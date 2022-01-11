'When I saw the email I didn't believe it': Sadiq Khan reacts to partygate scandal

11 January 2022, 14:22 | Updated: 11 January 2022, 14:26

By Patrick Grafton-Green

Sadiq Khan says he "didn't believe" an email was sent to Downing Street employees inviting them to a drinks party during the first lockdown, adding: "Those who are making the rules [are] quite clearly breaking the rules and then laughing about it."

The Mayor of London was questioned by LBC about the "bring your own booze" party in the garden behind No 10 in May 2020, which was allegedly attended by Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie.

Mr Khan said: "When I saw the email I didn't believe it... during a pandemic when the law was quite clear, the Prime Minister and those around him encouraging people to essentially break the law."

WATCH: 'It seems he's so bent he can't lie straight in bed': Nick Ferrari savages PM over parties

READ MORE: Sadiq Khan demands end to killer knife legal loophole after LBC investigation

The leaked email, obtained by ITV news, was written by Martin Reynolds, the PM's principal private secretary, and invited more than 100 Downing Street employees to "make the most of the lovely weather".

At the time England was under tough coronavirus restrictions banning groups from meeting socially outdoors.

Sources including former aide Dominic Cummings claim the Prime Minister attended.

Mr Johnson refused to say whether he was at the event when questioned by reporters on Monday, and later failed to turn up after the Labour Party tabled an urgent question in the House of Commons.

Police are in contact with the Cabinet Office over the claims.

Mr Khan added: "It's important for the police to follow the evidence... we expect the public to have confidence in the rules, for the public to follow the rules, those that make the rules can't be breaking the rules.

"One of the things we've got to understand is we are policed in this country by consent, we also have a system of law and order where people follow the rules because they know there is accountability.

"My concern is the confidence the public has... will be reduced if they see the Prime Minister and those around him, those who are making the rules, quite clearly breaking the rules and then laughing about it."

A spokesman for Scotland Yard said: "The Metropolitan Police Service is aware of widespread reporting relating to alleged breaches of the Health Protection Regulations at Downing Street on May 20 2020 and is in contact with the Cabinet Office."

The Met had tweeted on the day of the alleged event, telling people they could have a picnic, exercise or do sport outside providing you are "on your own, with people you live with, or just you and one other person".

Then culture secretary Oliver Dowden used a Downing Street press conference that day to remind the public they could "meet one person outside of your household in an outdoor, public place, provided that you stay two metres apart".

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Mr Fabricant defended Boris Johnson

Michael Fabricant: No10 party was fine, it wasn't as dangerous as funerals and weddings

Calls are mounting for Martin Reynolds to be sacked

Partygate: Calls grow for PM’s top aide Martin Reynolds to be sacked

Boris Johnson dodged a Commons debate on Downing Street parties

Boris dodges Commons grilling as fury mounts over No10 partygate

The seven-hour procedure replaced David Bennett's (right) heart with one from a pig

Transplant patient gets pig's heart in 'remarkable' world first

Exclusive
LBC was able to buy this 21-inch knife legally on the internet for £23.49

Sadiq Khan demands end to killer knife legal loophole after LBC investigation

The man fell from the upper level of Selfridges at the Bullring shopping centre

Man dies after falling from upper level of Birmingham Selfridges

Russia 'emboldened' by Trump, Brexit and Afghanistan evacuation, says former GCHQ boss

Russia 'emboldened' by Trump, Brexit and Afghanistan evacuation, says ex-GCHQ boss

CCTV from the stand-off in Coventry.

Armed police stand-off with father who has son, 8, in house in Coventry enters third day

An energy supplier has fallen under fire for issuing customers with light-hearted advice to stay warm as energy bills soar

Hug your pet and do star jumps to keep warm as gas bills soar says energy firm

The Metropolitan Police is considering the new accusations

Police 'in contact' with Cabinet about possible probe into lockdown party

The Mayor of London has warned London faces a crisis of "filthy air and gridlocked roads"

'Filthy air and gridlocked roads' could cause health crisis in London, mayor warns

A would-be paramedic who raped five women he met on the Tinder dating app has been jailed for life.

'Depraved Tinder rapist' jailed for life for raping five women

is going to put forward a motion pressing the Tories to keep their promises on cutting VAT

Cost of living crisis: Axe VAT on energy bills to save people £600, says Labour

Firefighters at the scene of yesterday's blaze

New York apartment fire: 17 killed in blaze, city's mayor confirms

Boris Johnson and Carrie were both reportedly at the party on May 20

No10 staff invited to lockdown-busting boozy party on 20 May 2020, leaked email reveals

The Dixie Fire was the second largest wildfire in California’s history

Last seven years hottest on record 'by a clear margin', scientists say

Latest News

See more Latest News

South Africa Parliament Fire

Terrorism charge for suspect in South Africa parliament fire

David Sassoli

European Parliament president David Sassoli dies aged 65

Pig Heart Transplant

US surgeons transplant pig heart into human patient

Kazakhstan Protests

Kazakh leader says Russian-led troops will pull out after quelling unrest
South Korea Building Collapse

Six missing after collapse hits apartment block being built in South Korea
Donald Trump

Trump lawyers claim protected speech in bid to have January 6 cases thrown out
Maria Ewing

Opera singer Maria Ewing dies aged 71

The US apartment building

Safety doors failure probed after deadly New York City apartment block fire
Betty White

Betty White’s death caused by stroke, death certificate shows
Virus testing in Henan province

20 million now confined to homes in China as third city locked down

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Travel restrictions and face masks are making a return from Tuesday.

Omicron rules explained: Where to wear face masks and when to self-isolate
People aged 50 and over can get the booster vaccine if it has been six months since their previous dose.

Who is eligible for the Covid-19 booster and when can you get it?
Remembrance Day celebrates those who have served for the country.

Remembrance Day: Why is the two-minute silence held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Labour MP was speaking to LBC's Nick FerrRI

Ed Miliband: Boris Johnson needs to justify No 10 parties, he can't hide behind inquiry
The Lib Dem leader was speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari

Boris Johnson 'lied to the public and Parliament' over No 10 parties, Ed Davey says
Downing St drinks: Rule-breaking 'rife' at heart of No10, Labour MP fumes

Downing St drinks: Rule-breaking 'rife' at heart of No10, Labour MP fumes
Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 10/01 | Watch again

Cladding crisis: Caller facing bankruptcy and 'fighting it every single day on credit cards'

Cladding crisis: Caller fighting bankruptcy 'every single day on credit cards'
James O'Brien's powerful take on Covid-19 vaccine misinformation

James O'Brien's merciless take on Covid-19 vaccine misinformation
Winston Churchill's grandson shares fury at Colston Four verdict

'They're on the wrong side of the law!' Churchill's grandson rages at Colston Four verdict
'Absolutely pathetic': Andrew Pierce slams university trigger warnings on classic texts

'Absolutely pathetic': Andrew Pierce slams university trigger warnings on classic texts
'Has Molly-Mae taken over the Conservative party, Mr Zahawi?'

'Has Molly-Mae taken over the Conservative party, Mr Zahawi?'
Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Swarbrick On Sunday 09/01 | Watch in Full

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police