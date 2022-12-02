Breaking News

Sajid Javid becomes highest-profile MP to join Tory exodus with 11 MPs now quitting and party struggling in the polls

2 December 2022, 11:21 | Updated: 2 December 2022, 12:02

Sajid Javid announces plans to quit amid Tory chaos
Sajid Javid announces plans to quit amid Tory chaos. Picture: Alamy

By Stephen Rigley

Sajid Javid has become the latest Tory MP to announce he will not stand in the next general election.

The former Chancellor and health secretary announced he had made the decision "after much reflection".

Javid, 52, is the most high-profile of a string of MPs to say they will quit Parliament as the Conservatives struggle in the polls and saw Labour's majority in the Chester by-election rise by nearly 11,000 in Rishi Sunak's first major electoral test as PM.

Conservative chiefs have given a deadline of Monday for sitting politicians to say if they want to stay on.

Veteran Tory MP Charles Walker, who has also said he will step down at the next election, warned that the party will "pay the price" and faces 10 years in opposition.

Javid, 52, has been the MP for Bromsgrove since 2010 and has held many senior cabinet jobs including chancellor, home secretary and health secretary.

He unsuccessfully stood in the leadership race triggered when Boris Johnson was ousted earlier this year.

In a letter posted on Twitter, he said it was "a decision I have wrestled with for some time".

"Serving as the Member of Parliament for Bromsgrove remains an incredible privilege, and I will continue to support the Government and the causes I believe in."

Sajid Javid who has announced he is stepping down at the next election
Sajid Javid who has announced he is stepping down at the next election. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Blow for Rishi Sunak as Labour surges to victory with increased majority in Chester by-election

Read More: Ian Blackford is standing down as SNP Westminster leader

Javid first came into parliament in 2010 at the start of the Coalition government, and got his first job on the frontbench in 2012 as economic secretary to the Treasury.

Javid quit the latter role - less than three months into the job - after the then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his senior adviser Dominic Cummings insisted he sack his aides and replace them with ones chosen by Downing Street.

And he was the first minister to resign in the wake of exists that led to Johnson's downfall.

Tory bosses fear a mass exodus as the party struggles to regain momentum in the polls and suffered a mauling in the Chester by-election with the Labour majority increasing by 11,000.

Dehenna Davison
Dehenna Davison. Picture: Alamy
Charles Walker
Charles Walker. Picture: Alamy

Other MPs to announce they are quitting including rising star Dehenna Davison who was elected to the Red Wall seat of Bishops Auckland in 2019 and veteran Gary Streeter.

Other figures who have announced they are standing down include former work and pensions secretary Chloe Smith, select committee chair William Wragg and veteran Tories Crispin Blunt and Charles Walker.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden prepare to greet French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron as they arrive for a State Dinner on the North Portico of the White House in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022.

Joe Biden will talk with Vladimir Putin if he intends to end war in Ukraine

Joe Biden will talk with Vladimir Putin if he intends to end war in Ukraine

Canadian TikTok star Megha Thakur dies 'unexpectedly' at the age of 21

Canadian TikTok star Megha Thakur dies ‘unexpectedly’ at the age of 21

Muhammad Ibrahim Ali (left) and Hanna Roap (right)

Fourth child dies from Strep A bug as devastated parents pay tribute to 'caring' little boy

Anti-tank armaments

More than 10,000 Ukrainian troops killed in war, official says

Davis sent a video message to his mum

'Hi mum... it's beautiful': Mum releases poignant last video from rugby player Levi Davis' hours before he disappeared

Man who worked with Lady Sarah Hussey in Royal Household believes that she has been 'taken advantage of'

Man who worked with Lady Sarah Hussey in Royal Household believes that she has been ‘taken advantage of’

Lady Susan Hussey has offered to meet with Ngozi Fulani

Lady Susan Hussey offers to meet campaigner to apologise for asking her: 'What part of Africa are you from?'

