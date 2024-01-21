Sam Fox arrested after 'drunken bust-up' on BA flight to Germany

21 January 2024, 14:27

Sam Fox said she was 'deeply sorry' after being arrested for a 'drunken bust-up' on a flight
Sam Fox said she was 'deeply sorry' after being arrested for a 'drunken bust-up' on a flight. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Emma Soteriou

Sam Fox is said to have spent a night in jail after an alleged drunken bust-up on a flight to Germany.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Page 3 model was on a BA flight to Munich when she allegedly got in a dispute with another passenger.

The plane was on the runway and about to take-off but was turned around after she "kicked off", a source told the Sun.

Passengers were removed from the flight and put up in a hotel overnight. They flew out the following day instead.

Police told the paper a woman in her 50s was arrested on suspicion of being drunk on board an aircraft. She has been bailed until March.

Fox said she is "deeply sorry for any disruption caused" and is helping with the investigation, it was reported.

A representative has been approached for comment.

Read more: Prince Harry and Meghan 'send get well messages' to King Charles and Kate amid double health scare

Read more: Met Office extends rare amber warning for wind across almost all of UK as Storm Isha set to batter Britain

Sam Fox has previously appeared on Celebrity Big Brother
Sam Fox has previously appeared on Celebrity Big Brother. Picture: Alamy

Fox rose to fame as a glamour model in the '80s before becoming a pop star.

She married her partner of six years, Linda Oslen, in 2022 after they got engaged in 2020.

Just last year, she lost her sister, Vanessa, to a heart attack at the age of 50.

The pair were known to have been extremely close, with Fox paying tribute to her during her stint on Celebrity MasterChef.

A representative for the model said at the time: "Sam would like to thank the wonderful doctors and nurses for their care and support.

"Sam and her family respectfully ask for privacy at this difficult time."

