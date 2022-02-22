'We'll be prepared for new variants': Sajid Javid unfazed as England scraps Covid rules

22 February 2022, 08:57

Sajid Javid says the UK is prepared for future Covid variations
Sajid Javid says the UK is prepared for future Covid variations. Picture: LBC/Alamy

By Will Taylor

The UK will see other Covid variants arrive as England scraps its Covid rules – but we will be prepared, the health secretary has vowed.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Sajid Javid told LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast that he hoped we "never have to go there again" with lockdowns but believes the best form of defence from any changes to coronavirus will come from vaccinations.

He also believes the use of antivirals - along with the announcement of booster jabs for older adults and vulnerable people - will boost Britain's protection as the Government aims to live with Covid.

Speaking on Tuesday morning, Mr Javid warned: "We might be done with it, but it's certainly not done with us."

He went on: "We can be certain that I think that there will be another variant. I think there's near scientific consensus on that.

"We just don't know if it's going to be more dangerous or something that is not too different from Omicron. But we will be prepared.

"We can all play continue to play our part in the preparations of keeping our defences strong by getting vaccinated. And as I said, yesterday, there was a recommendation to have a second booster, if we call it that, for over 75s, for older people living in care homes, for the immunosuppressed over the age of 12.

Read more: Russian invasion has begun: Putin's tanks roll into Ukraine in 'dark day' for Europe

Read more: Brits to get Easter holiday boost as EU countries set to scrap pre-departure tests

"And I've accepted that and that will start in the spring. We will continue that defence but also, it's worth thinking that this thing is still out there."

He suggested he would still wear a mask in situations such as the on the Tube and said it was right to emphasise personal responsibility, allowing people to decide for themselves when to take precautions.

Asked if he believed the UK could avoid a future lockdown - for example, if cases spiked or a new variant emerged - Mr Javid said: "I hope we never have to go there again.

"You asked about face masks and things that I don't want to see that again.

"But I think that by focusing on the defences that we do have the vaccinations, the treatments, the antivirals... the other treatments that we have, the testing that we will continue for more vulnerable, the testing that we will continue in vulnerable settings. I think these are the right set of measures as we look ahead."

In England, people will no longer need to self-isolate after testing positive from Thursday, and "routine" contract tracing will stop.

The £500 isolation payment for people on low incomes will no longer exist but sick pay measures will continue for a further month.

Free rapid tests will end in England on April 1, except for the oldest and most vulnerable, while guidance over twice-weekly tests in schools will also end.

Some experts have warned the end of measures was premature. England's chief medical officer Professor Sir Chris Whitty said anyone who contracts Covid should still isolate.

Boris Johnson hailed the end of Covid rules as a moment of "national pride".

Meanwhile, Mr Javid denied a rift with Chancellor Rishi Sunak, which was reportedly the reason behind the delay in a plan for clearing the NHS care backlog.

He told Nick he couldn't "wish for a better colleague" and was lucky to enjoy the teamwork he did.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
A Russian Emergencies Ministry officer carries a child as people evacuated from Donbass arrive at a railway station.

Boris imposes 'barrage of sanctions' on Russia after Putin orders troops into Ukraine

Brits look set to be given a big Easter holiday boost

Brits to get Easter holiday boost as EU countries set to scrap pre-departure tests

Logan Mwangi was found dead after being dumped in the River Ogmore

Logan Mwangi, 5, suffered 56 'brutal' injuries before body dumped in river 'like rubbish'

Juliana Da Silva Queiroz Murilo, 37, Jack Bristow, 23, Stephen Matthews, 68

Heart breaking tributes paid to three people killed in Storm Eunice

Chris Whitty has recommended people continue to isolate if they have coronavirus

Chris Whitty says people with Covid-19 should still self-isolate

Russia's President Vladimir Putin is to recognise breakaway regions of Ukraine, the Kremlin said

Russia orders troops into Ukraine on 'peacekeeping mission' as West reacts with sanctions

A 61-year-old woman’s remains were discovered almost three years after hear death