Bruce Lehrmann

Prosecutor drops Australian Parliament House rape charge

A missile is fired

Seoul places new sanctions on North Korea over arms build-up

The trailer was released while William and Kate were on their US tour

'A declaration of war': Fury as Harry and Meghan release documentary trailer during Kate and William's US tour

Adam White and his wife Lindsay.

We’ve got our life back: Dad jailed for running burglars off road thanks well-wishers who donated nearly £140,000

The MS Victoria (left) has been housing Ukrainian refugees in Scotland

Scottish government accused of 'keeping quiet' on deal to house Ukrainians on ferry for a further five months

Kanye West's Twitter account was suspended

Kanye suspended from Twitter for sharing pic of swastika inside Star of David

The leaders of Australia and Finland

Finnish leader warns that Russian victory would empower other aggressors

Two teens charged with murder after two 16-year-olds found with fatal injuries a mile apart in London

Two teens charged with murder after two 16-year-olds found with fatal injuries a mile apart in London

Labour has won the Chester by-election

Blow for Rishi Sunak as Labour surges to victory with increased majority in Chester by-election

The NHS is facing a brutal winter, health service bosses say

A third of ambulance patients waited 30 minutes to get into A&E last week, with NHS facing 'brutal winter'
Young black men 12 times more likely than white men to be murdered in London, says Met chief as he battles corruption

Young black men 12 times more likely than white men to be murdered in London, says Met chief as he battles corruption
Donald Trump

Court halts independent review of documents from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate

Frank Vallelonga Jr

Actor in Oscar-winning movie Green Book found dead on New York street

'Your farts aren't sounding right': new AI that can diagnose cancer from people's bathroom sounds

'Your farts aren't sounding right': new AI that can diagnose cancer from people's bathroom sounds
Victoria Primary School in Penarth

Second child dies from same Strep A infection primary school that killed another six-year-old last week
Harvey Weinstein

‘Tears do not make truth’, says Weinstein lawyer in closing argument

Stolen Truck Severed Head

Man jailed after friend’s severed head found in car in Las Vegas

Kanye West has said he likes Hitler

Kanye West praises Hitler, saying 'We've got to stop dissing Nazis', in shocking anti-semitic rant
United States France

Joe Biden and Emmanuel Macron vow united front against Russia

Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know
Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

'It's treason!': Caller's hysterical reaction to Harry and Meghan documentary

'It's treason!': Caller's hysterical reaction to Harry and Meghan documentary

Lillie Almond (l) says being 83 is no excuse for Susan Hussey (bottom right) following her comments to charity CEO Ngozi Fulani (top r)

'You don’t hit 83 years old and get a hall pass to be racist,' writes Lillie Almond

‘It’s gaslighting and malarkey for Ngozi Fulani to say she was violated’ claims Nick Ferrari caller

‘It’s gaslighting and malarkey for Ngozi Fulani to say she was violated’ claims Nick Ferrari caller
'So where is the Health Secretary?': Iain Dale gives take on 'not acceptable' ambulance wait times

'So where is the Health Secretary?': Iain Dale gives take on 'not acceptable' ambulance wait times
Tonight with Andrew Marr 1/12 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 1/12 | Watch again

‘Britain has a fundamental problem with black people identifying as British’ says caller amid Ngozi Fulani fallout

UK has a 'fundamental problem' with black people identifying as British or English, argues caller
Shelagh Fogarty draws link between Lady Hussey interrogation and Grenfell

Shelagh Fogarty links Lady Hussey behaviour towards Ngozi Fulani and Grenfell Tower

James 01/12/22

James O'Brien is completely fascinated by desperation to deny racism

James O’Brien: Age makes Lady Hussey’s behaviour ‘explainable’ not ‘excusable’

James O’Brien: Age makes Lady Hussey’s behaviour ‘explainable’ not ‘excusable’

NHS

'Do they all deserve a pay rise?': Ex-NHS nurse torn over strikes

