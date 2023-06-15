'I miss my baby': Heartbroken dad of father-of-three gunned down in holiday park pays tribute, as three arrested

Sam Petrou was killed in a holiday park in Sheppey. Picture: Facebook

By Kit Heren

The father of a young dad who was shot to death in a holiday park in Kent has paid tribute to his "beautiful son".

Sam Petrou, 35, was found dead Cliff Cottage Chalet Park in Eastchurch on the Isle of Sheppey, at about 9.40am on Sunday.

Two men and a woman have been arrested in connection with his killing, and released on bail while officers investigate further.

The devastated family of Mr Petrou, believed to be a builder from south-east London, paid tribute to him after his death.

His father Nick said that Mr Petrou was "so loved". He added that "the amount of posts and heart felt comments that people have put up of him has blown me away, and lifted my broken heart".

Sam Petrou was found dead with gunshot wounds. Picture: Facebook

He said: "I would like to thank each and everyone of you from the bottom of my broken heart, for loving my beautiful son SAM from boyhood to manhood and beyond,

"I can remember, like yesterday when he was born with colic and in pain, every night I held him in my arms for hours until he fell asleep, for six months solid, I have loved him and wanted to hold him in my arms, and did everytime I see him, he was so so loving"

"I miss my baby," he finished.

Friends and family paid tribute to Sam Petrou. Picture: Facebook

A friend said that they were "in total shock" and "cannot believe what has happened."

She added: "I’m glad I got to make so many memories with you growing up. Never forget your dance moves!

"Sleep tight Sam, sending my love to your family & beautiful babies".

Kent Police said in a statement that three suspects had been arrested in connection "with the death of a man in Sheerness have been bailed as part of an ongoing murder investigation."

They added: "We were called at around 9.40am on Sunday 11 June 2023, to an address in Fourth Avenue, Eastchurch, where Sam Petrou... was found deceased.

"Mr Petrou, aged 35, had suffered injuries consistent with gunshot wounds.

Sam Petrou. Picture: Facebook

"Since then, an investigation by the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate has led to the arrests of two men and a woman.

"They all remain under investigation and are currently bailed, with conditions, to return to a police station on 11 September."

Officers are continuing to appeal to drivers who may have been travelling through Eastchurch between 7.30pm and 9pm on Saturday, to check for any dashcam footage that could help them.

They are also looking into the movements of vehicles in the Warden Road and Fourth Avenue areas. Anyone with information can submit this online by visiting the Public Portal.

Alternatively, call Kent Police on 01622 652006, quoting reference 11-0449.You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form on their website.