Woman lay dead in her London flat for nearly three years before her body was found

Matt Hancock: We're the first major country in the world the past the pandemic

Matt Hancock: We're the first major country in the world to be past the pandemic

Nick said Boris Johnson’s decision to lift Covid rules is the right call

Nick Ferrari Says: Boris is right, Freedom Day is a moment of “national pride"

The sentences handed to Angel Lynn's kidnappers could be increased

Angel Lynn kidnapper's 'unduly lenient' sentence referred to Court of Appeal

Boris Johnson has announced an end of all Covid legal restrictions in England

PM hails 'moment of pride' as Covid restrictions scrapped but says virus isn't beaten yet

The additional booster is advised for people over 75 and vulnerable children aged 12-18

Spring Covid booster jab approved for elderly and vulnerable people

The average asking price has risen by nearly £8,000.

House prices soar by nearly £8k in one month

Boris Johnson is set to scrap all remaining legal Covid restrictions in England

Living with Covid plan: How Britain is set to change in the days ahead

Arthurs step mum was found guilty of his murder.

Children left at 'unknown risk' by council inspected after Arthur Labinjo-Hughes' murder

A third named storm has caused more travel chaos across the UK.

Evacuation of Ironbridge as Storm Franklin brings havoc to UK with floods and 87mph wind

Weather

Latest News

See more Latest News

UN Security Council

‘Unacceptable’ – world leaders condemn Russia on Ukraine

Ukrainian officers patrol the Ukrainian-Belarusian state border

War fears grow as Putin orders troops to eastern Ukraine

Greece migrant camp

UN alarmed at reports of migrants being forced back at Greek borders
People wave Russian national flags celebrating the recognizing the independence in the center of Donetsk, the territory controlled by pro-Russian militants, eastern Ukraine.

Emergency meeting called by UN Security Council over Ukraine crisis
Colombia Abortion

Colombia’s highest court rules to decriminalise abortion

Russia Belarus Military Drills

Putin orders forces to ‘maintain peace’ in eastern Ukraine

Pictures of the Week-Global-Photo Gallery

US and EU to impose sanctions amid Ukraine crisis

Ukraine Tensions Photo Gallery

The story behind Ukraine’s separatist regions

Climate activists block a road in Hamburg, Germany

Climate protests targeting roads condemned by German officials
Volcanic ash from Mount Etna in Sicily

Towering volcanic ash cloud rises into sky as Mount Etna roars again

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner
Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?
Sue Gray has found that the gatherings should not have taken place.

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Peter Hitchens: PM 'hugely irresponsible' two years ago when he 'shut down the country'

Peter Hitchens: PM 'hugely irresponsible' two years ago when he 'shut down the country.'
Cross Question with Iain Dale 21/02 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 21/02 | Watch again

James O'Brien: 'Who are Tories fighting in this culture war?!'

James O'Brien: 'Who are Tories fighting in this culture war?!'
SUV drivers are 'offsetting' climate benefits of electric cars, activist claims

SUV drivers 'offsetting' eco benefits of electric cars, activist claims
Rachel Johnson asks if a 'Trans Olympics' would be fairer to natal and trans-women

Rachel Johnson asks if a 'Trans Olympics' would be fairer to natal and trans women
Camilla Tominey stumped by columnist's claims on Salisbury poisonings and Ukraine

Camilla Tominey stumped by columnist's claims on Salisbury poisonings and Ukraine
'Buckle up': 'Desperate' Putin will drag out Ukraine border crisis, ex-Russian minister claims

'Buckle up': 'Desperate' Putin will drag out Ukraine border crisis, ex-Russian minister claims
Minister defends Russia-linked donations to Tory party amid Ukraine crisis

Minister defends Russia-linked donations to Tory party amid Ukraine crisis
Andrew Castle: Jimmy Carr 'almost middle of the road' in dark humour

Andrew Castle: Jimmy Carr 'almost middle of the road' in dark humour
Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Swarbrick on Sunday 20/02 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police