Sadiq Khan tells Boris Johnson: London is ready to fully reopen on June 21

Sadiq Khan has warned of the "catastrophic collapse" of London's industries should 21 June not go ahead. Picture: PA Images

By Ewan Quayle

Sadiq Khan has told Boris Johnson that London is ready to reopen from June 21.

In a letter to the Prime Minister, the London Mayor said he believed the "four tests" set out by the Government to ease measures had been met in the capital.

"Any delay to re-opening on 21 June will have severe consequences for businesses who have suffered so much already," he said.

"As long as social distancing is in place, London’s hospitality, nightlife and cultural sectors, which have been hardest hit by the pandemic, will remain unable to reopen or fully reopen in an economically viable way.

"These vital components of London’s vibrant history and global reputation, some of which have been closed since March 2020, are at risk of catastrophic collapse."

Sadiq Khan has called for an extension to business support if the 21 June unlocking is delayed. Picture: PA Images

The are four tests are: whether the vaccine rollout is continuing successfully; if evidence shows vaccines are reducing hospital cases and deaths among people who have been vaccinated; that infection rates are not risking a surge in hospital cases that would put unsustainable pressure on the NHS; and that the Government's assessment of the risks has not been fundamentally changed by new variants of concern.

He urged the PM, should he decide to delay the reopening, to continue offering financial support for business which would remain closed.

Mr Khan continued: "We are committed to doing everything in our power to support our city and our businesses to survive this crisis and to ensure that London maintains its global preeminence as a centre for international business, culture, nightlife and tourism.

"To give London’s businesses the best chance of being able to survive; they need ongoing support, reassurance – and they need to fully reopen on 21 June.

"If restrictions are extended beyond 21 June, we urge ministers to extend the 100 per cent business rates holiday; and the business evictions moratorium for a commensurate period beyond the end of June."

Mr Johnson is set to announce whether or not the final step in the easing of restrictions is delayed on Monday.