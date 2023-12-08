Six teenagers convicted in connection with beheading of French teacher Samuel Paty in 2020

8 December 2023, 21:02 | Updated: 8 December 2023, 21:10

Six teenagers were convicted for their roles in the teacher's death.
Six teenagers were convicted for their roles in the teacher's death. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

Six teenagers have been found guilty in connection with the beheading of teacher Samuel Paty in France.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Mr Paty had shown his class cartoons of the prophet of Islam during a debate on free expression.

Mr Paty, aged 47 at the time, was killed outside his school in 2020.

The attacker, Abdullah Anzorov, an 18-year-old Chechen refugee, was shot dead by police soon after the incident.

Five of the six teenagers on trial, aged between 14 and 15 at the time, stood accused of identifying the teacher to the attacker and helping monitor his exit from school.

They were all students at Mr Paty’s school.

The teenagers testified at a Paris juvenile court that they did not know Mr Paty would be killed.

Another defendant, 13 at the time, was found guilty of lying about the classroom debate.

She told her parents that Mr Paty had asked Muslim pupils to leave the class before showing the images, but it later emerged that she was not in the class and went on to tell investigators she had lied.

Read more: Woman, 23, cried ‘just shoot me in the head’ during arrest after ‘killing boyfriend with car’ in party row, court hears

Read more: Boy, 16, arrested on suspicion of murder of mother-of-two shot dead in Hackney

Six teenagers were convicted for their roles in connection to Mr Paty's death.
Six teenagers were convicted for their roles in connection to Mr Paty's death. Picture: Alamy

Her father shared a video online calling for mobilisation against Mr Paty based on the false information from his daughter. He is one of eight adults who will face a separate trial next year.

He and a radical Islamic activist helped share messages against Mr Paty online which aggravated online anger against the teacher.

The five teenagers who identified Mr Paty to the attacker were convicted of involvement in a group preparing aggravated violence.

All of the teenagers, who cannot be named due to French laws regarding minors, were handed brief or suspended prison terms and will have to stay in school or work for the duration of their terms.

The sentences vary from 14 months to two years and are all suspended or commuted.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Smoke rises following an Israeli bombardment in the Gaza Strip

US vetoes UN resolution demanding immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza

A rare white alligator

Extremely rare white alligator born at Florida reptile park

Trump Fraud Lawsuit

Appeals court upholds gag order on Trump but narrows restrictions on his speech

France Teacher Beheaded Trial

Six French teenagers convicted over Islamic extremist’s killing of teacher

Shane MacGowan's loved ones got up to dance during the Pogues star's funeral service.

Heartwarming moment Shane MacGowan’s family dance to rendition of ‘Fairytale of New York’ at star’s funeral

Passengers were stuck on the Elizabeth line for nearly five hours yesterday

Network Rail chief admits 'service has gone backwards' after 'painful experience' being stuck on west London train

Smoke rises following an Israeli bombardment in the Gaza Strip

Israeli troops round up Palestinian men as UN warns aid operation ‘in tatters’

Cop28 flag

UN climate chief says ‘it’s go time’ to save planet as Cop28 talks ramp up

Starmer was heckled by protesters in Glasgow

Two charged after Keir Starmer heckled by Gaza protesters who claim Labour leader backs 'genocide'

Adele has revealed the reason why she won't move back to the UK.

Adele reveals reason why she won’t be moving back to the UK - despite missing London

Antonio Guterres

Gaza is at breaking point, UN chief warns

Gerard Depardieu

French actor Gerard Depardieu under scrutiny over remarks in new documentary

Bercow is a staunch critic of his former party

Ex-Commons speaker John Bercow brands Tories an 'absurd clapped-out spectacle of a non-government'

Brint Davy was called 'delusional'

Outrage as 'delusional' man, 41, gets parents to pay his rent from their pension and refuses to get job that's 'beneath him'
Kate was joined by William, George, Charlotte and Louis.

Kate joined by Prince William and the children at her annual Christmas carol service in Westminster Abbey

Pope Francis prayed at a statue of Mary near the Spanish Steps in Rome

Pope Francis makes first public appearances since becoming ill with bronchitis

Latest News

See more Latest News

Heavy rain is on the way

Heavy rain and strong winds to batter Britain as Met Office issues weather warnings across country
Alex Scott laughed off the comments made by Joey Barton.

Alex Scott breaks silence on Joey Barton after ex-Premier League star’s tirade about female pundits
France Notre Dame

Macron visits Notre Dame, marking one-year until reopening after 2019 fire

Colour photograph of a portrait of Mao Zedong and the Chinese flag

Menu signed by Mao Zedong auctioned for a quarter of a million dollars

Omid Scobie has said the Dutch publisher of his book was sent an 'early copy' to get a head start on his translation efforts.

Omid Scobie admits 'uncleared text' of Endgame was sent to Dutch publishers who left in names in Royal 'racism' storm
Johnny Depp is among those to celebrate Shane MacGowan's life at his funeral

Johnny Depp, Bono and Bob Geldof among those to bid farewell to Shane MacGowan at singer's funeral
Alice Wood told officers to 'just shoot her' during her arrest, a court has heard.

Woman, 23, cried ‘just shoot me in the head’ during arrest after ‘killing boyfriend with car’ in party row, court hears
Denmark Vestager EU

Danish EU commissioner pulls out of race for top job at European Investment Bank

YE Top Photos Latin America & Caribbean 2023

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour is the first to gross more than one billion dollars

Aldi and Poundland are among the stores closing over Boxing Day and New Year's Day.

Boxing Day 2023: Full list of shops staying closed over the festive period - including Aldi, Poundland and Home Bargains

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry's libel case over an article about his security arrangements will go to trial

Prince Harry's libel case over article about his security arrangements must go to trial, judge rules
Queen Camilla is said to back her ex husband's new relationship with Anne Robinson

Camilla 'backs ex Andrew Parker Bowles' new relationship with Anne Robinson and even jokes about double dates'
The Princess of Wales will host a Christmas carol service

Kate to host Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey, as new photo released of Princess of Wales

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Nick Ferrari

'I cannot overstate the amount of trauma': Infected blood scandal victim advocates for justice and compensation
King Charles III

'Thank God for King Charles': David Lammy reflects on COP28

Alistair Darling, who died aged 70, on Thursday.

Alistair Darling was not just Edinburgh’s MP, he was everyone’s

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan
Matthew Wright shuts down caller

'Suck it up': Matthew Wright shuts down caller who says the UK is 'changing' without his 'consent'
Jeremy Hunt has been compared to Titanic's captain

Jeremy Hunt is like Titanic's captain ordering lifeboats after he's smashed into the iceberg
Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming dangerous areas'

Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming from dangerous areas'
Michael Matheson is under pressure to reveal his ipad browsing history.

For want of a new SIM card, will a Health Secretary be lost?

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

Paul Brand caller says Suella Braverman is 'brave'.

Suella Braverman 'brave' for controversial comments surrounding pro-Palestine marches, says LBC caller

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit