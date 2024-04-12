Salman Rushdie reveals moment he saw 'assassin' rushing towards him before author was stabbed over dozen times

12 April 2024, 22:18 | Updated: 12 April 2024, 22:21

Sir Salman Rushdie revealed the horror moment he saw his attacker come towards him
Sir Salman Rushdie revealed the horror moment he saw his attacker come towards him. Picture: Alamy

By Christian Oliver

Sir Salman Rushdie has described the moment he saw his would-be-killer rushing towards him on stage in New York in 2022, before he was stabbed more than a dozen times.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The acclaimed author, 76, described the attack as he read an excerpt from his upcoming memoir during an interview with American journalist Anderson Cooper for USA show 60 Minutes on CBS.

Sir Salman said he had expected an attack in a public place, revealing that his immediate thought was: “So, it’s you. Here you are.”

The author was told by doctors he was lucky to survive the stabbing, which came 33 years after a $3 million bounty was placed on his head by Iran's Ayatollah.

Ruhollah Khomeini in 1989 accused Sir Salman of insulting Islam in his novel The Satanic Verses (1988).

Ayatullah Ruhollah Khomeini issued the fatwa against Rushdie
Ayatullah Ruhollah Khomeini issued the fatwa against Rushdie. Picture: Alamy
Hadi Matar, 24 arrives for an arraignment in the Chautauqua County Courthouse in Mayville, New York, August 13, 2022
Hadi Matar, 24 arrives for an arraignment in the Chautauqua County Courthouse in Mayville, New York, August 13, 2022. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Celebrity comedy couple Jon Richardson and Lucy Beaumont announce divorce

Read More: Fighting erupts at Aintree Festival ahead of Grand National as bloodied racegoers throw punches in huge brawl

Reading from his book, Sir Salman said: "In the corner of my right eye, the last thing my right eye would ever see, I saw the man in black running towards me, down the right-hand side of the seating area. Black clothes, black face mask.

"He was coming in hard and low, a squat missile.

"I confess I had sometimes imagined my assassin rising up in some public forum or other and coming for me in just this way.

"So my first thought when I saw this murderous shape rushing towards me was 'So it's you. Here you are'."

He told Cooper: "It felt like something coming out of the distant past and trying to drag me back in time, back into that distant past in order to kill me."

In a separate clip from 60 Minutes on social media, teasing the interview, Sir Salman talked about his survival feeling "like a miracle".

"And I certainly don't feel that some hand reached down from the skies and guarded me.

"But I do think something happened which wasn't supposed to happen."

Sir Salman, who suffered severe, life-changing injuries after the incident, will release the book, titled Knife: Meditations After An Attempted Murder, with Penguin Random House on April 16.

On April 21, he will discuss his book and the attack that left him blind in one eye and with a damaged hand as part of a series of events for the Southbank Centre's Spring Literature and Spoken Word Season.

The Indian-born British author, whose writing led to death threats from Iran in the 1980s, was about to deliver a lecture at the Chautauqua Institution when the incident occurred on August 12, 2022.

A man has been charged with attempted murder and assault.

His 1988 book The Satanic Verses has been banned in Iran since it was published as many Muslims view it as blasphemous, and its publication prompted Iran's then-leader Ayatollah Khomeini to issue a fatwa calling for his death.

Sir Salman began his writing career in the early 1970s and his 1983 novel Midnight's Children, about the birth of India, won the Booker Prize in 1981.

In 1998, the Iranian government withdrew its support for the death sentence and Sir Salman gradually returned to public life, even appearing as himself in the 2001 hit film Bridget Jones's Diary.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The US has implemented 'force posture changes', deploying extra military assets near Israel, as it prepares for 'real and credible' threats from Iran

US changes 'force posture' over 'real and creddible' threat of Iran attacking Israel

