scheme, Nick Ferrari has declared.

His words have come on the same day that LBC has revealed that four London Labour MPs are calling on Mayor of London Sadiq Khan to backtrack on his plans to extend the Ultra-Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) from August 29.

LBC has been told by Labour MPs Siobhain McDonagh, Seema Malhotra, Jon Cruddas and Abena Oppong-Asare that they have significant concerns regarding the scheme’s expansion.

The Mayor of London wants to expand the ULEZ to cover the whole of London as he seeks to better London's air quality.

Nick said: "My goodness me, there's so much anger out there about the ULEZ scheme."

He went on to ask his listeners: "Can there have been a worse time?"

Nick added: "We all want clean air. But it's how you go about it.

"And with mortgages going up, rents going up, heating bills going up, council rates going up - do you really need the introduction of this £12.50 a day?"