Double child killer Colin Pitchfork recommended for release by Parole Board

Double child-killer Colin Pitchfork has been cleared to walk free - less than two years after he was thrown back in jail. Picture: Alamy

By EJ Ward

Double child killer and rapist Colin Pitchfork has been granted parole and will be released from prison.

Pitchfork was jailed for life for raping and strangling two 15-year-old girls, Lynda Mann and Dawn Ashworth, in Leicestershire in 1983 and 1986.

His 30-year minimum term was cut by two years in 2009, then he was moved to an open prison three years ago.

The 63-year-old was released in 2021, before being arrested and sent back to prison two months later.

Following a hearing held in private in April, the Parole Board has decided Pitchfork can be released.

Read more: Bungling man fumbles firebomb after 'massive argument' in street in west London

Read more: Mum, 40, hits out at jealous parents for slamming her 'sexy' school run outfits

In its decision, the Parole Board said a panel "determined that it was no longer necessary for the protection of the public for Mr Pitchfork to remain confined and thereby directed his release".

It said in its decision: "The prisoner had committed shocking, serious offences, causing immeasurable harm to his victims.

"However, the Parole Board's role, as required by law, is to undertake a risk assessment. The panel noted that Mr Pitchfork has been in prison for a very long time. His behaviour for almost all of that time has not caused any concern.

"He has made constructive use of his time and is now 63 years old. In general, age tends to reduce risk.

"Mr Pitchfork has completed many courses satisfactorily and the evidence before the panel demonstrated that he had learnt the lessons that he had been taught and had worked out how to apply them in practice.

"Accordingly, the panel determined that it was no longer necessary for the protection of the public for Mr Pitchfork to remain confined and thereby directed his release."

Read more: Uncle of Pitchfork victim says Parole Board put kids 'at risk' by releasing killer

Caller flashed at by 1980s murderer Colin Pitchfork in the same lane he murdered Dawn Ashworth

In April, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer told LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast that the convicted killer should stay behind bars.

“I don’t think he should be recommended for release,” Sir Keir told LBC.

Read more: Double child killer Colin Pitchfork must stay in jail and Levi Bellfield shouldn't get prison wedding, says Keir Starmer

The killer, who is now in his early 60s, was the first man to be convicted with DNA evidence. He admitted two murders, two rapes, two indecent assaults and conspiracy to pervert the course of justice, and was given a life sentence with a minimum of 30 years.

At the time, the judge said he doubted "if he should ever be released".

More to follow