Election 2024 Trump

Trump loses latest bid to delay hush money criminal trial

Obit Roberto Cavalli

Italian fashion designer Roberto Cavalli dies aged 83

Turkey Cable Car Accident

One killed and scores stranded after cable car accident in Turkey

Russia Floods

Mass evacuation ordered in Russian city as river levels rise

Building-Crash-Texas

Driver rams stolen truck into Texas building after licence bid rejected

Pacific-Castaways Rescued

Three men rescued from Pacific island after creating ‘help’ sign on beach

Fighting erupts at Aintree Festival ahead of Grand National as bloodied racegoers throw punches in huge brawl

Fighting erupts at Aintree Festival ahead of Grand National as bloodied racegoers throw punches in huge brawl

Germany Palestinians

British-Palestinian surgeon ‘denied entry to Germany for conference’

Russia Ukraine War

Ukrainian firefighters rescue five puppies from under destroyed building

Angela Rayner says she'll quit if she is found to have broken the rules

Angela Rayner will 'do the right thing' and quit if police find she broke law over council house row

Tyrell Lacroix, 23, Jashy Perch, 20, Jordan Walters, 24 and Alrico Nelson-Martin, 20, were all involved in the shooting in January last year.

Four men jailed over funeral drive-by shooting outside Euston church that left four women and two girls injured

Graham Stuart has announced he is stepping down.

Energy minister Graham Stuart quits role as Tory exodus continues ahead of general election

Victor Farrant could be released from prison on "compassionate grounds" following a terminal cancer diagnosis

Family of mum who was drowned by rapist says news of his potential release came as ‘complete bolt out of the blue’

Germany Veteran Gorilla

Berlin Zoo celebrates gorilla’s 67th birthday with fruity treat

Germany Transgender Rights

German parliament votes to make it easier for people to change name and gender

Latest News

See more Latest News

The couple who have been married for nine years are to split

Celebrity comedy couple Jon Richardson and Lucy Beaumont announce divorce

Abortion rights activists react during a debate in the Polish parliament from the gallery of the assembly, in Warsaw, Poland

Poland’s parliament votes to move forward with lifting near-total abortion ban

A banquet hall, with elegant black walls, decorated with mythological subjects inspired by the Trojan War, recently unearthed in the Pompeii archaeological area near Naples in southern Italy

Archaeologists excavating new sites in Pompeii uncover sumptuous banquet hall

Sarah Mayhew

Search continues for dismembered torso after human remains found in Croydon park

Russian Emergency Situation Ministry rescuers ride a boat to help local residents during evacuations from a flooded area in Orenburg, Russia

Nearly 12,000 homes flooded in Russian region after dam collapse

The singer opened up about their long-distance relationship.

Little Mix's Perrie Edwards reveals she's never lived with fiancé Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain despite eight year romance
WhatsApp has been criticised after lowering its age limit

Meta under fire after WhatsApp lowers age restriction from 16 to 13

Russia Putin

Kremlin says 2022 draft document could be starting point for Ukraine peace talks

Staff at County Square shopping centre have been given stab-proof vests

Cleaners at shopping centre given stab proof vests amid rise in staff assaults

Vatican Asia

Pope Francis set to travel across Asia in longest trip of papacy

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince William was seen smiling and applauding in the Villa Park stands in Birmingham with his eldest son.

Prince William and Prince George cheer on Aston Villa in first public outing since Kate's cancer announcement
Harry and Meghan are to be the executive producers of two new non-fiction Netflix series

Harry and Meghan to launch two new non-fiction Netflix series focusing on lifestyle and polo
Prince Harry

Major update in Prince Harry ‘drug use’ lawsuit as US visa application handed over to a judge

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Princess Kate revealed she was receiving treatment for cancer this evening.

Princess Kate: Now close the door, draw the curtains and focus on you!

We should be asking why Gen Z are struggling not reprimanding them for it, Natasha Devon argues.

Generation Sicknote: If Gen Z are struggling to work then that’s a reflection of the lack of support available to them
Sunak called for an end to the descent into 'mob rule'.

Sunak is blaming the fallout of his political losses on protests - and cutting off the lifeblood of our democracy
Humza Yousaf's troubles continue to plague him in 2024.

Be careful what you wish for is a phrase coined for Humza Yousaf

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit